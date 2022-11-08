Read full article on original website
wcbu.org
As food carts vanish, Peoria weighs opening up downtown to more food trucks
After no street food carts took up the City of Peoria's offer for a fee-free application this year, the council is considering loosening the restrictions on food trucks downtown. Some downtown businesses are less than excited about the prospect. Lunchtime on the block surrounding the Peoria County Courthouse is a...
beltmag.com
Punks in Peoria: Making a Scene in the American Heartland
Punk rock in a preeminently average town. The following is an exclusive excerpt from “Chapter 10: Nazi Punks Fuck Off” from Punks in Peoria: Making a Scene in the American Heartland by Jonathan Wright and Dawson Barrett, published in 2021 by the University of Illinois Press. Remembrance of...
25newsnow.com
Why one Peoria hotel might be changing guests’ reservations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some visitors trying to get a hotel room in downtown Peoria may noticed reservations are getting changed at a specific hotel, which has been mostly dark since the pandemic. But that may also be changing soon. Members of a large group attending a wedding called...
1470 WMBD
Longtime local radio personality passes away
PEORIA, Ill. — His voice graced Central Illinois’ airwaves for many years. Former WIRL (102.7 Super Hits) Morning Host Rick Stephenson passed away on Tuesday. Rick loved radio and his listeners. He did a great deal of charity work over the years, and after leaving radio full-time, he served as the public relations coordinator for CWTC (Community Workshop and Training Center) in Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
Family of Peoria man killed by police ask for support, transparency from city leaders
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A grieving family left in limbo are calling on Peoria leaders for support. Loved-ones of Samuel Vincent Richmond gathered outside of city hall Tuesday night and addressed the public, police, and city council members. “The most important thing for me is that we get justice...
wcbu.org
Peoria government employee union waves a red flag about working conditions
Anyone who was in attendance at Tuesday’s City Council meeting noticed the sea of green AFSCME shirts representing an unusually large audience compared to the attendance council meetings typically bring in. The American Federation of State County & Municipal Employee (AFSCME) Local 3464 is a union representing employees of...
25newsnow.com
No students injured after early morning school bus accident in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after an accident early Thursday morning in Peoria, which involved a Peoria Public School bus. Peoria Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says the accident happened around 7 AM at the intersection of Knoxville and Pioneer Parkway.
25newsnow.com
Crash closes major East Peoria intersection
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Peoria woman located safely
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just one day after asking the public’s help in finding 48-year-old Michele Rasmussen, Peoria Police have announced that she has been found safe and is doing well. 18-year-old Deven H. Lane is still missing.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Itoo Society highlights Lebanese culture in 95th annual supper
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Itoo Society in Peoria held its 9th annual supper Saturday and Sunday. The group held a carryout dinner Sunday highlighting the Lebanese culture. Thousands came out and dined at the Itoo Hall on Farmington Road. The traditional Lebanese menu featured cabbage rolls, baked kibbeh, chicken and rice, and baklava.
1470 WMBD
Big weekend for Peoria Civic Center, with more to come
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Civic Center is making quite the comeback. The Civic Center Tuesday confirmed what they projected during a period where eighteen events were being hosted in 12 days at the downtown venue. More than 22,000 people attended events at the Civic Center over the weekend,...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Crime Victims to host Healing Vigil and March amid Election Day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Members of the community will gather to share experience of how violence is effecting those in the area locally leading up to the National #HealTheVote Days of Action. Starting Saturday, local crime survivors, families of crime victims, and leaders will start a march around the...
Central Illinois Proud
From record warmth to a winter chill, big pattern change is coming to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria hit a high temperature of 77° Wednesday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 76° set back in 2020. With temperatures expected to return to the mid 70s on Thursday, we’ll have an opportunity to witness the fall of more record highs before a strong cold front moves through Central Illinois Thursday night.
Central Illinois Proud
Man found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A man was found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:51 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 5500 block of N. Graceland. There they found an adult man dead. Investigators have not elaborated on the condition of the man when he was found. Peoria Police...
1470 WMBD
Voters choose to eliminate Peoria County Auditor position, even as state law dictates otherwise
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County internal Autitor position may not last much longer after all. Four years after a measure to eliminate the office was narrowly defeated, this time, the outcome was much more certain. Voters by a more than three to one margin voted “yes” on the question to eliminate the position, opting instead to keep the external auditor.
25newsnow.com
Peoria High not surprised by second-round “upset” of Kankakee
PEORIA (25 News Now) - To many observers across the state, the Peoria High football team was an underdog in their second-round matchup against 2021 state-runner up Kankakee last Friday. Somebody forgot to tell the Lions though as they ran over the Kays in a 48-21 blowout win. That now has them motivated to continue their postseason run this week against Mascoutah.
25newsnow.com
Two hospitalized after morning crash in Downtown Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries Tuesday morning after a three-vehicle crash in downtown Peoria. In a statement, Battalion Chief Steve Rada says firefighters were returning from a previous call around 7 AM, when they came across an accident at Spalding and Jefferson.
25newsnow.com
Peoria training program helps previously incarcerated people get jobs
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 28 people celebrated graduation and a second chance this week at the Minority Business Development Center. Over the last two weeks, the development center hosted training for community members to help them find new jobs. The course, sponsored by Ameren Illinois, was a seasonal employment pilot. The pilot offered training in trades like HVAC, plumbing and electrical work. After the students graduated from the program, many were placed with jobs in those fields. Many of those who participated in this program were previously incarcerated. Students like Eric Williams said this program made him hopeful for his future and his ability to provide for himself.
Central Illinois Proud
Webb elected Fulton County Sheriff
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Jon Webb was elected Fulton County Sheriff Tuesday. Webb received 7,179 votes, while Maricle received 5,866 votes.
