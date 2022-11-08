Read full article on original website
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
This generous Cincinatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Why Cincinnati Bengals won't face Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime after bye week
The NFL is moving the Bengals (5-4) vs Steelers (2-6) out of the "Sunday Night Football" slot for Week 11, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Taking the place of the AFC North rivalry matchup will be the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Schefter tweeted Tuesday. ...
Las Vegas Raiders release safety Johnathan Abram, a 2019 first-round draft pick
The struggling Raiders released safety Johnathan Abram after Las Vegas blew a 17-point lead in a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Bengals send great tweet after being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20,...
Five Thoughts: What Matters for Steelers in Second Half
The Pittsburgh Steelers season isn't over, even if it's gloom.
Mike Hilton laughs off quitter label in plotting return to Bengals’ lineup following bye week
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton was surprised to see a small yet vocal contingent of fans questioning his commitment to the team last week. The comments filled Hilton’s timeline on Twitter after the Bengals announced he would be sidelined against Carolina with an injured finger in the days leading up to the game.
NFL Analysis Network
Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star
This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
Yardbarker
Steelers LB TJ Watt To Return On A Limited Snap Count In Week 10, While CB William Jackson III “Hobbled” With Ongoing Back Injury
Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher, TJ Watt will return to the lineup this weekend against the New Orleans Saints. While we await the official announcement for him to be activated off the IR, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin told reporters on Thursday that Watt will play. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year hasn’t played since the team’s Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023
In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 10 picks: Bills-Vikings, Chargers-49ers and more
FALCONS (4-5) at PANTHERS (2-7) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. The NFL has had some bad luck when it comes to primetime games this year; this contest between Atlanta and Carolina certainly isn't the one to change that. However, when these two teams met a few weeks ago it was one of the best games on the day. Don't be surprised if this one is closer than people expect.
Joe Haden officially retires as a member of the Browns today
Joe Haden showed up on the additions list for the Cleveland Browns in yesterday’s memo. He officially retired as a member of the Browns today as they have placed him on the reserve/retired list. Haden was the guest of honor during Cleveland’s Monday Night Football win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week.
Steelers vs Saints: Pittsburgh's Thursday practice report
Here is the Thursday practice report for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers sit at 2-6, are coming off of their bye week and are hoping to get healthy before this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
Steelers’ biggest surprise in first half of 2022 NFL season
The Pittsburgh Steelers have looked horrible to start the 2022 season, and it’s no surprise to see that they have crawled out to a 2-6 record. The Steelers have struggled to figure out how to consistently move the ball on offense, and while their defense has been solid in the early going, they haven’t been able to do enough to lead the team to wins on a consistent basis.
FOX Sports
Mixon's big day before bye energizes Bengals for second half
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joe Mixon said he was out to show everyone he was “still that dude.”. In making that point, the sixth-year running back might have revived the Cincinnati Bengals' season — as well as own. He certainly revived their confidence. Mixon's frustrating lack of...
Browns Fans Paying Tribute To Joe Haden On Wednesday
For the better part of a decade, cornerback Joe Haden was one of the lone bright spots on some truly terrible Cleveland Browns teams. Today, the team paid tribute to their former Pro Bowl corner. On Wednesday, the Browns officially placed Haden on their reserve/retired list. Haden signed a one-day...
