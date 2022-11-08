Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Aaron Carter's Neighbor Speaks Out After His Death: 'I'm Glad He's No Longer In Our Neighborhood'
Days after teen-pop sensation Aaron Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home, the artist’s neighbors are speaking out, detailing their time living near the troubled singer.“I'm sad what happened and that he died,” the unnamed neighbor shared in an interview published on Sunday, November 6,“I wish he would have just been able to sell his house and move away, but now we don't have to deal with it,” they darkly quipped, referencing the star’s plans to move out of his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom abode.The House of Carters alum reportedly “had problems with several of the neighbors on his street,”...
'Mean Girls' star Lindsay Lohan says people still tease her by asking what day it is: 'I always fall for it'
She told "Good Morning America" fans of her 2004 comedy ask her what day it is — referencing her "October 3" line — and she always falls for it.
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
Jennifer Lawrence says she's no longer playing Elizabeth Holmes after watching Amanda Seyfried's performance in 'The Dropout'
Jennifer Lawrence thought Amanda Seyfried's performance as Elizabeth Holmes was "terrific." Lawrence told a New York Times reporter she's no longer going to play Holmes in an upcoming movie. "I was like, 'Yeah, we don't need to redo that.' She did it," Lawrence said. You will not be seeing Jennifer...
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Lindsay Lohan talks return to acting, finding love with husband Bader Shammas
Welcome to the renaissance of Lindsay Lohan. After taking a break from acting, Lohan is returning to screens in the holiday film "Falling for Christmas," which will be available for streaming Nov. 10 on Netflix. "It's a great movie," the "Mean Girls" actress, 36, told "Good Morning America" on Tuesday....
Lindsay Lohan 'Really Excited' About Her Return To Acting
The "Mean Girls" star opened up about her life in Dubai and her long-awaited return to the big screen.
Jessica Biel Shared Never-Before-Seen Wedding Renewal Photo with Justin Timberlake & She’s Glowing
Hollywood power couple Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake got married back 2012. Today, the couple is celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, which officially makes them one of the cutest and long-lasting Hollywood couples out there. “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!” Biel wrote on Instagram alongside...
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
Lindsay Lohan Has 1 Reservation About Doing A 'Mean Girls' Reboot
"Fetch" will never happen, but this reboot may have a chance.
Keanu Reeves taken aback by Matthew Perry’s insults in memoir: report
Apparently, even Keanu Reeves was taken aback by Matthew Perry asking why he “walks among us.”. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” a source told Us Weekly Friday about the multiple mentions of the “Matrix” star in Perry’s new memoir. “It’s kind...
I’m a 49-year-old tattooed woman & tried a Hooters uniform – people are impressed
A TATTOOED woman who is almost in her 50s has tried on a Hooters uniform that has impressed many people with how great she looks. The 49-year-old shared a video wearing the signature white Hooters tank top and orange bottoms. TikTok user Janie typically posts videos of herself wearing bikinis...
All About the Real Hotel Where Lindsay Lohan Filmed Her New Movie, Falling for Christmas
Lohan's latest holiday flick was made at Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley, located in Park City, Utah If you plan on watching Falling for Christmas, you might fall in love with the hotel it was filmed at. Lindsay Lohan's holiday movie, arriving on Netflix Nov. 10, is generating plenty of buzz for being the star's first new film in over three years, but it's also getting audiences' attention for its picturesque scenery — specifically at the Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. And Falling for...
Lindsay Lohan’s Milk-Bath Nails Give a Subtle Shout-Out to Her Husband
Lindsay Lohan is back on our screens, so you know what that means: more beauty inspiration from the 2000s queen. On Nov. 9, the actor attended the premiere of her new movie "Falling for Christmas," wearing a stunning Valentino dress and a milk-bath manicure with a heartwarming detail to complete the look.
Lindsay Lohan Wants to See ‘Mean Girls’ Remake (Exclusive)
After nearly a decade away, Lindsay Lohan is making her big Hollywood return in a brand-new movie, “Falling for Christmas.”. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Lohan and her co-star Chord Overstreet all about it, as well as her take on a possible “Mean Girls” remake.
Lindsay Lohan Teams up With Law Roach on a Buzzy Fashion Moment
Lindsay Lohan seems to be changing up her style. The star, who recently dropped a cover of “Jingle Bell Rock,” debuted her new look courtesy of Law Roach, the celebrity stylist known for his viral red carpet moments with Zendaya. The actor stepped out in New York City...
Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Christmas Movie Will Make You Fall in Love With Her All Over Again
We’ve been waiting for this day for what feels like centuries, and now it’s finally here. It’s the return of one of the greatest titans that the film industry has ever known, whose projects have collected countless accolades and changed cinema as an art form several times over. After years of delays, detours, and demolished dreams, the time has come to once again let movies whisk us away to another world.I am, of course, talking about Lindsay Lohan’s return to film. I’m sure James Cameron would love to have that kind of adulation being hurled at Avatar 2. But has...
