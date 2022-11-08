ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star

This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers LB TJ Watt To Return On A Limited Snap Count In Week 10, While CB William Jackson III “Hobbled” With Ongoing Back Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher, TJ Watt will return to the lineup this weekend against the New Orleans Saints. While we await the official announcement for him to be activated off the IR, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin told reporters on Thursday that Watt will play. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year hasn’t played since the team’s Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

NFL Week 10 picks: Bills-Vikings, Chargers-49ers and more

FALCONS (4-5) at PANTHERS (2-7) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. The NFL has had some bad luck when it comes to primetime games this year; this contest between Atlanta and Carolina certainly isn't the one to change that. However, when these two teams met a few weeks ago it was one of the best games on the day. Don't be surprised if this one is closer than people expect.
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ biggest surprise in first half of 2022 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have looked horrible to start the 2022 season, and it’s no surprise to see that they have crawled out to a 2-6 record. The Steelers have struggled to figure out how to consistently move the ball on offense, and while their defense has been solid in the early going, they haven’t been able to do enough to lead the team to wins on a consistent basis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Mixon's big day before bye energizes Bengals for second half

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joe Mixon said he was out to show everyone he was “still that dude.”. In making that point, the sixth-year running back might have revived the Cincinnati Bengals' season — as well as own. He certainly revived their confidence. Mixon's frustrating lack of...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Browns Fans Paying Tribute To Joe Haden On Wednesday

For the better part of a decade, cornerback Joe Haden was one of the lone bright spots on some truly terrible Cleveland Browns teams. Today, the team paid tribute to their former Pro Bowl corner. On Wednesday, the Browns officially placed Haden on their reserve/retired list. Haden signed a one-day...
CLEVELAND, OH

