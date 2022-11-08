ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

What Justin Fields' Record Day Did for Bears' Ranking

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CztYL_0j38t04T00

Justin Fields' big day seemed to transcend winning and losing for the Bears in power rankings.

Never underestimate the power of the quarterback to impress over what the team can do.

It's a highlight league now and if a quarterback can do what Justin Fields did on Sunday, wins and losses don't seem to matter as much.

This was certainly the case with the Bears this week in the top power rankings, as there were weeks when they played well or better overall and couldn't move up, but in all but two polls this week they moved up after Fields' flashy play and NFL quarterback rushing record of 178 yards.

Who knows what would have happened if they had actually won the game?

Top half of the league?

There were a few who were unconvinced and one was Sports Illustrated.

However, in their skepticism one fact was revealed. The Bears are actually ranked six spots higher now than they were in Sports Illustrated's poll in the preseason, and this after compiling a 3-6 record. Apparently people thought they'd be 1-8.

Sports Illustrated: 24th

Sports Illustrated was the only poll dropping them in ranking for the loss to Miami. They are 24th, down three spots , in what was labeled as their "mid-season power rankings," although it's past the mid-point, which occurred in the middle of last practice week. The Bears were lauded for realizing Fields could run and letting him. Uh, it's been going on for quite a while now.

USA Today: 24th

An interesting note about Fields after they moved up from 27th to 24th . He is on track to be the third quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards and has a shot at Lamar Jackson's record (1,206). But it's also pointed out how he's been sacked 33 times.

The Athletic: 25th

The Bears are up to 25th after being 28th and Bo Wulf said they feel better at any point about their quarterback situation since the selection of Mitchell Trubisky. He could probably have gone back much, much farther.

ESPN: 25th

ESPN moved them up to 25th from 26th and the theme for the week was who each team's MVPs is aside from quarterbacks.

CBS Sports: 30th

The Bears are 30th but only two behind the collapsing Packers now and up one spot from last week in this poll. Pete Prisco compliments Fields, even if the low ranking doesn't back up the nice words. "He can run it, but he's throwing it better as well."

NBC Sports/PFT: 21st

The Bears moved up one spot to 21st and Mike Florio says that if they keep using Justin Fields the right way, which they are, they might soon "figure out how to take over the NFC North, as soon as 2023." Actually, he should have said "take over the North," to use Ryan Poles' famed quote.

NFL.com: 21st

The Bears attained a lofty 21st ranking after being 24th last week with Dan Hanzus doling out the compliments for Fields. In one he wrote, "In a season that's been defined in part by poor quarterback play in places you'd least suspect it, it's refreshing to watch a young player like Justin Fields make the leap in such profound fashion."

Bears fans will be happy to know Hanzus also went after the officials for the blown pass interference penalty on the next-to-last Bears pass directed at Chase Claypool.

The Ringer: 26th

The only poll where the Bears kept the same ranking, at 26th. Austin Gayle had a good news/good news comment with the best news being that "...losing in Week 9 only benefits where the rebuilding Bears will pick in the 2023 NFL draft..."

The Sporting News: 25th

Vinnie Iyer paid the Bears a compliment you don't often see associated with them when he moved them up one spot to 25th, writing they have "...a diverse, versatile and explosive offensive-minded team for a change."

Don't tell anyone else this or he'll become a candidate for the Colts head coaching job after Jeff Saturday flops.

Yahoo Sports: 25th

Frank Schwab has t he Bears moving up to 25th from 26th and says despite everything, "...If they can keep seeing that improvement over the last eight games it will be a successful season for the Bears regardless of their final record."

TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND THE BEARS THROUGH SI TICKETS

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys news

More than halfway through the 2022-23 NFL football regular season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still not on an NFL roster. While Beckham has seemed to show interest in a number of teams across the league, including a potential return to the New York Giants, one team seems to be causing quite a stir in its pursuit of the veteran receiver: the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed

Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL named Justin Fields the NFC offensive player of the week after his stellar, multi-record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fields turned it up a notch on Sunday. He threw for 123...
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

Sean Payton Hints At Wanting To Team Up With 1 NFL Quarterback

Sean Payton has made it clear he's aiming to coach in the NFL again one day, but where? That could depend on Lamar Jackson's future.  Payton joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast during the Saints vs. Ravens game on Monday night. Jackson was a big part of their conversation.  ...
NBC Chicago

Source: League Admits Two Missed Penalties in Bears-Dolphins Game

Source: League admits two missed calls in Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL admitted officials made a couple of mistakes in the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins, according to a team source. After the game, the Bears sent plays into the league office for review, as they do after every game. Those plays include some where they believed the refs missed a call, and plays where they believe refs made the right call. But two decisions in particular caught the attention of everyone watching the shootout between Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa: a defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, and the decision not to throw a flag on Keion Crossen for interfering with Chase Claypool on a deep ball a few minutes later.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: How would you evaluate GM Ryan Poles? What happens if OC Luke Getsy gets a head coaching job?

As Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense continues to surge — and a depleted defense continues to struggle — the Tribune’s Brad Biggs opens his weekly Bears mailbag ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Detroit Lions. Much of the Bears’ future depends on the ability of Ryan Poles to construct a quality team. I would suppose there are three aspects of a new GM that the fans can evaluate ...
CHICAGO, IL
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy