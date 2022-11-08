Have you ever wondered, “Can I make a difference at Christmas in the life of a child”? The answer is “Yes!”. Since 2012, Twiford Funeral Homes through Operation Toy Soldier has collected over 12,500 toys that have been distributed by the NC National Guard Family Services to local regional children of our active duty and military veterans of our Armed Forces. We are confident that for Christmas 2022, we will be able to collect and distribute more toys than last year with the help of businesses and individuals, such as yourselves. Last year, we were able to collect 3,600 toys and our goal this year is 4,000+.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO