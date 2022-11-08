ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleair, FL

Back injury sidelines Jessica Korda for last two LPGA events in Florida

By Beth Ann Nichols
 2 days ago
Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Jessica Korda will not be competing in the final two events of the LPGA season. Korda announced on Instagram that a back injury put an end to her 2022.

“I’m beyond bummed,” Korda wrote. “I haven’t had the most luck when it comes to injuries in my career, nonetheless I’m going to keep on keeping on. Excited to be back next year for my 13th season on tour healthier and stronger.”

Korda will miss this week’s Pelican LPGA Championship in Belleair, Florida, where her sister Nelly is the defending champion. She’ll also miss the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, which boasts a $2 million winner’s check, the largest in tour history.

Korda finished runner-up at the Chevron Championship, her best finish at a major, and is 32nd on the CME points list. She missed several months in the spring as well due to injury.

Korda is one of three players inside the top 60 on the Race to the CME Globe who have not yet entered the season-ending event. She’s joined by Inbee Park and Linn Grant.

The deadline to enter is Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. Park, who is 50th on the CME points list, hasn’t competed on the LPGA since last August at the AIG Women’s Open. Grant, who finished solo third last week at the Toto Japan Classic and T-8 prior to that at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea, hasn’t competed on the LPGA in the United States this season.

The leading player on the Ladies European Tour, Grant has full status on the LPGA and has competed in six events this season. She’s No. 51 on the CME points list.

No reason was given from either player’s agent.

