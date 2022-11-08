17-year-old faces murder charge in death of pregnant Orange County teen

A 17-year-old is facing second-degree murder charges two weeks after Orange County deputies say he shot and killed 16-year-old De’Shayla Ferguson during a “heated argument.”

De’Shayla was about five months pregnant when she was killed on Oct. 24. She was found outside a home near a vehicle parked on Broken Pine Circle near Hiawassee Road. She died at the scene.

“This whole community should be grieving for De’Shayla Ferguson and her family and her unborn baby,” said Orange County Sheriff John Mina, adding that the 17-year-old suspect shot De’Shayla once in her head.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office did release the name and photo of the 17-year-old suspect but the Orlando Sentinel does not name minors suspected of crimes unless they are charged as adults. The suspect in this crime was arrested Monday in Polk County and brought to the Orange County Juvenile Assessment Center.

The suspect has faced gun charges in the past. He “is no stranger to law enforcement, nor is he a stranger to our homicide detectives,” Mina said at a press conference Tuesday morning.

In February 2021 when he was 15, the suspect faced charges for carrying a concealed firearm and violating home detention rules. Both charges were later dropped. Then in December, he was accused of killing 23-year-old Jemile Pittman . Pittman was found dead in a car on South Rio Grande Avenue with a single gunshot wound to her head.

Mina said the 17-year-old disposed of the gun and fled to another state after the shooting but was arrested on more gun charges in May and was questioned about Pittman’s death. He admitted to shooting Pittman but said he acted in self defense.

So far, he has not been charged in Pittman’s death. The Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office will determine if he will face charges in that case.

After his May arrest, he was arrested again in July again on gun charges, Mina said. Both cases are still pending.

“No one gets into this profession to arrest kids, especially for low-level offenses,” Mina said. “But that’s not the case here. Those juveniles who are out there carrying guns and committing violent crimes in our community, that doesn’t apply to them. We have to acknowledge that someone who amasses this many gun charges and is responsible for the killing of two women and an unborn child needs to be behind bars for a very, very long time for the safety of this community.”

Mina said he expects the 17-year-old to be charged as an adult in De’Shayla’s death. So far, there is no evidence that the shooting was preplanned.

