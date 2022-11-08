ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Stumble on Ugly Earnings from Tech Bellwethers

Stocks closed mixed Wednesday as disappointing earnings from Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL (opens in new tab), -9.1%) and Dow component Microsoft (MSFT (opens in new tab), -7.7%) weighed on the major market benchmarks and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite in particular. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.01% at...
Business Insider

Americans are spending record amounts at casinos and airlines — but recent warnings from Amazon and Apple suggest the party may soon be over

Americans are still spending big, but experts agree the party is almost over. The question is when. On Tuesday, the casino operator Caesars, which owns eight casino resorts in Las Vegas, said October's earnings were the "strongest month in the history of Las Vegas" for the company. While a recession...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vice

‘We Don’t Have Enough Sales’: RedFin Kills Home-Flipping Business Citing Downturn

RedFin is laying off 862 people and closing its high-tech house flipping business, the real estate company announced Wednesday. To make the tough news as easy to digest as possible, CEO Glenn Kelman organized his email to staff that included sections like “Hello, Adversity,” “Our True Colors,” and “A Caring Culture in a Cyclical Industry.”
US News and World Report

Investors Dump Lyft on Rising Fears of Uber Taking Market Share

(Reuters) - Lyft Inc shares sank 20% to near record lows on Tuesday after a miss on active rider growth fanned fears that bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc was eating into its market share. More than a dozen analysts slashed their price targets on Lyft by as much as $23...
MySanAntonio

Wall Street greets below-forecast inflation data with 'sigh of relief'

The clearest sign yet that the Federal Reserve's campaign against inflation is slowing price gains jolted risk assets higher across Wall Street on Thursday. Futures spiked, short-term Treasury yields sank and the dollar weakened versus major peers after the consumer price index accelerated less than forecast in September. The S&P 500 jumped as much as 3.7% after the open -- the most in two years -- and the benchmark is poised for its best first-day reaction for a CPI report since 2008.
TheStreet

Stocks Higher Ahead of Mid-Terms, Nvidia, Lyft, Activision And Disney In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Mid-Terms In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Tuesday, while the dollar held gains against its global peers, as investors kept risk appetite in check ahead of crucial mid-term elections that could set the tone for market performance over the coming year.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Meta Platforms, Lucid Motors, Roblox and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the media giant slid more than 11% after the company's quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and profit, as both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates. Disney warned that strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy tempered investor expectations for the new fiscal year, forecasting revenue growth of less than 10%.
NASDAQ

Buy 5 Tech Stocks at Attractive Valuation to Tap Market Rally

U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an impressive rally since the beginning of October. We are not out of the woods as inflation remains elevated. In the post-FOMC meeting statement in November, the Fed Chairman clearly indicated that the terminal interest rate in this rate-hiking cycle will be higher than 5%.

