Peoria, IL

wcbu.org

As food carts vanish, Peoria weighs opening up downtown to more food trucks

After no street food carts took up the City of Peoria's offer for a fee-free application this year, the council is considering loosening the restrictions on food trucks downtown. Some downtown businesses are less than excited about the prospect. Lunchtime on the block surrounding the Peoria County Courthouse is a...
PEORIA, IL
beltmag.com

Punks in Peoria: Making a Scene in the American Heartland

Punk rock in a preeminently average town. The following is an exclusive excerpt from “Chapter 10: Nazi Punks Fuck Off” from Punks in Peoria: Making a Scene in the American Heartland by Jonathan Wright and Dawson Barrett, published in 2021 by the University of Illinois Press. Remembrance of...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Why one Peoria hotel might be changing guests’ reservations

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some visitors trying to get a hotel room in downtown Peoria may noticed reservations are getting changed at a specific hotel, which has been mostly dark since the pandemic. But that may also be changing soon. Members of a large group attending a wedding called...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Longtime local radio personality passes away

PEORIA, Ill. — His voice graced Central Illinois’ airwaves for many years. Former WIRL (102.7 Super Hits) Morning Host Rick Stephenson passed away on Tuesday. Rick loved radio and his listeners. He did a great deal of charity work over the years, and after leaving radio full-time, he served as the public relations coordinator for CWTC (Community Workshop and Training Center) in Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria government employee union waves a red flag about working conditions

Anyone who was in attendance at Tuesday’s City Council meeting noticed the sea of green AFSCME shirts representing an unusually large audience compared to the attendance council meetings typically bring in. The American Federation of State County & Municipal Employee (AFSCME) Local 3464 is a union representing employees of...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

No students injured after early morning school bus accident in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after an accident early Thursday morning in Peoria, which involved a Peoria Public School bus. Peoria Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says the accident happened around 7 AM at the intersection of Knoxville and Pioneer Parkway.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Crash closes major East Peoria intersection

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Missing Peoria woman located safely

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just one day after asking the public’s help in finding 48-year-old Michele Rasmussen, Peoria Police have announced that she has been found safe and is doing well. 18-year-old Deven H. Lane is still missing.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Itoo Society highlights Lebanese culture in 95th annual supper

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Itoo Society in Peoria held its 9th annual supper Saturday and Sunday. The group held a carryout dinner Sunday highlighting the Lebanese culture. Thousands came out and dined at the Itoo Hall on Farmington Road. The traditional Lebanese menu featured cabbage rolls, baked kibbeh, chicken and rice, and baklava.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Big weekend for Peoria Civic Center, with more to come

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Civic Center is making quite the comeback. The Civic Center Tuesday confirmed what they projected during a period where eighteen events were being hosted in 12 days at the downtown venue. More than 22,000 people attended events at the Civic Center over the weekend,...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Crime Victims to host Healing Vigil and March amid Election Day

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Members of the community will gather to share experience of how violence is effecting those in the area locally leading up to the National #HealTheVote Days of Action. Starting Saturday, local crime survivors, families of crime victims, and leaders will start a march around the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

From record warmth to a winter chill, big pattern change is coming to Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria hit a high temperature of 77° Wednesday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 76° set back in 2020. With temperatures expected to return to the mid 70s on Thursday, we’ll have an opportunity to witness the fall of more record highs before a strong cold front moves through Central Illinois Thursday night.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A man was found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:51 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 5500 block of N. Graceland. There they found an adult man dead. Investigators have not elaborated on the condition of the man when he was found. Peoria Police...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Voters choose to eliminate Peoria County Auditor position, even as state law dictates otherwise

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County internal Autitor position may not last much longer after all. Four years after a measure to eliminate the office was narrowly defeated, this time, the outcome was much more certain. Voters by a more than three to one margin voted “yes” on the question to eliminate the position, opting instead to keep the external auditor.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria High not surprised by second-round “upset” of Kankakee

PEORIA (25 News Now) - To many observers across the state, the Peoria High football team was an underdog in their second-round matchup against 2021 state-runner up Kankakee last Friday. Somebody forgot to tell the Lions though as they ran over the Kays in a 48-21 blowout win. That now has them motivated to continue their postseason run this week against Mascoutah.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Two hospitalized after morning crash in Downtown Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries Tuesday morning after a three-vehicle crash in downtown Peoria. In a statement, Battalion Chief Steve Rada says firefighters were returning from a previous call around 7 AM, when they came across an accident at Spalding and Jefferson.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria training program helps previously incarcerated people get jobs

PEORIA (25 News Now) - 28 people celebrated graduation and a second chance this week at the Minority Business Development Center. Over the last two weeks, the development center hosted training for community members to help them find new jobs. The course, sponsored by Ameren Illinois, was a seasonal employment pilot. The pilot offered training in trades like HVAC, plumbing and electrical work. After the students graduated from the program, many were placed with jobs in those fields. Many of those who participated in this program were previously incarcerated. Students like Eric Williams said this program made him hopeful for his future and his ability to provide for himself.
PEORIA, IL

