Los Angeles, CA

2 vehicles swept away in rain-swollen Los Angeles River

By Tony Kurzweil
 2 days ago

Rescue teams searched for any possible victims after two vehicles were carried away by the rushing waters of the rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Cypress Park Tuesday morning.

Officials received a call around 7:45 a.m. reporting that the vehicles had been seen in the water passing the Washington Street Bridge, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

It was initially unclear if anyone was inside the vehicles, described as a white minivan and a black sedan.

A full river rescue response was in place along the river, according to the fire department.

Firefighters determined that the vehicles were unoccupied and then called off their search for any victims.

“After a thorough search from both air and ground, LAFD confirmed there are no victims in the water,” the fire department stated.

The incident was being transitioned to the Los Angeles County Fire Department for any further investigation.

Micah Irizarry
2d ago

How? Unless they're city vehicles, there's no reason why anyone or any cars should be down the river during this weather.

