ECSU Hall of Fame Class 2022
The 42 Annual Elizabeth City State University's Sports Hall of Fame inducted Mr. Gene Thompson, Sr. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Elizabeth City State University at the K.E. White Graduate Center. Mr. Thompson is shown after ceremony with his brother and Fraternity Brother Past Polemarch of the Hartsville Alumni...
Road closures announced ahead of 2022 OBX Marathon
NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Local officials are advising residents and motorists of road closures ahead of this year’s OBX marathon The 2022 OBX Marathon is happening this Sunday, Nov. 13. From 5 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday, officials say the western southbound lane of 158 will be closed. The event starts at 7 a. […]
‘Density of Light’ abstract art exhibition to open at COA Dare
College of The Albemarle (COA) is pleased to announce the opening of “Density of Light,” an exhibition of abstract paintings and works on canvas and paper by Jill Block. The exhibition will open on Friday, November 11, 2022, in the Professional Arts Gallery at COA – Dare.
Joseph Wesley Daniels
Joseph Wesley Daniels, 46, of Wanchese, NC died Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home. Born in Portsmouth, VA on May 4, 1976, he was the son of Connie Powell Daniels and John Hubert Daniels. Joseph worked as an electrician in the construction industry. A truly genuine person, he had...
Nominations now being accepted for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards
Nominations are now being accepted for North Carolina’s 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. Volunteers in Dare County who have given a substantial amount of their time and talent to assist others in the community through outstanding volunteer service can be nominated for this award. Any person, group or...
N.C. Dept. of Public Instruction awards $8.3 million to Hyde County Schools
On September 21, 2022 N.C. Department of Public Instruction released that $300 million dollars would be awarded in the coming year to nine school districts for the Needs Based School Construction grants. $8.3 million was awarded to Hyde County Schools. The Needs Based Public School Capital Fund was established to...
Closings, schedule changes for Veterans Day 2022
City and county offices and some organizations will be closed on Friday, Nov. 12, 2022 in observance of Veterans Day.
Ray White receives prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award
Ray White, whose dedication to public service and the nonprofit community of northeastern North Carolina has spanned more than five decades, has received the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine award. The award—which is considered to be North Carolina’s highest award for state service granted by the Office of...
Town of Manteo offices will be closed in observance of Veterans Day
The Town of Manteo Administrative Offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022 in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no changes to solid waste pickup. The Board of Commissioners and the Manteo Town staff wish everyone a happy and safe holiday.
Robert F. Workman, Jr.
Robert (Bob) Franklin Workman, Jr. was born on April 4, 1939 to Robert & Dorothy Workman in Newport News, Va. Bob died peacefully on November 7, 2022 at Currituck Health & Rehab with his family at his side. After graduation from high school, Bob did an apprenticeship at the shipyard...
Twiford Funeral Homes’ Operation Toy Soldier collecting toys for local military kids
Have you ever wondered, “Can I make a difference at Christmas in the life of a child”? The answer is “Yes!”. Since 2012, Twiford Funeral Homes through Operation Toy Soldier has collected over 12,500 toys that have been distributed by the NC National Guard Family Services to local regional children of our active duty and military veterans of our Armed Forces. We are confident that for Christmas 2022, we will be able to collect and distribute more toys than last year with the help of businesses and individuals, such as yourselves. Last year, we were able to collect 3,600 toys and our goal this year is 4,000+.
Valerie L. Hawekotte
Valerie Lynn O’Connor Hawekotte, age 62, of Point Harbor, NC passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Outer Banks Hospital after a courageous 4.5 year battle against cancer. Her determination and resilience to fight for every minute with her family never wavered. Valerie was born on October...
Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce seeks Capital Investor membership participants
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce is welcoming current and new members of the organization who are interested in investing in the organization at the Capital Investor level of membership. If your business is truly passionate about the Outer Banks area and cares deeply about its future then you understand...
Kitty Hawk votes down building height change request
The Monday evening Kitty Hawk Town Council meeting was both earlier than normal and was a brief 38 minutes. Starting at 5 p.m. to allow officials time to prepare the meeting room for Tuesday’s election, the evening’s agenda opened with an OBX Jeep Charities $3,500 donation to Ocean Rescue and $500 to the Fire and Police departments. In an unrelated presentation, Theresa Osborne with the Dowdy and Osborne certified public accounting firm gave an independent auditors report that during the past year Kitty Hawk had increased its net position by $566,783 and is in good financial standing.
Election 2022: Results from Dare County
The results of the general election from Dare County held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, per the NC State Board of Elections are as follows:. For additional election results surrounding the state of North Carolina, click here.
‘Election Hero Day’ recognizes local election staff members
The Dare County Board of Commissioners declared Monday, November 7, 2022, “Election Hero Day” in an effort to show appreciation and support for Dare County Elections department staff members and precinct workers throughout the county. The decision to pass a resolution honoring the 100-plus individuals who have already...
Election results for Dare County, North Carolina announced
Results are in for the 2022 general election, with 50.53% percent of registered North Carolina voters casting a ballot, for a total of 3,745,547 ballots as of Wednesday morning. Republicans maintained their two U.S. Senate seats with a victory by Ted Budd. As a result, North Carolina’s delegation in the...
The Outer Banks Hospital provides update on primary care
The Outer Banks Hospital released an update on Oct. 28, 2022 about additional primary care providers for Dare County. “As we’ve shared over the past five months,” states the release, “The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group continues to dedicate considerable resources toward increasing access to care for our community.”
This Huge Christmas Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in North Carolina.
Outer Banks Visitors Bureau seeks survey participants; Open to residents, non-resident property owners
The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau is embarking on a process to develop a Long-Range Tourism Management Plan for the community. In creating this plan, it is critical for all voices to be heard, including the voices of our residents and non-resident property owners. We know that tourism development can have...
