ESPN
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
The Chicago Bulls Have Made A Roster Move
The Chicago Bulls have assigned a player to the G League.
Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram said. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and DeRozan committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left. “It was nobody else’s fault,” DeRozan said. “It was on me.”
Bulls Rebound to Beat Raptors Behind Adjustments, Zach LaVine Outburst
10 observations: LaVine leads script-flip win over Raps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls knew they had to adjust after aggressive defensive schemes and tenacity on the offensive glass propelled the Raptors to a 113-104 win in the first game of Sunday and Monday's same opponent back-to-back between the conference foes.
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
Josh Hart hits 3-pointer at buzzer to lift Portland Trail Blazers over Miami Heat, 110-107: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons back to the lineup Monday night in Miami, but it was Josh Hart who delivered the game-winning basket. Hart hit a three-pointer from the left corner as time expired to give the Blazers a 110-107 victory. The electric shot came...
ESPN
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting
SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan reflects on the importance of getting teammates other than Zach LaVine going
When teams can win a game despite an off night from one of their best players, they will take it without hesitation. That’s what happened to the Chicago Bulls on Monday’s 111-97 home victory against the Toronto Raptors. The Bulls got some payback after letting Sunday’s game in...
Brooklyn Nets hiring of Jacque Vaughn sends NBA Twitter into frenzy
The NBA world is filled with questions and confusion as the Brooklyn Nets announced they are hiring Jacque Vaughn as the new head coach. Since the Nets parted ways with Steve Nash on Nov. 1, fans have banked on receiving Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka as head coach after reports swarmed the internet. However, with Udoka’s one-year suspension this offseason, “strong voices” reportedly urged Nets owner Joe Tsai to halt the intended hire of Udoka, considering other complications surrounding the team, particularly Kyrie Irving.
ESPN
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97
CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
Nets name Jacque Vaughn full-time head coach
The Brooklyn Nets are moving forward with Jacque Vaughn. The team made Vaughn the acting head coach on Nov. 1 after it parted ways with Steve Nash. Just over a week later, the Nets removed the “acting” tag from Vaughn’s title. “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate...
ESPN
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
ESPN
Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87
ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
What MLB sources expect from Cubs this winter
LAS VEGAS — Based on the first few days of the offseason and impressions from agents and MLB team executives at the annual general managers meetings in Las Vegas, a road map for the Cubs’ offseason might be starting to emerge. Ten observations based on insider chatter and...
Randle, Knicks romp past sputtering Timberwolves 120-107
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The New York Knicks have designs on being a better and more active 3-point shooting team. Julius Randle showed them how it’s done on Monday night. Randle scored 31 points with a career high-tying eight of New York’s season-high 19 3-pointers, and the Knicks cruised to a 120-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Would Hawks have been a playoff team last year under Richardson?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your mailbag questions. How would last season's roster have done with Luke Richardson as the head coach? What kind of culture is Richardson building and how will it help the rebuild? What's the record for most goalies used in a single season? Should we not be that worried about the Blackhawks' hot start to the season? The guys answer that and more.
How Luke Getsy has shown 'great feel' for playcalling
The Bears recent offensive resurgence is no fluke. Justin Fields has played spectacular football. New additions like N’Keal Harry and Chase Claypool have contributed. The offensive line has protected better up front. And the coaches have tweaked the scheme to put everyone in a position to succeed more often.
Cubs make flurry of roster moves as 40-man deadline looms
The Cubs' 40-man roster stands at 36 after they made a flurry of moves on Thursday. — Kyle Hendricks, Codi Heuer, Jason Heyward, Rafael Ortega and Ethan Roberts have been activated off the 60-day injured list. — David Bote, Steven Brault, Narciso Crook, Anderson Espinoza and Franmil Reyes cleared waivers...
How Caruso, Green are forming potent deflections duo
When Alex Caruso heard a reporter wanted to talk to “the league leader in steals,” he light-heartedly responded: “So I took Javonte’s spot?”. That would be Caruso’s teammate Green, who ranks tied for 11th as of Tuesday morning after briefly leading the league early in the season. Green still ranks third in deflections per 36 minutes for players who have logged 200 or more minutes.
ESPN
Memphis hosts Minnesota following overtime win against San Antonio
Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Memphis Grizzlies' 124-122 overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs. The Grizzlies have gone 4-3 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is third in the...
NBC Sports Chicago
