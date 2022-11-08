Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big
Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals If Welcoming Baby No. 4 Will Be "Easier" for Him and Blake Lively
Watch: Why Ryan Reynolds Is "HOPING" That Baby No. 4 Is a Girl. Ryan Reynolds definitely, maybe knows a thing or two about parenthood. ICYMI, the Deadpool actor recently confirmed he and wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth baby together. As for whether the process will be "easier" this time around since they've already been through it three times before?
Elliot Page and Mae Martin Appear to Make Their Red-Carpet Couple Debut
It looks like Elliot Page and Mae Martin are more than friends. On November 5, the Umbrella Academy star and the creator of Netflix’s Feel Good suited up in Gucci for the LACMA Art +Film Gala in Los Angeles. Page looked dapper as ever in a double-breasted black suit and bow tie, while Martin wore a navy and black suit, opting to go tieless and leaving their white oxford unbuttoned at the collar.
Ryan Reynolds Is Hoping His Fourth Baby Is Another Girl: "I'm a Girl Dad"
Ryan Reynolds is preparing for baby number four. It was announced earlier this year that the actor was expecting his fourth child with Blake Lively, and now, Reynolds is sharing his thoughts on the future of his stunt work in light of his growing family. In a Nov. 7 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Reynolds said having another child has finally forced him to consider whether it's time to cut back on some of his stunt work. He also shared whether he's hoping for a boy or girl.
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
‘Angry’ Jessica Simpson claps back at haters after concerning video
Jessica Simpson says she’s feeling “angry” and “defensive” over comments she received on her now-viral ad for Pottery Barn. The “Newlyweds” alum posted a video of herself passionately singing along to her song “Party of One” with emphasis on the “‘I don’t give a f–k about you” line. “I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal,” she began her lengthy Instagram message. “As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise … people’s comments and judgments can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging ‘You will never be good...
Jessica Simpson speaks out after ‘strange’ Pottery Barn ad and reveals she’s five years sober
Jessica Simpson has spoken out after social media users expressed concern over her recent Pottery Barn advertisement.The 42-year-old singer and actress posted a video of herself to Instagram on Sunday singing along to her 2020 song, “Party of One”. In a lengthy caption, Simpson apepared to address some of the “comments and judgements” she received for the Pottery Barn video, in which critics claimed she appeared to be slurring her words.“I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal,” she began the message. “As much as I have learned to block...
Jessica Simpson Fires Back At 'Concerns' Over Her Frail Appearance Following Backlash From TikTok Video
Jessica Simpson responded to backlash over concerns for her health after a TikTok video prompted yet another discussion of the singer's weight online, RadarOnline.com has learned. The singer-turned-clothing designer directly addressed critics in a video she filmed from her studio by reciting the lyrics to her song, Party of One, singing, "I don't give a f--- about you." "I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," Simpson began her lengthy Instagram caption on a video she posted of herself singing her ballad that rung true for recent headlines that raised concerns...
Ryan Reynolds Recalls Being in ‘Actual Hell’ During His ‘The Masked Singer’ Appearance in South Korea: ‘It Was Traumatic’
A career low? Ryan Reynolds reflected on his involvement in South Korea’s The Masked Singer — and the actor had more bad memories than good. “When I was there, I was like, ‘Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible! I don’t know this song, I don’t know how to do this,'” Reynolds, 46, shared during a Today show appearance on Monday, November 7. “It was traumatic.”
Matthew Perry says his 17 Again co-star Zac Efron turned down opportunity to play him again in new movie
Zac Efron turned down the opportunity to play Matthew Perry again, the Friends actor revealed.Efron and Perry co-starred in the 2009 movie 17 Again, in which the fictional 37-year-old Mike O'Donnell (Perry) is transformed back into his 17-year-old self (Efron) after expressing his regrets in life.While promoting his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, Perry revealed that he is currently shopping around the screenplay for a rom-com he’s written.Perry said that he wrote the lead role for himself only to realise that he was 20 years too...
Ryan Reynolds claims he's retiring from playing Deadpool after his next movie with Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds said "Deadpool 3" will be the last time he'll play the Marvel character. On Sirius XM's "The Jess Cagle Show," Reynolds said he's only doing Deadpool for the next two years. Fans were hoping to see more of Deadpool integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ryan Reynolds claims...
Matthew Perry says he begged the 'Friends' producers to let him stop speaking in Chandler's signature cadence for the last few seasons
In his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry said that Chandler's cadence had become "so played out" that he put an end to it.
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
'Enola Holmes 2' director says that he almost had to cut one of Millie Bobby Brown's improvisations from the film for being too modern
"Enola Holmes 2" director Harry Bradbeer told Insider that he had to see whether Millie Bobby Brown's character would have said the word "crazy."
Ryan Reynolds Was “In Actual Hell” Performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ in Korea: “Why Did I Sign Up to Do This?”
Before there was Rudy Giuliani or Lil Wayne, Ryan Reynolds bravely competed on the original Masked Singer. The Marvel star appeared on the Korean version of the reality singing show in 2018, when he performed under a unicorn costume and revealed himself to a shocked audience. And while viewers were thrilled by the surprise, Reynolds says his time onstage was anything but fun. Reynolds, who was in Korea promoting the second Deadpool film at the time, said he chose to appear on The Masked Singer to spice up his press tour. He told TODAY, “I’ve been doing this job a long time, and when you...
Selena Gomez named the transplanted kidney she received in 2017 after comic actor Fred Armisen: 'I’m secretly hoping he finds that out'
Selena Gomez has a name for the transplanted kidney she received five years ago. The 30-year-old actress revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that she called the donated organ 'Fred.'. 'I named it after Fred Armisen because I love Portlandia,' the Only Murders in the Building star explained. 'I’ve...
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds admits he can’t take all the credit for Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ return
Ryan Reynolds has opened up on the blockbuster return of Hugh Jackman to the role of the Wolverine for Deadpool 3, graciously admitting that bringing Jackman back wasn’t a solo effort. Jackman had seemingly retired from all superhero movie duties until Oct. 2022’s shock announcement he’d be returning as...
'Friends' star Matthew Perry says Bruce Willis ended up guest starring on the show because he lost a bet
Matthew Perry said that Bruce Willis' Emmy-winning role on "Friends" happened because the "Die Hard" star lost a bet to the sitcom actor. In his new memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry recalled meeting Willis through their roles as Oz Oseransky and Jimmy Tudeski, respectively, in the 2000 comedy "The Whole Nine Yards."
netflixjunkie.com
Ryan Reynolds Is Now Officially a “Lord,” Thanks to His Old Friend Nathan Fillion
If there is one thing that Ryan Reynolds does well—no, it is not comedy—it is donning too many hats. Although the man’s main profession remains acting, he has found immense success as an entrepreneur. He founded his own digital marketing company Maximum Effort, owns an alcohol brand...
