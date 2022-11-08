Live at 9: Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )— News 10's Jill Szwed sits down with Ray Legere, co-owner of The Armory Studios, and Todd Garofano, the Executive Director of Discover Schenectady, to discuss the final weeks of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in the Capital Region.
