q13fox.com
SEATTLE - Two teens are being held in connection to a deadly shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle on Tuesday. According to King County Prosecutors, the suspected shooter was a 14-year-old boy. Just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 8, Seattle Police responded to Ingraham High School on N. 135th...
Shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel
EVERETT, Wash. — A man who turned out to be a suspect in an Everett shooting was arrested last week after a stolen gun was found in his car. A few weeks ago, members of the Everett Police Department’s new Violent Crimes Reduction Unit saw a man driving a car with no front license plate and a stolen rear license plate.
wbrc.com
SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ordered a 14-year-old boy arrested in a fatal shooting at a Seattle high school to remain in custody pending a charging decision by prosecutors. A 15-year-old boy who police say was with him when he was arrested and who had a handgun in his backpack has also been ordered detained.
NBCMontana
SEATTLE, Wash. (KOMO) — Two teenagers are facing charges in connection to the deadly shooting of a student inside Ingraham High School in north Seattle Tuesday morning. The juveniles had their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon at the Child and Family Justice Center in Seattle. One of the suspects waived their right to appear in court.
The Stranger
On Wednesday afternoon, the 14-year-old child suspected of shooting and killing another child at Ingraham High School Tuesday morning waived his first appearance in juvenile court. In his absence, the judge determined probable cause for three separate charges brought forth by the prosecution: one count of murder in the first degree, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree, and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property. The judge also determined that the suspect would be held in detention.
q13fox.com
Mental evaluation requested for suspect in murder of Seattle father, business owner
SEATTLE - The man suspected of shooting and killing a 32-year-old Seattle father, and business owner is also suspected of several other violent incidents days before the deadly attack. On Monday, 31-year-old Ashton Christopher Lefall appeared in court. He is the suspect in the murder of 32-year-old D'Vonne Pickett Jr.
q13fox.com
Pre-trial hearing for teens charged with murdering Orting man
The story began when Gabriel Davies, an Olympia High School football player went missing under suspicious circumstances. He was later arrested alongside Justin Yoon for murder. Pre-trial hearings begin Tuesday, the trial begins later in November.
q13fox.com
Suspect says she was trying to get police, fire to 'do their jobs' by setting Sumner fire
SUMNER, Wash. — A woman in her 20s said she started a fire that destroyed multiple Sumner businesses Oct. 28 because she wanted to have police and fire "do their jobs," according to the city. Multiple businesses were destroyed in the fire that crews were called to around 2:30...
q13fox.com
Docs: Fire that destroyed 8 Sumner businesses was arson; suspect wanted police to 'do their jobs'
SUMNER, Wash. - A woman has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire that destroyed eight businesses in historic downtown Sumner last month. Crews responded to a block of businesses on Main Street around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 as a massive fire was burning. The fire took about five hours to be completely put out, and in the aftermath, eight businesses were impacted. Whispering Hills Market, Stuck Junction Saloon, and The Attic, have been declared a total loss.
q13fox.com
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake police looking to ID 2 suspects accused of targeting elderly women for wallet theft
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of targeting elderly women and stealing wallets from shopping carts, and then using them to purchase gift cards. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), on Oct. 25, a victim had her wallet...
q13fox.com
Armed robber steals cash, but forgets his cigarettes
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying an armed robbery suspect. Detectives said Oct. 20, the suspect (pictured below) pulled a gun on a clerk and robbed a Shell Gas Station located at 15905 Pacific Ave S in Spanaway. Deputies say the suspect...
q13fox.com
Glenoma Woman Accused of Assaulting Landlord Who Was Recording Her Loading Cows on Property
A Glenoma woman has been charged with third-degree assault in Lewis County Superior Court after she allegedly struck her landlord during an altercation that reportedly started when the landlord started video recording the woman’s cows on Sunday. The defendant, Radhika R. Anderson, 37, was booked into the Lewis County...
q13fox.com
Ghost bike stolen from memorial for Michael Weilert
Thirteen-year-old cyclist Michael Weilert was struck and killed while crossing State Route 7 in Parkland. A ghost bike at his memorial was stolen.
capitolhillseattle.com
myeverettnews.com
Bail Set At $25,000.00 For Everett Power Outage Burglar
During the power outage from Friday night through Sunday morning several burglaries occurred at businesses in Everett, Washington. Sunday morning, Everett Police made an arrest in two of those burglaries. KushMart in the 6300 block of Evergreen Way and a fast food restaurant in the 3500 block of Rucker. In...
