Return Of Watt, Kazee Will ‘Take Pressure Off’ Key Guys On Defense To Make Plays, Minkah Fitzpatrick Believes

Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
McDaniel on when he knew Tyreek Hill was ‘different.’ Plus Byron Jones, other injury updates
The Miami Dolphins knew Tyreek Hill was special before he moved to South Florida.
Yardbarker
Are the Steelers a team to fear with the return of LB T.J. Watt?
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is set to make his return. Pittsburgh has missed LB T.J. Watt, but does he make the 2-6 Steelers a team to fear?. The Steelers have led the league in sacks every year since 2017. Pittsburgh has just eight sacks since Week 1 this season, tied for the fewest in the NFL.
Las Vegas Raiders release safety Johnathan Abram, a 2019 first-round draft pick
The struggling Raiders released safety Johnathan Abram after Las Vegas blew a 17-point lead in a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
ESPN
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Cowboys in on Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Allen's elbow injury concern, Leonard Fournette frustrated
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: ESPN's Todd Archer reported that owner and general manager Jerry...
Broncos' order of picks for 2023 NFL draft
After trading outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton now has six picks to use in the 2023 NFL draft, including a trio of selections in the first three rounds. Here’s a look at the Broncos’ order of picks for next year’s draft....
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Was Optimistic About The Potential Return Of TJ Watt And Damontae Kazee; Not Officially Activated Yet
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a much-needed bye in Week 9. Dealing with several injuries, it allowed the team to recover and rest. It was also needed due to the fact the team has lost six of their past seven games. As usual, head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday. With that, he provided an update on the team’s injuries ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
QB Davis Mills says Texans will be ready for the Giants' pass rush
Davis Mills has already watched “a ton of film” on the New York Giants defense. “They like to bring a ton of pressure,” the Houston Texans’ quarterback told reporters Nov. 9. “We’ll be ready for it.”. The Texans have had some difficulty with containing...
49ers practice report: Deebo Samuel, Kyle Juszczyk return
DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) OL Aaron Banks (not injury related – personal matter) DL Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player) Only four absences with two non-injury related is a strong sign for the 49ers as they work to climb back...
Yardbarker
Steelers Keeping T.J. Watt on Snap Count Against Saints
The Pittsburgh Steelers will get a huge lift on defense this week when they take on the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium. All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt has recovered from a torn pectoral muscle and will play for the first time since suffering the injury in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Texans holding down last place in Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings
Unless it is the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Indianapolis Colts, the Houston Texans are just going to take the L. As a result, the club has a 1-6-1 record and remains the worst team in the NFL by winning percentage. According to Mark Lane from the Touchdown Wire, even their...
Steelers waive LB Ryan Anderson, release K Nick Sciba
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves. In anticipation of the return of outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the Steelers have waived outside linebacker Ryan Anderson. In addition, Pittsburgh released kicker Nick Sciba who started against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week Eight. He replaced Chris Boswell who...
Yardbarker
Week 9 NFL Performance of The Week
NFL Performance of The Week (Week 9) My NFL Performance of The Week for Week 9 was an easy choice. While Tua Tagovailoa & Patrick Mahomes had banner days, there’s no way I couldn’t give it Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon. Throughout the first 8 games of the year, Mixon (unfairly) caught lots of criticism. Coming off a year where he amassed over 1500 total yards & 16 total touchdowns, Bengals fans and NFL pundits alike had extremely high expectations. Admittedly, the season hasn’t been up to expectations or the heavy contract he was awarded. However, that’s not solely on Mixon. Offensive Line issue, questionable play calling, & facing some of the NFL’s best defense certainly contributed to the slower than usual start. Most of those concerns were alleviated with his incredible showing in the Cincinnati Bengals 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. With star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase out with a hip injury, many wondered how the offense would look. Would they struggle without their main guy? Would they lean on the ground game more? Joe Mixon answered the call. Mixon’s stat line was borderline gaudy. 22 attempts and 153 yards for FOUR TOUCHDOWNS on a 7.0 yards per attempt average. Oh yeah, he also added 4 catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on a 14.5 yards per reception average. 211 yards and 5 touchdowns? That’s a career day for anyone, but when you measure in the much-needed reaffirming that the fans, coaches, and maybe even Mixon needed, you cannot overstate how massive of a performance this was. You have to give a shout out to the offensive line as well. They gave a stellar performance against a very good Panthers defensive front. They’ve been under fire as much as anyone in the NFL, but they are improving every week as well. The Bengals now sit at 5-4 going to the bye week, and virtually every game from now on is of the utmost importance, as it’ll be difficult to overtake the Ravens for the division crown while AFC wild card spots are at a premium. The timetable on Chase’s return is still in the air, but if Sunday’s results/offensive philosophy are any indication of the future, the Bengals and Joe Mixon will be in peak form going forward. The NFL is on notice. Joe Mixon, take a bow.
New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the New Orleans Sains and Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding No. 1 overall pick; Packers eighth
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
