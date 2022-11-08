ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Live at 9: Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

By Jill Szwed
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09MOdV_0j38x1Wg00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )— News 10’s Jill Szwed sits down with Ray Legere, co-owner of The Armory Studios, and Todd Garofano, the Executive Director of Discover Schenectady, to discuss the final weeks of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in the Capital Region.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, from Queensbury, on way to NYC

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens of onlookers gathered on Main Street in Queensbury Thursday morning to get a chance to see this year’s Rockefeller Christmas Tree before it arrives in New York City. The 82-foot tall Norway spruce was cutdown and hoisted onto a large flatbed as it heads to Manhattan. “I’m just here because […]
QUEENSBURY, NY
Hot 99.1

One Popular Albany Coffee Bar Is Putting A Third Location In Troy

Too many restaurants and cafes across the Capital Region have been forced to shutter in 2022. The economic downturn from COVID has morphed into inflation and supply chain issues that put many in the food-service industry in a difficult place. Amid the constant wave of closings, its worth celebrating when a new restaurant opens its doors.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Grand opening set for new Glens Falls lunch spot

For the last several months, work has been underway at 15-25 Park St. The building across from the Park Theater has undergone intense renovations, and next weekend will reopen - presenting downtown Glens Falls with a new lunch spot and market, produced by one of the families most heavily involved with the city's business landscape.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dunkin’ offers free donuts for Veterans Day

Dunkin' will be offering all veterans and active-duty military a small thanks for their service on Veterans' Day. Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free donut of their choice at participating Dunkin' shops in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Berkshire Museum displays Winter Festival

Berkshire Museum announces its Winter Festival: Solstice Celebration-Festival of Trees reimagined. After two years since the Berkshire Museum hosted an in-house holiday celebration, the museum will celebrate winter unique to our area in its second-floor gallery.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy