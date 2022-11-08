Read full article on original website
3 Trade Ideas For Suns After Cam Johnson Injury News
Some events are seismic, same in the NBA. They’re the type of events that make people say “this changes everything”. The dissolution of the Soviet Union. The invention of the printing press. The first slicing of a loaf of bread. These are events that changed the world.
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Suns, Jae Crowder Situation Unchanged per Report
The dynamic between the Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder continues to form interesting twists and turns despite absolutely no movement from either side about resolving the current situation. The two sides of the story have been heard about what exactly transpired over the summer, but both the Suns...
Devin Booker Had Some Words For the Timberwolves Bench During Win: “We Don’t Play Iso Basketball”
The Phoenix Suns had an all-around great game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 129-117 sound win last night. Devin Booker led the way with 32 points and 10 assists all without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson on the court. Throughout the second half, Booker had some choice words for...
Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland
The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder aren't going to patch things up. That was evident after a series of rumors and tweets through the summer, which was emphasized by the two sides mutually agreeing on Crowder's absence before Media Day. There were some pleas by fans to try and work...
WATCH: Jaylin Davies Talks Transferring to UCLA, Thoughts on Arizona
The former Oregon cornerback came to Westwood and recorded an interception in the end zone that sealed the Bruins' win over Arizona State.
Bruins Make Roster Move Regarding Defenseman Mike Reilly
Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly finds himself on waivers once again. The Bruins announced they put the veteran on waivers Wednesday for the purpose of assignment to Providence. Boston had also put the 29-year-old through this process a month ago at the end of training camp, but he went unclaimed and headed to Providence before being recalled by the Bruins.
Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla
Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97
CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
Oilers’ Evander Kane Suffers Scary Wrist Injury, Undergoes Surgery
Evander Kane suffered a scary injury Tuesday night. In the second period between the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, Kane fell to the ice and a scramble for the puck ensued. Lightning forward Pat Maroon accidentally skated right over the wrist of Kane, resulting in blood immediately pooling on the ice.
Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and streaming options for the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks.
Suns PF Cam Johnson Has Surgery; Timetable for Return Unveiled
The Phoenix Suns haven't had great injury luck this season, and that was further exemplified when PF Cam Johnson left in the opening minutes of last Friday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers with what was later revealed to be a torn meniscus. Questions about which course of action Johnson...
Brandon Clarke out of Memphis' Wednesday lineup
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Clarke will come off the bench after Steven Adams was picked as Wednesday's starter. In 17.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Clarke to produce 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
Why Kendrick Believes Believes Nets Shouldn’t Bring Back Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving currently isn’t playing for the Nets, and Kendrick Perkins believes it’s in Brooklyn’s best interest to keep it that way moving forward. Irving is amid a team-issued suspension in wake of a problematic social media post. The star guard faced significant backlash after promoting a film that features anti-Semitic themes and it took much longer than it should have for Irving to issue a legitimate apology.
Adrian Wojnarowski Offers Ime Udoka-Related Insight After Nets’ Move
Ime Udoka will remain under contract with the Boston Celtics, well, at least for the time being. Udoka, who was suspended by the Celtics for the 2022-23 campaign, was viewed as a frontrunner to land the Brooklyn Nets head coaching job after the franchise mutually parted ways with Steve Nash on Nov. 1. The Nets, however, announced Wednesday that Brooklyn will go in a different direction and hire Jacque Vaughn for the position.
Why Ex-NBA Finals Champion Calls Lakers Season ‘Likely Over’
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a historically slow start to begin their 2022-23 campaign, and to make matters worse, LeBron James made an early departure during Wednesday’s 114-101 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. Richard Jefferson, a former player turned ESPN analyst and ex-teammate of James, doesn’t...
Ingram’s 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Dominates Pistons To Win Fourth Straight
The momentum is slowly building for the Boston Celtic, who notched their fourth consecutive win by defeating the Detroit Pistons, 128-112, on Wednesday at TD Garden. The Celtics improved to 8-3 on the season, while the Pistons dropped to 3-9 on their campaign. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY.
Joe Mazzulla Weighs In On Ime Udoka Not Getting Nets’ Job
The Boston Celtics aren’t officially clear of Ime Udoka after all. Udoka appeared to be the frontrunner for the head coaching job with the Brooklyn Nets last week after the organization and Steve Nash mutually agreed to part ways on Nov. 1. The Nets gave Jacque Vaughn the interim label, but all reports made it seem Udoka was on the verge of taking over at the helm of the Nets. Even Celtics players voiced their opinion on the matter, thinking it was a foregone conclusion.
Phoenix Suns travel to take on the Timberwolves
Phoenix Suns (7-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Phoenix Suns. Minnesota finished 46-36 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game last season, 47.6...
