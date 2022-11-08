Grab Your Bougiest Pals: A Ski Chalet Experience Is Opening at Le Méridien

Growing up in Europe, my parents would routinely pack us into the car and drive us into the Alps to go skiing in Switzerland or Austria, or herd us all onto the train for a weekend in Berlin or Paris. And though–as a travel writer now living in New York—I’ve continued to traverse the continent over the years via planes, trains, and automobiles, there’s one mode of exploring Europe I’d never tried before: by river boat.

2 DAYS AGO