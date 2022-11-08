"God of War Ragnarok" is a massive game, both in terms of the sheer scope of its design and the actual world that Santa Monica Studios has created. It takes the already impressive realm of Midgard based on Norse mythology that was established in the 2018 reboot of the franchise and gives players even more room to explore. Not only that, but players can now experience all nine of the Norse realms across the game's 20-40 hour campaign. Early reviews of "Ragnarok" all seemed to agree that while the game bore an abundance of similarities to its predecessor, it also improved on the game's systems in nearly every way. One of the elements that has returned with this new coat of polish is the crafting resources that the player must uncover and use to upgrade Kratos and Atreus' gear.

