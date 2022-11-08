Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Mother from Wells left paralyzed after freak gym accident
WELLS, Maine — The people who know Emily Maki best would describe her as a light, a ray of sunshine, and an incredible teammate. Those same people have now rallied around the young mother from Wells after a freak accident at the gym left her paralyzed from the waist down back in September.
WMTW
Maine 9-year-old receives Heroism Award for calling 911, saving mother's life
YORK, Maine — A Maine 9-year-old was given an award by the York Police Department for calling 911 and saving her mother's life. Violet Gould accepted her award at the police station on Tuesday, surrounded by her parents Adam and Veronica Gould and her brother Edison. Violet and Edison...
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?
This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene
It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
WGME
3 Maine communities named among most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in U.S.'
We know how pretty Maine can be in the winter, so it comes as no surprise that three Maine communities made the list of the “50 Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S.”. According to travel website TripsToDiscover.com, Bethel, Kennebunkport, and York are considered to be some of...
A Four Bedroom House in Augusta, Maine For Under $200K? Finally!
For literal years now the real estate market in Maine, and all over the country, has been exploding with crazy home values and offers coming in way over the asking price. Finally, at least it seems, some of these prices and values are starting to cool off a little bit.
WMTW
Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
mainebiz.biz
Split decision: Portlanders welcome all cruise ship passengers, Bar Harbor votes to restrict
Voters decided the fate of Maine's cruise ship industry at the polls Tuesday in a mixed decision, with Bar Harbor residents backing tougher restrictions on visitors and Portlanders definitively deciding not to restrict the number of passengers who can disembark. Bar Harbor and Portland have debated over the last few...
‘Shed Happens’ On The Maine Interstate
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, if you see stupidity on the roads, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.
Good News Falmouth Pizza Lovers – Portland Pie Will Open Where Ricetta’s Was
Ricetta's closed last month and that was good news for Portland Pie Company. Portland Pie has always wanted to have a location in Falmouth, but they knew with Ricetta's that the customer base was taken care of. Ricetta's unfortunately closed last month, and that's when Portland Pie thought that was a great location. This will be Portland Pie's ninth location.
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
WMTW
Silver Alert canceled for South Portland woman
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — UPDATE: Candace Beaudoin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: South Portland police are issuing a Silver Alert for a 35-year-old woman who was last seen Monday, Nov. 7. Candace Beaudoin was last seen leaving her home at 388 Sawyer Road. Beaudoin is 5...
Biddeford man dies at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND, Maine — A Biddeford man died at Cumberland County Jail on Wednesday morning. The resident, Richard Putze, 62, was found unresponsive in his cell while a corrections officer was doing rounds in the medical unit, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The corrections...
travelawaits.com
From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine
“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
cohaitungchi.com
The 9 Best Hikes Near Portland, Maine
Portland might be Maine’s most populated city, but there are plenty of green spaces nearby to escape the crowds. When you first think of Portland, incredible hiking might not make it to the top of, let alone on, your list. But you’d be remiss to ignore this New England city as a perfect basecamp for your southern Maine adventures.
WGME
Westbrook psychiatric hospital cited after patient dies by suicide
WESTBROOK (BDN) -- One of the state’s two private psychiatric hospitals failed to lock a kitchen door after a patient entered the off-limits room in February. Months later, another patient was able to rush into the kitchen through the same unlocked door, grab a knife and kill themself. The...
NECN
Missing Maine Man Found Safe
Police say a 23-year-old man who had reported missing in Gorham, Maine, has now been found. A Silver Alert was issued for Robert Murray on Sunday, saying he had last been known to be at his Finn Parker Road home in Gorham around 12:50 p.m. But state police reported around 10:30 p.m. that he had been safely located.
Silver Alert issued for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, Maine — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Portland man on Monday. Samuel Mugisha, 21, was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street on Friday around 8 a.m., a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said Monday. According to police, Mugisha...
Unusual Streaks Spotted Again in Sky Over Seacoast New Hampshire
It would seem somewhat fitting for aliens to chose Election Day to overtake the planet. Alas, it appears humans will – for now – be left to make the tough decisions. Just weeks after residents in Kittery, Maine reported seeing strange, short aerial contrails that appeared inconsistent with those typically caused by planes, they were witnessed again in the sky over the Seacoast.
Comments / 0