Lunar eclipse alert Nov. 8: Be sure to get up before 5 a.m. on Wednesday to watch the last part of totality and the end of the lunar eclipse because it will be over at sunrise. Our part of the planet is catching the moonset/sunrise part of the extended event that begins after midnight which will become Nov. 8. The geometry between the moon, sun, and Earth creates the haunting beauty of eclipses. The different angles of the tilt of Earth and the moon are the reason why eclipses do not happen every month. You may opt to get up at 2 a.m. to watch from beginning to end.

4 DAYS AGO