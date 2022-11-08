ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.5 WOKQ

Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him

Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?

This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene

It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMTW

Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Z107.3

‘Shed Happens’ On The Maine Interstate

Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, if you see stupidity on the roads, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Silver Alert canceled for South Portland woman

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — UPDATE: Candace Beaudoin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: South Portland police are issuing a Silver Alert for a 35-year-old woman who was last seen Monday, Nov. 7. Candace Beaudoin was last seen leaving her home at 388 Sawyer Road. Beaudoin is 5...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Biddeford man dies at Cumberland County Jail

PORTLAND, Maine — A Biddeford man died at Cumberland County Jail on Wednesday morning. The resident, Richard Putze, 62, was found unresponsive in his cell while a corrections officer was doing rounds in the medical unit, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The corrections...
BIDDEFORD, ME
travelawaits.com

From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine

“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
MAINE STATE
cohaitungchi.com

The 9 Best Hikes Near Portland, Maine

Portland might be Maine’s most populated city, but there are plenty of green spaces nearby to escape the crowds. When you first think of Portland, incredible hiking might not make it to the top of, let alone on, your list. But you’d be remiss to ignore this New England city as a perfect basecamp for your southern Maine adventures.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Westbrook psychiatric hospital cited after patient dies by suicide

WESTBROOK (BDN) -- One of the state’s two private psychiatric hospitals failed to lock a kitchen door after a patient entered the off-limits room in February. Months later, another patient was able to rush into the kitchen through the same unlocked door, grab a knife and kill themself. The...
WESTBROOK, ME
NECN

Missing Maine Man Found Safe

Police say a 23-year-old man who had reported missing in Gorham, Maine, has now been found. A Silver Alert was issued for Robert Murray on Sunday, saying he had last been known to be at his Finn Parker Road home in Gorham around 12:50 p.m. But state police reported around 10:30 p.m. that he had been safely located.
GORHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Silver Alert issued for missing Portland man

PORTLAND, Maine — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Portland man on Monday. Samuel Mugisha, 21, was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street on Friday around 8 a.m., a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said Monday. According to police, Mugisha...
PORTLAND, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Unusual Streaks Spotted Again in Sky Over Seacoast New Hampshire

It would seem somewhat fitting for aliens to chose Election Day to overtake the planet. Alas, it appears humans will – for now – be left to make the tough decisions. Just weeks after residents in Kittery, Maine reported seeing strange, short aerial contrails that appeared inconsistent with those typically caused by planes, they were witnessed again in the sky over the Seacoast.
KITTERY, ME

