IGN
Three Months Ago, God of War Ragnarok Devs Said, 'Holy Crap, The Game's Not Good. What Are We Going to Do?'
Three months ago, way before God of War Ragnarok was awarded by IGN and many others glowing review scores, some of the devs were "freaking out" and thought to themselves, "holy crap, the game's not good. What are we going to do?" Speaking to GQ UK, God of War Ragnarok...
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok: All Berserker Gravestone Locations
You'll have quite a lot of side quests to complete as you explore the nine realms found in God of War Ragnarok. Known as Favors, these optional objectives can sometimes actually be an extremely important part of your gear and weapon progression. One such Favor is "Fit for a King," which you'll start during the Main Quest "The Word of Fate." This Favor requires you to seek out Berserker Gravestones across the nine realms and defeat the Berserker bosses within. There are 10 total Berserker Gravestones, but some of them feature multiple bosses at one time, so be prepared for a serious showdown.
Polygon
Don’t accidentally skip God of War Ragnarök’s first good side quest
God of War Ragnarök is an even bigger game than God of War (2018), which itself was bigger than all of the previous mainline God of War games combined. It’s packed with side activities and quests to help flesh out its world. But unlike God of War (2018), Ragnarök is about more than just Kratos’ journey to personhood. It’s about an ensemble cast bouncing off of one another as they explore a vast world and confront their individual mistakes.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok - All Treasure Maps: Svartalfheim
This God of War Ragnarok guide shows you all the Treasure Map locations in Svartalfheim and how to find all the Svartalfheim Buried Treasure. **SPOILER ALERT** THESE ITEMS CAN ONLY BE COLLECTED AFTER COMPLETING THE MAIN QUEST 'FORGING DESTINY'. This quest occurs later in the story, meaning this video may spoil some content for you.
wegotthiscovered.com
God Of War Ragnarok: Mid-Boss Checkpoints Explained
For as long as the "God of War" series has been around, one of its most core components have been its boss battles. As Kratos, players have been forced to battle with powerful demigods over the years — and fans of the series have likely had to withstand failure after failure when taking on these foes from a litany of different mythologies. Sometimes these bouts could prove to be extremely time consuming and difficult, but "God of War Ragnarok" is adding a feature that can drastically change how much of an annoyance these boss battles can be.
How To Get Frozen Flame And Chaos Flame In God Of War Ragnarok
"God of War Ragnarok" is a massive game, both in terms of the sheer scope of its design and the actual world that Santa Monica Studios has created. It takes the already impressive realm of Midgard based on Norse mythology that was established in the 2018 reboot of the franchise and gives players even more room to explore. Not only that, but players can now experience all nine of the Norse realms across the game's 20-40 hour campaign. Early reviews of "Ragnarok" all seemed to agree that while the game bore an abundance of similarities to its predecessor, it also improved on the game's systems in nearly every way. One of the elements that has returned with this new coat of polish is the crafting resources that the player must uncover and use to upgrade Kratos and Atreus' gear.
'God of War: Ragnarok' Concludes the Series' Norse Saga — Will There Be Another Game?
After six years, God of War: Ragnarök has finally come out. The sequel was first teased at the end of the 2018 soft reboot of the franchise. In a secret ending, Kratos and his son Atreus encounter the god of thunder, Thor, who is looking for a fight. The sequel takes place three years after the events of the first game.
ComicBook
NME
PlayStation celebrates God Of War Ragnarök release with new freebie
God of War Ragnarök is out now and to celebrate the continuation of Kratos and Atreus' odyssey (and those glowing review scores), there's a freebie for some players to scoop up. According to OpenCritic, God of War Ragnarök is the third most highly rated game to release this year,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Engadget
