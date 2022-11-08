Columbus Crew defender Milos Degenek named to Australia's World Cup team

COLUMBUS – For the first time since 2014, a Crew player is going to the World Cup.

Tuesday, Crew center back Miloš Degenek was named to Australia's final World Cup roster and will be one of 26 players going to Qatar with the Socceroos. He was also on Australia's 2018 World Cup squad, but was an unused substitute as the Socceroos were eliminated in the group stage.

Degenek was born in Croatia but emigrated to Australia with his family in 2000. He has made 38 appearances with the Socceroos since 2016.

In his first MLS season, Degenek made 24 starts and appeared in 28 games, playing a total of 2,236 minutes. As he rounded into strong form over the second half of the season, he paired his rising level of play with an increased leadership role for the Crew — most notably when he gathered the entire team on the field for a speech after a comeback win against the Red Bulls in early October .

After being called in to the Socceroos during the final international break of the season and playing 90 minutes in a friendly win against New Zealand, Degenek appeared to be on solid footing to be named to his second World Cup. He avoided making definitive statements when he held his end-of-season media availability in mid-October, but it was clear that both Degenek and the club expected him to make the final roster.

"I approach this (training period) very serious and very hardworking because I want to prepare myself the best I can for the World Cup," Degenek said. "And not just that, but for next season as well which is very important for me personally and important for the club. When I look at the World Cup, that’s probably the biggest and the most important thing a footballer can have. This will hopefully be my second, and I’m looking forward to it."

In Qatar, Australia is in Group D with France, Tunisia and Denmark. The Socceroos open the group stage against France on Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. ET, before facing Tunisia at 5 a.m. Nov. 26 and closing the group stage against Denmark at 10 a.m. Nov. 30.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Crew defender Milos Degenek named to Australia's World Cup team