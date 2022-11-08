ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Volunteers of America closing Hope House Women’s Shelter in January

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – Volunteers of America will be closing the Hope House Women’s Shelter at the end of January.

They say the original location is still open. There are no shelter operations there, just only VOA operations and apartments. The location at 318 S. Adams St. is closing the shelter portion of the location but not the apartments above it.

VOA said they were made aware that the City of Spokane did not have the funding to support the annual operating gap of $1.5 million annually for the 24/7 women’s shelter. VOA raises the remaining $700,000 of its operating budget through fundraising and providing contracted respite beds in the community. These funds support the daily operations of the shelter, as well as housing and mental health of the women at the shelter.

“This announcement comes with immense sadness,” said VOA President and CEO Fawn Schott. “From this, we will move forward to identify and meet a different community need. We have been honored to do this work for so many years. Thank you Spokane for trusting VOA to support these women on their path to reach their full potential.”

The shelter has been run by VOA since 2000. In 2020, VOA used federal and private dollars to build Hope House 2.0 and expand the number of shelter beds from 32 to 100. That shelter opened in the spring of 2021.

In the past 12 months, Hope House provided emergency shelter and housing services to 600 women, while transitioning 108 of them into stable and permanent housing.

The shelter will stop accepting new women on January 1, 2023 and fully close on January 31.

Comments / 14

Catina Clare-Powell
2d ago

This is truly sad. More people AKA Women on the streets by the new year! #nadine Where's the love for sisterhood???!!! #downtown

14
Barb Baumann
2d ago

and this is going to help the extreme homeless situation in Spokane how? Brand new facility closing, now what? The city is failing.

11
Super guest
2d ago

Well that certainly won't help the homeless problem in Spokane. Now, it will get worse. In the middle of winter no less.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
