Read full article on original website
70sgal
2d ago
People are pure evil today. Whoever hit him will answer for it one day.
Reply(2)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
I-Team: Two shot, one killed in Garfield Heights
Garfield Heights Police are investigating an overnight shooting.
Cleveland Police looking to ID suspect in hit-and-skip
The incident took place at 6:27 a.m. on Oct. 20 when a suspect driving a gray sedan -- possibly a Honda Accord-type of vehicle -- struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Fulton and Denison. The vehicle and operator proceeded to flee the area and the pedestrian sustained serious injuries.
Man dies, woman injured in Garfield Heights shooting
Garfield Heights Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured.
Police: Fatal hit-skip victim was dragged under car
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of intentionally striking and killing a 49-year-old man with his vehicle.
2 14-year-old girls shot in Shaker Heights
Shaker Heights Police are investigating after two 14-year-old girls were found with gunshot wounds Wednesday night.
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside Cleveland
The man dressed in black with a balaclava on his head trying to break into the car. He uses a screwdriver. Car thief, car theft conceptdjedzura/istockphoto. On November 8, 2022, at 9:42 am on the 11702 block of Lorain Avenue, in Cleveland, Ohio there was a 911 report of two ski-masked men carjacking a woman at gunpoint, however, according to a witness who was at the scene, it was three masked men that robbed a woman at gunpoint. Officers at the scene confirmed a car was stolen with the keys inside. The stolen vehicle was reportedly last seen going northbound on West Boulevard in Cleveland, Ohio. Police advise that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery has a license plate of HPH1899. The officers advise they may be looking for four suspects, according to video footage they were reviewing from the scene on November 8, 2022, at 10:09 am. Police added that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery is a black 2022 Ford F150 and the suspects followed the victim in a dark gray Kia Sportage with the back window covered in white, unfortunately at this time, the license plate number for the dark gray Kia Sportage is unknown. The police later confirmed on November 8, 2022, at 11:02 am, that they are looking for two men. One of the men was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with tan colored pants, while the other man was wearing a gray hoodie with a mask, a detailed description of the suspects is not available as of yet. If you have any information about this crime please call the Cleveland 1st District Police Department at 216-623-5100 or 216-623-1234.
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Euclid girl missing since Nov. 6
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Makayla Breyon Wells. She left her home on Nov. 6 and has not returned, according to police. Police said she texted her mom why she left, but has not responded to her friends. If you see...
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Garfield Heights
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — An investigation is underway after two people were shot overnight in Garfield Heights. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Police say one person was killed in the shooting, which happened just...
cleveland19.com
Day care staff, students recall 71-year-old janitor who was killed in Euclid shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Larry Anderson lived in the same house he died in. He was shot to death over the weekend. Euclid Police found his body inside his home after receiving a wellness check from the Pennsylvania State Patrol. They had stopped his vehicle being driven by a 14-year-old boy, believed to be a relative.
cleveland19.com
2 years in prison for Parma man convicted of fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma man convicted of a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills in February, was sentenced to two years in prison by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Andrew Santoli Wednesday. Judge Santoli also took away Loren Girardi’s driver’s license for life.
Watch: Cleveland police confront convicted killer of 4 with proof that he did it
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the moment Cleveland police told a killer ‘We got you.’ Interrogation video shows homicide detectives confronting Armond Johnson about the deaths of four people.
Man arrested on OVI, vehicular assault charges after fiery crash that injured ODOT employee in May
GREEN, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. A man has been arrested on multiple charges after an investigation found that he was driving under the influence of illegal drugs and without a valid driver's license when he caused a crash that resulted in a fiery explosion in Green, Ohio, in May.
cleveland19.com
No arrests in deadly shooting of Cleveland man at basketball court, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said detectives are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a 24-year-old man Monday afternoon at a city park. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Lawrence E. Levert Jr. died at MetroHealth after being shot on Regent Road in the North Broadway neighborhood.
Man found guilty in death of Ohio woman
The man charged with killing an 18-year-old Akron teenager was convicted of murder on Tuesday.
Cleveland Fire: 4 residents escape, 2 pets die after house fire
CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters responded to an occupied house fire on Thursday. The fire broke out on Library Avenue, near the West 32nd Street Intersection in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to...
98online.com
Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart
(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
Canton man dies in ATV crash
A Canton man died after the ATV he was driving crashed in Tuscarawas County.
cleveland19.com
Arraignment continued for man accused of killing 2 Cleveland brothers in 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The arraignment for a 24-year-old man accused of killing two Cleveland brothers in July 2020 was continued Wednesday, because David Spivey has not yet been extradited from Texas. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Spivey in Houston, Texas in October. Spivey was...
How a Pa. trooper linked a 14-year-old driver to a Euclid slaying
EUCLID, Ohio – The Pennsylvania State trooper quickly noticed the erratic driving of the person behind the wheel of the Honda Odyssey, from the screeching brakes on Interstate 80 to the weaving across lanes. Within minutes, the driver, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested and linked to a death more...
cleveland19.com
22-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a apartment stairwell last Friday, Nov. 4. Cleveland police said the body of Britney Renee Townsend, of Cleveland, was located just after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Crawford Road. Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 9