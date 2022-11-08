On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your mailbag questions. How would last season's roster have done with Luke Richardson as the head coach? What kind of culture is Richardson building and how will it help the rebuild? What's the record for most goalies used in a single season? Should we not be that worried about the Blackhawks' hot start to the season? The guys answer that and more.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO