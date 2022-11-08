Read full article on original website
Man stabbed in hospital by Washington County deputy charged with assault, theft
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man stabbed at a Hillsboro hospital by a Washington County deputy during an altercation has been released from the hospital and charged. According to WCSO, the deputy was at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center on Oct. 24 shortly before 3 a.m. with 27-year-old Joshua Wesley.
Anarchist member arrested for disorderly conduct on election night
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An anarchist member was arrested on election night after trying to block a street near an election event, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Jarrid Bailey Huber, age 23, and his associates were allegedly preparing for a direct-action event and pushed multiple large...
Three arrested in Southwest Portland for disorderly conduct, no damage reported
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested three people who they say “were being encouraged to engage in property destruction.”. Police say about 7 p.m., on November 8, a member of the directed patrol came across signs that were pulled into Southwest Park Avenue to block traffic. As...
Second Suspect Arrested in Cowlitz County Murder Investigation After Search of Oakville Property
Law enforcement officials have identified and arrested a second suspect in the July murder of a Kelso man whose body was blown up after his death. Detectives with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the sheriff’s office crime reduction team, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and the Aberdeen Police Department, served a warrant on an Oakville property on Nov. 9, according to a news release.
Detectives seeking information on suspicious Salem fire
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking the public for any information about a suspicious fire in East Salem on October 3. The MCSO originally responded to the fire with the Marion County Fire District at about 4 a.m. behind a Safeway at 3380 Northeast Lancaster Drive. The fire, which started in the alleyway, spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park.
Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing scene of Vancouver shooting
Vancouver Police reported an arrest in a shooting case that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Vancouver shooting injures 1, SWAT arrests suspect
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot in a car in East Vancouver Tuesday afternoon. Vancouver police responded to the 7600 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard on the report of a car crash. They found an injured man who had been shot in his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was crashed into a ditch across the street.
Hillsboro Police Log: Wanted man found hiding under blanket
The Hillsboro Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 24-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 24 A man was arrested and taken to jail on an outstanding warrant during a routine traffic stop near Southeast Eighth Avenue and Oak Street. A woman intentionally took many pills with the intent to end her life in the 3000 block of Northeast 13th Place. She was...
Portland Man Kills Landlord With a Sword, Authorities Say It’s ‘Justified’
I'm gonna get medieval on your ass. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says it will not prosecute a Portland man who killed his ex-landlord, saying the man acted in self-defense, according to Willamette Week. This story is a weird one so I will do my best to make it make sense to you. Here's what you need to know:
Forest Grove Police Log: 'Female companion' invites family to man's house
The Forest Grove Police Department sorted out calls for service from Oct. 21-27, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Oct. 21 An officer spotted and stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Hillsboro driving along A Street. The driver and passenger were both arrested and lodged at the jail. A caller reported the possible theft of two belt buckles. Police are investigating after more than...
Woman at Wilsonville's Coffee Creek Correctional Facility dies
Alishae Dawn Kohl was 39 years old. A cause of death has not yet been announced. The Oregon Department of Corrections has reported the death of an adult in custody at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville. Alishae Dawne Kohl, 39, died Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8, according to the press release. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner and has not yet been announced. Kohl had been in custody since Sept. 18, 2018, and was expected to be released in October next year at the earliest. The release comes less than a month after the death of another adult in custody at Coffee Creek's intake center was announced. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Student allegedly brought gun, ‘illegal substances’ to Reynolds High School
Reynolds School District officials confirmed to KOIN 6 News that a high school student was reportedly found with a gun and "illegal substances" while trying to get into the school Monday morning.
17 arrested, ghost gun seized during Multnomah County crime reduction mission
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17 people and seized a ghost gun last Tuesday at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland. The arrests were the result of a public safety crime reduction mission in the area that has many 911 calls. The mission...
Woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured a woman Wednesday evening. Just after 10 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 64th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a 33-year-old woman who was critically injured.
Portland man sentenced to prison after 10 lbs of meth, 3 lbs of fentanyl, guns seized
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Portland man has been sentenced to federal prison after he was found driving on Interstate 5 with more than ten pounds of methamphetamine, nearly three pounds of fentanyl pills, and two guns. Jonathan James Lawson, 29, was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in federal...
Police searching for suspect after 15-year-old girl shot in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are still searching for who shot a 15-year-old girl in Northeast Portland Wednesday afternoon. PPB officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 80th Ave. Neighbor Ezra Johnson-Greenough says he was outside walking his dog mere minutes before the shooting. “I noticed...
Salem man indicted in drug investigation, police seize 3000 fentanyl pills, guns, cash
SALEM, Ore. — A federal Grand Jury indicted a Salem man on several drug and weapons-related charges last week. Philip Thomas, 30, was arrested on the afternoon of June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit. This unit was part of an extensive investigation of pills containing fentanyl and other illicit drugs being sold in Salem. The investigation pointed to Thomas’ involvement, and detectives arrested him and took him into custody.
Vandals and Thieves Are Targeting the Minibuses Used to Transport Portland’s Special Needs Students
Portland Public Schools keeps its fleet of yellow minibuses in the yard of an old grade school overlooking the Columbia River. The yard filled up long ago. Buses overflow into a nearby lot behind a city park. The lots are secluded. Perfect for thieves, who for years have raided the...
Police searching for suspects after armed carjacking in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for two suspects following an armed carjacking Wednesday morning. At about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon in the 20300 block of Southeast Morrison Terrace. According to police, a person had their car stolen at gunpoint.
Portland Man Sentenced For Drug Trafficking
A federal judge has sentenced a Portland man to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking.
