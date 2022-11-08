Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Gerald L. Tracy
Gerald L. Tracy, 88, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Evansville Manor in Evansville, Wisconsin. He was born to Otto and Dorothy Tracy on October 18, 1934 in Juneau, Wisconsin, the oldest of 18 kids. Gerald married Terry Helling at the courthouse in Rockford, Illinois in 1977.
Eric Joseph Jandro
MONONA – Eric Joseph Jandro, age 39, of Monona, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics after a valiant battle with antiphospholipid syndrome. He was born on March 1, 1983, in Escanaba, Mich., the son of Joseph Jandro and Carol (Augustson) McMeen. Eric graduated...
Patricia L. Persinger Hill
Patricia L. Persinger Hill, 78, of Muscoda died Monday, November 7, 2022. Patricia was born on March 3, 1944, the daughter of Everett and Myra (Morgan) Persinger. She loved family, friends, flowers, gardening, and traveling. Patricia also liked cooking, playing games, and entertaining. She retired from an educational teacher store that she enjoyed helping teachers and children shop for their needed supplies.
Julaine Lynn Beck
Julaine Lynn Beck (Traxler), 72, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 5th, 2022. Julaine was born on June 17th, 1950 to Aneva and Lester Traxler in Fort Atkinson, WI. In 1971, Julaine met her husband, Roger, through mutual friends at a party. A whirlwind courtship led to a marriage six weeks later, lasting the rest of their lives. They shared one daughter.
Terry Lynn Clark
MADISON – Terry Lynn Clark, affectionately known as TLC, age 80, of Madison, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family following a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Sylvan Crossing in Fitchburg. She was born on Aug. 27, 1942, the daughter of Hubert and Helen (Robertson) Dinkheller.
Clara Marie Tyler
MIDDLETON – Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and godmother for many, Clara Tyler passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at age 97. Born to Julia and Joseph Sweeney, she was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Joseph, Quentin, Vincent and Jerome. Clare is survived by her...
Stoughton school referenda for improvements, construction pass
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Voters in Stoughton have approved a pair of referenda meant to fund a series of construction and improvement projects throughout the Stoughton School District. The first of the two referenda — which asked voters to approve up to $36.3 million for a remodel of the district’s...
Kozy Nuk Cafe’s ‘good food and friendly people’ find home in Cottage Grove
When Meggan O’Brien saw a Facebook post about a restaurant for sale, she took a leap of faith to pursue her lifelong dream. Kozy Nuk Cafe opened its doors on Sept. 1 in Cottage Grove. O’Brien, who owns the restaurant, is a food industry veteran. She started off as...
Meet this week’s Pet of the Week: Claude
This 7-year-old is looking for a new best friend. He starts out shy, but once he gets to know you, he can be very affectionate. He enjoys playing with wand toys, looking out windows, sitting on laps and cuddling. As a member of the Lonely Hearts Club, his adoption fee...
Wisconsin kicks off the season with 85-59 win over South Dakota
MADISON, Wis. — And they’re back. Badger men’s basketball kicked off their 2022-2023 campaign with an 85-59 win over South Dakota. The first basket of the season belonged to Steven Crowl. He hit a triple just 10 seconds in. And that would be a theme for the Badgers in the first half – the three ball. Wisconsin drained nine before halftime, which helped them jump out to a 10 point lead at the break.
