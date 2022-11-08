The clearest sign yet that the Federal Reserve's campaign against inflation is slowing price gains jolted risk assets higher across Wall Street on Thursday. Futures spiked, short-term Treasury yields sank and the dollar weakened versus major peers after the consumer price index accelerated less than forecast in September. The S&P 500 jumped as much as 3.7% after the open -- the most in two years -- and the benchmark is poised for its best first-day reaction for a CPI report since 2008.

