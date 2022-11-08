Read full article on original website
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Stumble on Ugly Earnings from Tech Bellwethers
Stocks closed mixed Wednesday as disappointing earnings from Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL (opens in new tab), -9.1%) and Dow component Microsoft (MSFT (opens in new tab), -7.7%) weighed on the major market benchmarks and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite in particular. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.01% at...
Lyft plunges 18% after disappointing 3rd-quarter earnings suggest Uber is taking share from the ride-hailing company
Lyft plunged 18% after its third-quarter earnings report missed investor expectations on revenue and ridership. The weakness suggested that Uber is taking market share away from the ride hailing company. "We believe Uber has done a much better job at rebuilding driver supply, likely leaving Lyft with a structurally smaller...
Americans are spending record amounts at casinos and airlines — but recent warnings from Amazon and Apple suggest the party may soon be over
Americans are still spending big, but experts agree the party is almost over. The question is when. On Tuesday, the casino operator Caesars, which owns eight casino resorts in Las Vegas, said October's earnings were the "strongest month in the history of Las Vegas" for the company. While a recession...
msn.com
The housing market is in free fall with 'no floor in sight,' and prices could crash 20% in the next year, analyst says
The housing market will continue to plummet as there's "no floor in sight," according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note Thursday that home prices could fall as much as 20%. His warning came after existing home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month, the longest...
Alibaba’s Jack Ma and China’s super-rich see billions wiped off fortunes as economy slows
China’s super-rich saw their wealth tumble by the most in over two decades this year, as the Russia-Ukraine war, Beijing’s zero-Covid measures and falling mainland and Hong Kong stock markets pummeled fortunes, according to an annual rich list. The Hurun rich list, which ranks China’s wealthiest people with...
Investors, you can bet on midterms bringing in a market rally even as the Fed keeps hiking rates.
Welcome back, team. I'm Phil Rosen. With coffee in hand, stock charts pulled up, and "The Wolf of Wall Street" playing at full volume, I'm ready to take us through another week of markets. With pivotal midterms kicking off this week, it seems fitting to give a nod to elections....
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy
Alibaba and stocks of Chinese companies that trade in the US climbed Tuesday following an unconfirmed social report the Chinese government may be moving toward shedding its strategy of managing COVID-19 infections. Chinese equities also soared after a social media post that was unverified said the ruling Communist Party was...
Inflation has already peaked and it's time for investors to get back into stocks, according to JPMorgan Asset Management's chief strategist
Inflation has already showed signs of peaking, and it's time for investors to get back into stocks and bonds, according to JPMorgan's David Kelly. "This is a time to be overweight equities for the long-term investor, and I think bonds are back," he told Bloomberg TV. Sentiment may be too...
‘We Don’t Have Enough Sales’: RedFin Kills Home-Flipping Business Citing Downturn
RedFin is laying off 862 people and closing its high-tech house flipping business, the real estate company announced Wednesday. To make the tough news as easy to digest as possible, CEO Glenn Kelman organized his email to staff that included sections like “Hello, Adversity,” “Our True Colors,” and “A Caring Culture in a Cyclical Industry.”
US News and World Report
Investors Dump Lyft on Rising Fears of Uber Taking Market Share
(Reuters) - Lyft Inc shares sank 20% to near record lows on Tuesday after a miss on active rider growth fanned fears that bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc was eating into its market share. More than a dozen analysts slashed their price targets on Lyft by as much as $23...
MySanAntonio
Wall Street greets below-forecast inflation data with 'sigh of relief'
The clearest sign yet that the Federal Reserve's campaign against inflation is slowing price gains jolted risk assets higher across Wall Street on Thursday. Futures spiked, short-term Treasury yields sank and the dollar weakened versus major peers after the consumer price index accelerated less than forecast in September. The S&P 500 jumped as much as 3.7% after the open -- the most in two years -- and the benchmark is poised for its best first-day reaction for a CPI report since 2008.
Stocks Higher Ahead of Mid-Terms, Nvidia, Lyft, Activision And Disney In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Mid-Terms In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Tuesday, while the dollar held gains against its global peers, as investors kept risk appetite in check ahead of crucial mid-term elections that could set the tone for market performance over the coming year.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Meta Platforms, Lucid Motors, Roblox and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the media giant slid more than 11% after the company's quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and profit, as both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates. Disney warned that strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy tempered investor expectations for the new fiscal year, forecasting revenue growth of less than 10%.
NASDAQ
Buy 5 Tech Stocks at Attractive Valuation to Tap Market Rally
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an impressive rally since the beginning of October. We are not out of the woods as inflation remains elevated. In the post-FOMC meeting statement in November, the Fed Chairman clearly indicated that the terminal interest rate in this rate-hiking cycle will be higher than 5%.
Homeowners Have Lost $1.5 Trillion in Equity Since May as Housing Market Continues Decline
The U.S. housing market giveth and the U.S. housing market taketh away — and lately, it has been taking away equity at blazing speed. Equity among mortgaged homes in the United States is now nearly $1.5 trillion off its May 2022 peak, according to the Black Knight Home Price Index, which was released this week.
Housing isn't getting any cheaper. But an expensive mortgage is not the only thing making homes so unaffordable.
Good morning to the smartest corner of the internet. Senior reporter Phil Rosen here. Based on the thoughtful tweets (@philrosenn) and email responses you send me each morning, I'm convinced there's no group more clever than Opening Bell readers. If you haven't done so yet, take a shot today answering...
msn.com
U.S. stocks clinch 3rd day of gains as investors await midterm election results, inflation report
U.S. stocks finished higher on Tuesday, with all three benchmarks notching a third day of gains, as investors awaited the results of U.S. midterm elections, as well as October inflation data due out later in the week. How stocks did. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 333.83 points, or 1%,...
