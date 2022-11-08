Read full article on original website
Related
golaurens.com
Motor City Racks expanding SC presence with new operations in Laurens County
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Motor City Racks, a supplier of automotive and industrial racking products, today announced plans to expand its South Carolina footprint with new operations in Laurens County. The company’s $26 million investment will create 88 new jobs. Motor City Racks is a full-service manufacturer and supplier...
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
anglerschannel.com
Two Bassmaster Events On Lake Hartwell Reel In Awards For Economic Impact
Each morning, large crowds of fans gathered at legendary Green Pond Landing in Anderson, S.C., to watch takeoff for the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk on Lake Hartwell. Photo by Seigo Saito/B.A.S.S. November 9, 2022. Two Bassmaster Events On Lake Hartwell Reel In Awards For...
WYFF4.com
125 new jobs coming to Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Visual Comfort & Co. plans to establish distribution operations in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co. plans to make a $62 million investment to establish distribution operations that will create 125 new jobs over the next five years in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co....
Charlotte Stories
Best 4 Coziest Small Towns in North Carolina To Visit This Winter
These North Carolina towns are considered the coziest: Highlands (ranked No. 36 coziest in the nation), Cashiers (72nd), Nags Head (102), and Ocracoke Island (130). To determine the coziest small towns in America, 170 well-known small towns across the country were compared on ten key metrics. They looked into winter...
counton2.com
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car, driver not charged
UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle. According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other. The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their...
FOX Carolina
Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction
Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
drifttravel.com
Christmas Markets in Savannah, GA and Greenville, SC
For a one-of-a-kind holiday experience that blends Southern hospitality with European charm, guests of all ages are invited to enjoy The Kessler Collection’s Christmas Markets in both Savannah, GA and Greenville, SC. From a boat parade of lights, to meet and greets with Santa, the opportunities for holiday cheer and excitement are endless.
FOX Carolina
Upstate breweries react after co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery dies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Upstate breweries are mourning the loss of one of co-founders of Thomas Creek Brewery after he lost his battle with cancer. According to a Facebook post, Tom Davis, co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery, was diagnosed with stage IV ampullary cancer on October 19 and brought home on hospice care.
WYFF4.com
How you can 'Be a Santa to a Senior' this Christmas
LYMAN, S.C. — Home Instead Senior Care is working to make sure seniors have a merry Christmas this year — and you can help. Its program 'Be a Santa to a Senior' is underway right now. You can pick up an ornament with a senior's name and wish list at one of six locations in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties:
WLOS.com
What is white dust from Canton paper mill & why does it keep covering cars and homes?
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A sticky white substance spewing from Canton's paper mill has, once again, been coating vehicles and homes in the area. It's causing frustration and health fears among those living nearby, many of whom have reached out to News 13's Help Desk for answers. We found...
FOX Carolina
Voters decide on alcohol sales in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County residents voted on whether or not alcohol sales should be allowed on Sunday. The county is one of eight in South Carolina barring alcohol sales on Sunday. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 residents voted on the following two referendums, which passed:. The first vote...
FOX Carolina
Toccoa community remembers deadly dam break
TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Forty-five years ago, disaster struck a small college campus in Northeast Georgia. Dozens of lives were lost. The small community has not forgotten, but the stories of the catastrophic event aren’t widely known. “It had rained almost all day,” Sam Thompson said, “I jokingly...
WYFF4.com
Downtown Greenville restaurant will permanently close this weekend, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A downtown Greenville restaurant will permanently close its doors this weekend after decades in business, according to the owner. Addy Sulley, owner of Addy’s Dutch Café and Restaurant at 17 E. Coffee St., posted "the sad news" to Facebook Tuesday. "We'll be open for...
FOX Carolina
South Carolina high school football games rescheduled
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina high school football games are being changed in advance of this weekend’s impending weather with some moving their games up to Thursday, with others pushing back their games to Saturday. Thursday, November 10th. 6:00 p.m. - Newberry at Abbeville. 6:30 p.m. -...
Sunday alcohol sales are a go in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - There were two referendums on the ballot this year in Pickens County, that asked voters if they wanted to allow Sunday alcohol sales in every city county-wide.
iheart.com
$200,000 Winning Ticket Sold In Greenville County
(Greenville County, SC)- The South Carolina Education Lottery is announcing a winning ticket sold in Greenville County. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in Saturday's drawing, winning the ticket holder 100-thousand dollars. That money is doubled to 200-thousand because the ticket is "Powered-Up". It was sold at...
WYFF4.com
Woman, recently-born baby found dead inside South Carolina home, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man is in custody after a woman and recently-born baby were found dead Wednesday in a Greenville County, South Carolina, home, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Clarissa Michelle Winchester, 22, and said the...
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Clogger Stole The Show At Last Night’s CMA Awards
I absolutely loved the performances last night during the Country Music Association awards. One of my favorite moments was when a clogger from Canton, North Carolina stole the CMA Awards show. That might be one of the best County Music Association awards shows I have seen. And that is a big statement. The first thing I fell in love with was when Peyton Manning announced that his favorite song that year was one that started a new dance craze. That is when the world met a clogger from Canton, North Carolina. He was amazing!
gsabusiness.com
Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in downtown Greenville
A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
Comments / 1