Cleveland, OH

70sgal
2d ago

People are pure evil today. Whoever hit him will answer for it one day.

WKYC

Cleveland Police looking to ID suspect in hit-and-skip

The incident took place at 6:27 a.m. on Oct. 20 when a suspect driving a gray sedan -- possibly a Honda Accord-type of vehicle -- struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Fulton and Denison. The vehicle and operator proceeded to flee the area and the pedestrian sustained serious injuries.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tawana K Watson

Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside Cleveland

The man dressed in black with a balaclava on his head trying to break into the car. He uses a screwdriver. Car thief, car theft conceptdjedzura/istockphoto. On November 8, 2022, at 9:42 am on the 11702 block of Lorain Avenue, in Cleveland, Ohio there was a 911 report of two ski-masked men carjacking a woman at gunpoint, however, according to a witness who was at the scene, it was three masked men that robbed a woman at gunpoint. Officers at the scene confirmed a car was stolen with the keys inside. The stolen vehicle was reportedly last seen going northbound on West Boulevard in Cleveland, Ohio. Police advise that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery has a license plate of HPH1899. The officers advise they may be looking for four suspects, according to video footage they were reviewing from the scene on November 8, 2022, at 10:09 am. Police added that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery is a black 2022 Ford F150 and the suspects followed the victim in a dark gray Kia Sportage with the back window covered in white, unfortunately at this time, the license plate number for the dark gray Kia Sportage is unknown. The police later confirmed on November 8, 2022, at 11:02 am, that they are looking for two men. One of the men was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with tan colored pants, while the other man was wearing a gray hoodie with a mask, a detailed description of the suspects is not available as of yet. If you have any information about this crime please call the Cleveland 1st District Police Department at 216-623-5100 or 216-623-1234.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Euclid girl missing since Nov. 6

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Makayla Breyon Wells. She left her home on Nov. 6 and has not returned, according to police. Police said she texted her mom why she left, but has not responded to her friends. If you see...
EUCLID, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Fire: 4 residents escape, 2 pets die after house fire

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters responded to an occupied house fire on Thursday. The fire broke out on Library Avenue, near the West 32nd Street Intersection in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to...
CLEVELAND, OH
98online.com

Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart

(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

22-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a apartment stairwell last Friday, Nov. 4. Cleveland police said the body of Britney Renee Townsend, of Cleveland, was located just after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Crawford Road. Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

