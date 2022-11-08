ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Frog 104

Syracuse.com

Upstate NY’s tranquil weather ends soon: flooding rains, lake effect snow possible

Syracuse, N.Y. -- We are about to get rude awakening in Upstate New York after this long stretch of record-breaking warmth of early November. A pair of strong weather systems, one bringing heavy snow to the Midwest and another dropping heavy rain along the entire East Coast, will converge on Upstate New York this weekend. That combination could deliver flooding rain and then our first bout of lake effect snow.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

One Killed in Crash in Route 31 in Verona

Deputies have identified the victim of the accident as 73-year-old Frederick Rissman of Verona. The accident was caused when Rissman's vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a pickup traveling westbound on Route 31, a release from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said. One passenger is his vehicle, 55-year-old Jean Rissman, was transported by helicopter to SUNY Upstate Hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said, but was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
VERONA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures

Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Cell Phones for Soldiers Collection Underway in CNY

This item that many discard in the trash can literally buy free talk-time for U.S. soldiers stationed around the globe to speak with friends and family this holiday season. We're talking about cell phones. It doesn't have to be new or even necessarily working. It can be old, flip, fold, cracked-screen, doesn't work/never worked, got it for free and hated it, found it broken in a box in the basement. Senator Joe Griffo is again teaming with AT&T and the Central New York Veteran's Outreach Center in the Cell Phone for Soldiers Campaign. Not only will they take you're old mobile phone, tablets are also being collected this year.
UTICA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Heavy Rain Expected Friday

Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching the Florida Coast and is expected to become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall... This system will work up the East Coast and work with an approaching cold front from the west. Friday expect rain showers with temperatures in the 60s. Rainfall could be heavy at times and accumulations could be between 2-3". Flood watches are likely in the coming days ahead of all the rain. Following the rain event, partly sunny skies for Saturday with temperatures cooler in the mid 50s. Temperatures will struggle to come out of the 40s on Sunday with flurries or a snow shower possible. Fair skies are likely to continue into early next week with temperatures in the 40s. Jackets may come in handy for the early parts of next week!
FLORIDA, NY
WKTV

Melfe's Shoes moves to larger location in Mohawk

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A local store that specializes in workboots has moved and is now selling a Carhartt line at its new location. Melfe’s Shoes moved from Ilion to 101 W. Main St. in Mohawk in late September, but they are still putting the finishing touches on the new storefront.
MOHAWK, NY
Big Frog 104

Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?

Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

