Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this week
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade Deadline
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR
Aaron Rodgers Is Finished!
Scott and Mike discuss the Green Bay Packers Week 9 loss Vs. Lions.
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates
On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
Yardbarker
Green Bay Packers legend LeRoy Butler suggests benching Aaron Rodgers
With the Green Bay Packers’ season trending in a downward direction, one former Packer suggested benching Aaron Rodgers. Before Week 1 started, ESPN had the Packers seeded sixth in their power rankings. Now, heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys, Green Bay is ranked 24th. After Green Bay’s five game losing streak, they now sit 4.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.
Yardbarker
Packers' Aaron Rodgers to give Cowboys' Mike McCarthy 'a big old hug'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is excited to see Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy this Sunday. "I'm going to give him a big old hug, I can tell you that much," Rodgers said during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" about encountering McCarthy at Lambeau Field for the Week 10 matchup, as shared by Andrew McCarty of The Spun. "It's going to be good to see Mike. We've shared some messages over the past couple of weeks.
NFL
Packers president Mark Murphy 'not ready to give up on the season' despite 'bleak' start
The Green Bay Packers enter Week 10 on a five-game losing streak, their first since 2008, and sit 4.5 games back of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North division. While things are dark in Packerland, president and CEO Mark Murphy insisted Tuesday during a fan conference call that it's still too early to write off the season.
McCarthy returns to Lambeau as Cowboys visit Green Bay
DALLAS (6-2) at GREEN BAY (3-6) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Cowboys 34-24 on Oct. 6, 2019, at Arlington, Texas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys were off last week after beating Chicago Bears 49-29 at home on Oct. 30; Packers lost 15-9 at Detroit. COWBOYS OFFENSE: OVERALL (22),...
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Defeat in Detroit
Mike and Wes discuss the Packers' loss to the Lions, beginning with missed opportunities (:18) and self-inflicted mistakes at critical times during the game (5:59). They also give an injury update (12:10) and dive into other Week 9 games around the NFL (19:11).
Packers.com
What You Might've Missed: Youth stepping forward
GREEN BAY – The Packers' defense had its share of ups and downs once again Sunday in Detroit, but the overall showing was solid enough. A few young players on defense made their presence felt at different moments, and the team's injury situation could thrust even more playing time on them as the season continues.
