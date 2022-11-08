The Pittsburgh Steelers have looked horrible to start the 2022 season, and it’s no surprise to see that they have crawled out to a 2-6 record. The Steelers have struggled to figure out how to consistently move the ball on offense, and while their defense has been solid in the early going, they haven’t been able to do enough to lead the team to wins on a consistent basis.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO