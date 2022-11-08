ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

WDSU

Bogalusa elects new mayor, Wendy Perette concedes

BOGALUSA, La. — The city of Bogalusa elected a new mayor Tuesday night. Mayor Wendy Perette conceded after coming third in the mayor's race. Tyrin Truong defeated Perette to win the mayor's race with 55 percent of the vote. Don't see results? Tap here. Perette issued the following statement...
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL-TV

Washington Parish Election Results

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Washington Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Full results in Louisiana's general election

The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for the congressional primary election. Below you can find up-to-the-minute election results:. Can't see live election results? Tap here. Election results can be found on WDSU.com's site and mobile app and will be streamed live on WDSU. The secretary of state's website also provides election results.
LOUISIANA STATE
bogalusadailynews.com

Community Calendar for Nov. 12-13, 2022

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Washington Parish Sexual Assault Center, a non-profit agency serving Washington Parish for over 30 years, would like your participation in this year’s Sneaker Drive. Your donations will help raise public awareness, support victims and survivors of sexual assault and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence through multiple services including counseling and advocacy, and aid in prevention education. We will be collecting only tennis shoes or sneakers. There is a call for all types and brands of sneakers. The sneakers must be at least 4.5 inches long (size 4 infant and larger). They can be old, new, ragged or holey shoes with shoelaces. If you would like to be a participating drop-off location, or to donate, contact Leslie Holmes, victim services coordinator, at 985-332-2085.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Hillary Harris

Hillary accepted Christ at a young age. He attended Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. He worked for the City of Bogalusa for 36 years and retired in 2010. Hillary was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Lee Harris Sr. and Lucille Harris; two brothers, Eddie Harris Jr. and Johnny Harris; and two sisters, Ruby Manning and Ruth Lewis.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Cassandra Chatman

The Chatman/Keil family announces the passing of their beloved Cassandra Mia Chatman (b. Bogalusa La 1965), who accepted the invitation of her ancestors Mr. and Mrs. Percy and Bessie Keil of Bogalusa and Ms. Grace Jackson of Biloxi, Miss. Cassandra transitioned surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Linda Seal

Linda Sue Hodges Seal, 75, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 5, 2022. She loved gardening, and sitting on her front porch spending time with family. She had a huge heart, and loved her friends and family fiercely. She was a beautiful soul, and a force of nature. She will be missed by many.
BOGALUSA, LA
fox8live.com

‘So disrespectful’: Former New Orleans police chief blasts Cantrell’s support of NOPD investigation into Vappie, calls for independent probe

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following FOX 8 reports that confirmed the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) had opened its own investigation into a member of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s security detail for malfeasance, stemming from the Lee Zurik investigation showing the officer had spent hours on the clock with Cantrell in a city-owned apartment, calls continued late into the day Thursday for an independent probe to be opened.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Breanna Sison

Breanna Cheyenne Sison, a native of Bogalusa, and a resident of Summerville, S.C., passed away tragically in a car accident on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the age of 26. Breanna’s greatest love was her children; she was happy to be a central figure in their lives. Anyone that knew them knew that she was a star in their eyes. Breanna had a smile that would light up a room and make your day complete. Breanna was a wonderful example of love. She knew how to love and was loved by all who knew her.
BOGALUSA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery. Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Saint Peter Street near the Mississippi River on October 29, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

