Seneca, SC

anglerschannel.com

Two Bassmaster Events On Lake Hartwell Reel In Awards For Economic Impact

Each morning, large crowds of fans gathered at legendary Green Pond Landing in Anderson, S.C., to watch takeoff for the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk on Lake Hartwell. Photo by Seigo Saito/B.A.S.S. November 9, 2022. Two Bassmaster Events On Lake Hartwell Reel In Awards For...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

125 new jobs coming to Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Visual Comfort & Co. plans to establish distribution operations in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co. plans to make a $62 million investment to establish distribution operations that will create 125 new jobs over the next five years in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co....
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Charlotte Stories

Best 4 Coziest Small Towns in North Carolina To Visit This Winter

These North Carolina towns are considered the coziest: Highlands (ranked No. 36 coziest in the nation), Cashiers (72nd), Nags Head (102), and Ocracoke Island (130). To determine the coziest small towns in America, 170 well-known small towns across the country were compared on ten key metrics. They looked into winter...
NAGS HEAD, NC
counton2.com

South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car, driver not charged

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle. According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other. The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their...
UNION, SC
FOX Carolina

Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction

Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
GREENVILLE, SC
drifttravel.com

Christmas Markets in Savannah, GA and Greenville, SC

For a one-of-a-kind holiday experience that blends Southern hospitality with European charm, guests of all ages are invited to enjoy The Kessler Collection’s Christmas Markets in both Savannah, GA and Greenville, SC. From a boat parade of lights, to meet and greets with Santa, the opportunities for holiday cheer and excitement are endless.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate breweries react after co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery dies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Upstate breweries are mourning the loss of one of co-founders of Thomas Creek Brewery after he lost his battle with cancer. According to a Facebook post, Tom Davis, co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery, was diagnosed with stage IV ampullary cancer on October 19 and brought home on hospice care.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

How you can 'Be a Santa to a Senior' this Christmas

LYMAN, S.C. — Home Instead Senior Care is working to make sure seniors have a merry Christmas this year — and you can help. Its program 'Be a Santa to a Senior' is underway right now. You can pick up an ornament with a senior's name and wish list at one of six locations in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties:
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Voters decide on alcohol sales in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County residents voted on whether or not alcohol sales should be allowed on Sunday. The county is one of eight in South Carolina barring alcohol sales on Sunday. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 residents voted on the following two referendums, which passed:. The first vote...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Toccoa community remembers deadly dam break

TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Forty-five years ago, disaster struck a small college campus in Northeast Georgia. Dozens of lives were lost. The small community has not forgotten, but the stories of the catastrophic event aren’t widely known. “It had rained almost all day,” Sam Thompson said, “I jokingly...
TOCCOA, GA
FOX Carolina

South Carolina high school football games rescheduled

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina high school football games are being changed in advance of this weekend’s impending weather with some moving their games up to Thursday, with others pushing back their games to Saturday. Thursday, November 10th. 6:00 p.m. - Newberry at Abbeville. 6:30 p.m. -...
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

$200,000 Winning Ticket Sold In Greenville County

(Greenville County, SC)- The South Carolina Education Lottery is announcing a winning ticket sold in Greenville County. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in Saturday's drawing, winning the ticket holder 100-thousand dollars. That money is doubled to 200-thousand because the ticket is "Powered-Up". It was sold at...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

A North Carolina Clogger Stole The Show At Last Night’s CMA Awards

I absolutely loved the performances last night during the Country Music Association awards. One of my favorite moments was when a clogger from Canton, North Carolina stole the CMA Awards show. That might be one of the best County Music Association awards shows I have seen. And that is a big statement. The first thing I fell in love with was when Peyton Manning announced that his favorite song that year was one that started a new dance craze. That is when the world met a clogger from Canton, North Carolina. He was amazing!
CANTON, NC
gsabusiness.com

Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in downtown Greenville

A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
GREENVILLE, SC

