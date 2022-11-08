ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.5 WPDH

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Battle for US House goes through New York's suburbs

The national fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives will be partly decided Tuesday on a battleground that seemed unlikely a year ago: New York City's suburbs. One of the nation's bluest states, New York has become an unexpected opportunity for Republicans due to voter dissatisfaction and a more favorable political map.
TEXAS STATE
PIX11

Donald Trump sues New York Attorney General Letitia James

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday on his social media platform Truth Social that he is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James. The announcement came just over a month after James filed a lawsuit alleging that the Trump family was involved in large-scale fraud, often by over-valuing assets like buildings and golf courses to deceive banks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Even New York is being consumed by a red wave

Virtually every poll in New York is showing a definite tightening of the governor’s race with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) closing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 17-point lead from just over a month ago to 4 to 6 points now, with one poll actually showing Zeldin pulling ahead. This Republican surge is being replicated around the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Governor Results are In! How did Your Upstate NY County Vote?

If you went out and voted yesterday, you did your civic duty - and congratulations to Governor Kathy Hochul who on Tuesday became New York’s first female elected governor. It's the day after Election Day and naturally, some of us are feeling pretty good this morning, some not so much, but regardless, we'll be okay.
WASHINGTON STATE
PIX11

Malliotakis beats Rose to retain seat in New York’s 11th Congressional District

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Republican U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis has defeated Democratic challenger Max Rose in a rematch for New York’s 11th Congressional District seat.  Malliotakis will represent Staten Island and southern Brooklyn for a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Associated Press reports. Malliotakis is the only Republican member representing New […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

'It's a powder keg': Migrants will be sent to EVERY borough of NYC with Queens housing the most - up to 32% - even though president says there are 'not enough resources' for the 4,782 migrants

Nearly 15,000 migrants in New York City will be distributed across its five boroughs, with Queens housing the most despite its borough president saying it does not have enough resources to do so. Queens will house 4,782 of the 14,777 migrants, or 32 percent, according to the Department of Homeless...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Atlantic

Why the Red Wave Hit New York

It was one of the stranger midterms of the past few decades. Democrats, facing down a rout as inflation ran stubbornly high and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings remained underwater, managed a string of decisive victories that may allow them to control the Senate and even halt a significant Republican takeover of the House. Many races are still outstanding, but the roster of alienating, Donald Trump–backed candidates plus the Dobbs abortion decision appear to have held back the GOP. A red wave did not swamp America on Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Curbed

The Mennonite Airbnb Hustler of Upper Manhattan

To the extent that destinies can still be found in Manhattan, that the Lincoln Tunnel is still capable of delivering a doe-eyed adolescent from his life milking cows into a glittering and limitless future, Konrad Bicher found his dream life in the spare bedroom of a fifth-floor walk-up apartment in Inwood. The neighborhood wasn’t exactly the New York of Bicher’s dreams — it felt about as far from Times Square as the small town in Pennsylvania where he’d grown up — but one thing about it mattered a lot to him. “As long as I could say, ‘I live in Manhattan,’ I made it,” Bicher told me. He’d grown up Mennonite, a culture antithetical to the fast-paced lifestyle he hoped to realize in the city. “I didn’t want to go to any of these other boroughs. I didn’t care if it was in Inwood, 500 feet from the Bronx with the waterway. I wanted Manhattan,” Bicher said.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis defeats Max Rose again in NY-11

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Incumbent Republican Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis defeated Democratic challenger Max Rose in New York’s 11th Congressional District. Malliotakis remained the only Republican representing New York City in Congress.  The district, which encompasses Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, has swung between Democratic and Republican in the past. Tuesday’s race was a rematch […]
BROOKLYN, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy