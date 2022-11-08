Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
thecomeback.com
Matthew McConaughey to join ownership group bid for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are likely to be up for sale and everyone is abuzz about it. The lofty price tag isn’t causing some powerful people to shy away from the purchase of the team. In fact, it only seems to be encouraging them. Now, a renowned actor from Hollywood is reportedly joining the pursuit.
Matthew McConaughey to join Washington Commanders bid, Kevin Durant also has interest
The Washington Commanders will likely be sold here within the next several months after embattled owner Daniel Snyder announced that
NFL Midseason Power Rankings: Eagles No. 1, Seahawks Biggest Surprise
Let’s take stock of all 32 teams, with a look back at our preseason rankings to see how things have changed.
NFL and Roger Goodell Hit With Major Lawsuit Thanks to Owner Daniel Snyder
An ongoing embarrassment both on and off the field that even oft-mocked Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has had his fill of, Daniel Snyder and the Washington Commanders have now become a major legal problem for the rest of the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell following the Thursday filing of a lawsuit by the D.C. attorney general.
NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles at No. 1, Packers hit rock bottom
What is the best NFL team in 2022? It should come as no surprise that the Philadelphia Eagles sit at
Giants executive drops possible hint about Aaron Judge pursuit
The San Francisco Giants have been named as the biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge away from the New York Yankees this offseason. On Wednesday, team president Farhan Zaidi offered some hope to those who want to see that happen. Zaidi did not speak directly about Judge on Wednesday, but...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet MLB All-Star Trea Turner’s Wife, Kristen Harabedian
Trea Turner’s free agency might be ending soon. The franchise that signs the All-Star will be welcoming a new WAG, too. Kristen Harabedian is Trea Turner’s wife and college sweetheart. She’s been his biggest cheerleader long before his MLB debut and a constant presence at his games. Kristen Harabedian’s gameday fashion and the newest addition to the brood have been the talk of the MLB community on social media for a while, but very little is known about the shortstop’s other half. So we delve into her background in this Kristen Harabedian wiki.
Mariners To Select Prelander Berroa
The Mariners are planning to select right-hander Prelander Berroa onto their 40-man roster, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto tells reporters (including Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times). The 22-year-old would otherwise be eligible for the Rule 5 draft this winter, and Seattle will keep him away from other clubs by adding him to the 40-man.
GolfWRX
Report: PGA Tour star heavily linked with LIV set to reject Saudi money
Despite rumblings over the past few months that a number of PGA Tour stars would be jumping ship to LIV Golf, the New York Post’s Brian Wacker said in a tweet yesterday that Xander Schauffele will be staying on the PGA Tour. Wacker also revealed that LIV Golf’s long...
