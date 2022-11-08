ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump's sway looms in Ohio's closely watched US House races

A race pitting the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history and a Republican newcomer whose campaign was knocked off track by reports that he misrepresented his military service will test the limits of former President Donald Trump 's influence over Ohio voters.

That's not the only race in Ohio's congressional election s in which Trump's sway is front and center.

A pair of Republicans endorsed by the ex-president — including one of his former aides — are seeking to win open seats in redrawn districts created during a lengthy and contentious redistricting of the congressional maps that still hasn't been fully settled.

Republicans also are hoping to end the four-decade career of Democrat Marcy Kaptur after redistricting put her in a reconfigured congressional district that's considered a political toss-up.

She is being challenged by Republican J.R. Majewski, a first-time candidate who turned his yard into a giant Trump sign in 2020 and has since capitalized on his support from the ex-president.

But Majewski has been forced to defend himself since The Associated Press reported in September that he had misrepresented key elements of his Air Force service, including his story of being a combat veteran who served a tour of duty under “tough” circumstances in Afghanistan.

He denied lying about his record and said he proudly served his country. But the National Republican Campaign Committee canceled TV ads it had booked to support his campaign.

While Republicans are almost guaranteed of retaining the majority of Ohio's congressional seats, Democrats are hoping to pick off at least one GOP incumbent.

They're targeting longtime Republican Rep. Steve Chabot, who is seeking a 14th term in Congress despite facing a steady stream of legitimate challengers in past elections.

Chabot is up against Cincinnati City Council member Greg Landsman in a district that was one of 14 U.S. House seats nationwide held by Republicans, but that President Joe Biden would have won under new congressional maps. Democrats were looking to take at least a handful of those Republican-held seats that voted for Biden to negate losses elsewhere around the country.

Former Trump administration official Max Miller, who served as both a campaign and White House aide, is running for a House seat in northeast Ohio.

Miller initially was recruited to challenge Rep. Anthony Gonzalez after he voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Gonzalez decided before the primary to leave Congress after this term.

Redrawn congressional maps eventually put Miller in a district with Republican Rep. Bob Gibbs, who suddenly decided to retire last year.

Conservative commentator Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, who worked on Trump's 2016 inauguration committee and helped lead Women for Trump during his reelection bid, is up against state Rep. Emilia Sykes, a former Ohio House Democratic leader and the daughter of a powerful political family in northeast Ohio.

They're vying for a seat left vacant when Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan decided to run for U.S. Senate this year.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, a fiery conservative who’s one of Trump’s closest allies in Congress, is heavily favored to win a ninth term.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Related
Business Insider

Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity

Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
WISCONSIN STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
People

Republicans Are Trying to Disqualify Thousands of Mail-In Ballots in Key Swing States. It's Working

Republican officials in three battleground states are attempting to disqualify thousands of mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections — with states tossing out ballots due to technicalities, like incomplete dates on envelopes or only partially filled-out witness addresses. The Washington Post reports on three states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Trump aims to seize credit for GOP midterm rout

Former President Trump is setting himself up to take credit for Republican midterm victories next week as he eyes the announcement of a possible 2024 reelection bid before the end of the year. Trump is holding rallies over the next week in Iowa — an early 2024 primary state —...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Dem Scholten wins US House race over Trump loyalist

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Democrat Hillary Scholten on Tuesday won a congressional seat being vacated by a Michigan Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump. Scholten defeated John Gibbs, who ousted first-term Rep. Peter Meijer in the August GOP primary. Gibbs had criticized Meijer for being one of 10 House Republicans to support impeachment of the former president after last year's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

Democrat Rep. Joyce Beatty wins sixth term in U.S. House in Ohio's 3rd district

As they have every two years since 2012, voters in Columbus’ 3rd congressional district have once again sent U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty to Capitol Hill. Beatty, a five-term Democratic congresswoman from Jefferson Township, was reelected Tuesday to a sixth term in the U.S. House. Final unofficial election results showed that she had 70% of the vote against Republican challenger Lee Stahley, who had received 29% of the vote. ...
OHIO STATE
SFGate

Tight California races emerge in fight for US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial returns Tuesday showed closely matched contests in a string of competitive California U.S. House races that will play into control of Congress next year. As voting ended across the country Republicans were optimistic they would gain a solid majority in the House but Democrats...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Media narrative of US election: Bad news for Trump, GOP

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans awoke Wednesday to Election Day outcomes that remained nearly as murky as the night before: “House, Senate control still hangs in the balance,” a CNN caption blared. Yet if the results of midterm elections hadn’t solidified, the media narrative clearly had. Good night for Democrats. Bad night for Republicans. Bad night, especially, for Donald Trump. This quick analysis took shape despite the very real possibility that Republicans would wind up wresting control of one or both houses of Congress from the Democrats. From the coverage’s perspective, Republicans had failed to meet expectations. “Republicans wildly underperformed, and heads should roll,” conservative commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted.
GEORGIA STATE
