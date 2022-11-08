ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel

EVERETT, Wash. — A man who turned out to be a suspect in an Everett shooting was arrested last week after a stolen gun was found in his car. A few weeks ago, members of the Everett Police Department’s new Violent Crimes Reduction Unit saw a man driving a car with no front license plate and a stolen rear license plate.
EVERETT, WA
wbrc.com

14-year-old boy held in fatal Seattle school shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ordered a 14-year-old boy arrested in a fatal shooting at a Seattle high school to remain in custody pending a charging decision by prosecutors. A 15-year-old boy who police say was with him when he was arrested and who had a handgun in his backpack has also been ordered detained.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Two Children Held in Jail in Connection with Ingraham High School Shooting

On Wednesday afternoon, the 14-year-old child suspected of shooting and killing another child at Ingraham High School Tuesday morning waived his first appearance in juvenile court. In his absence, the judge determined probable cause for three separate charges brought forth by the prosecution: one count of murder in the first degree, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree, and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property. The judge also determined that the suspect would be held in detention.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Docs: Fire that destroyed 8 Sumner businesses was arson; suspect wanted police to 'do their jobs'

SUMNER, Wash. - A woman has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire that destroyed eight businesses in historic downtown Sumner last month. Crews responded to a block of businesses on Main Street around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 as a massive fire was burning. The fire took about five hours to be completely put out, and in the aftermath, eight businesses were impacted. Whispering Hills Market, Stuck Junction Saloon, and The Attic, have been declared a total loss.
SUMNER, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | E John shooting sends one to hospital

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. Ingraham High School Shooting: One young person was reported shot and the suspect was arrested a...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Bail Set At $25,000.00 For Everett Power Outage Burglar

During the power outage from Friday night through Sunday morning several burglaries occurred at businesses in Everett, Washington. Sunday morning, Everett Police made an arrest in two of those burglaries. KushMart in the 6300 block of Evergreen Way and a fast food restaurant in the 3500 block of Rucker. In...
EVERETT, WA

