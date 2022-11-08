BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16-year-old girl is missing, and Buffalo Police are asking for help in attempting to locate her. Breanna Wiggins, who is Black, is described a 5 feet tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and braids down to her waist. She was last seen wearing "a pastel pink sweat suit with 'LOVE' on the front, black coat with fur on the hood, gray and white Nike sneakers," according to police.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO