New York State Man Has Had ID Suspended at Least 28 Times
A New York state man, who officials pulled over Sunday and was found to be driving without a license, has quite the lengthy track record. One county Sheriff has even voiced his frustrations after it was found this very same man has had his ID suspended at least 28 separate times. Is enough being done to keep repeat offenders like this off the roads?
Battle for US House goes through New York's suburbs
The national fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives will be partly decided Tuesday on a battleground that seemed unlikely a year ago: New York City's suburbs. One of the nation's bluest states, New York has become an unexpected opportunity for Republicans due to voter dissatisfaction and a more favorable political map.
NEO gives crucial aid to Ukrainian soldier after severe landmine injury
Igor Bondarenko is honored to be hosting Ukrainian army commander Igor Pylypchuk at his Gates Mills home, as Pylypchuk receives critical medical treatment in northeast Ohio
Donald Trump sues New York Attorney General Letitia James
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday on his social media platform Truth Social that he is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James. The announcement came just over a month after James filed a lawsuit alleging that the Trump family was involved in large-scale fraud, often by over-valuing assets like buildings and golf courses to deceive banks.
‘Very Disturbing’ Plane Of Immigrants ‘Secretly’ Lands In HV, NY
Officials are demanding answers and help after two more planes full of young immigrants landed in the Hudson Valley. Two more planes carrying teenage migrants landed inOOrange County. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed two federally chartered planes landed at Orange County Airport, in Montgomery. Each plane had about 25...
Even New York is being consumed by a red wave
Virtually every poll in New York is showing a definite tightening of the governor’s race with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) closing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 17-point lead from just over a month ago to 4 to 6 points now, with one poll actually showing Zeldin pulling ahead. This Republican surge is being replicated around the state.
Victim in NYC subway samurai attack linked to 2019 terror scare
A New York City sword attack left a former subway rice cooker bomb scare suspect bloodied and bandaged Thursday morning, images from the crime scene show.
Former New York City transit chief randomly attacked on Manhattan street
The former head of New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority was attacked while on a street corner Friday.
Governor Results are In! How did Your Upstate NY County Vote?
If you went out and voted yesterday, you did your civic duty - and congratulations to Governor Kathy Hochul who on Tuesday became New York’s first female elected governor. It's the day after Election Day and naturally, some of us are feeling pretty good this morning, some not so much, but regardless, we'll be okay.
Malliotakis beats Rose to retain seat in New York’s 11th Congressional District
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Republican U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis has defeated Democratic challenger Max Rose in a rematch for New York’s 11th Congressional District seat. Malliotakis will represent Staten Island and southern Brooklyn for a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Associated Press reports. Malliotakis is the only Republican member representing New […]
'It's a powder keg': Migrants will be sent to EVERY borough of NYC with Queens housing the most - up to 32% - even though president says there are 'not enough resources' for the 4,782 migrants
Nearly 15,000 migrants in New York City will be distributed across its five boroughs, with Queens housing the most despite its borough president saying it does not have enough resources to do so. Queens will house 4,782 of the 14,777 migrants, or 32 percent, according to the Department of Homeless...
MSNBC Host Confronts Kathy Hochul Over NY Crime: 'We Don't Feel Safe'
The New York governor stressed that violent crime rates have fallen in New York City and discussed measures taken to combat rising forms of theft.
Why the Red Wave Hit New York
It was one of the stranger midterms of the past few decades. Democrats, facing down a rout as inflation ran stubbornly high and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings remained underwater, managed a string of decisive victories that may allow them to control the Senate and even halt a significant Republican takeover of the House. Many races are still outstanding, but the roster of alienating, Donald Trump–backed candidates plus the Dobbs abortion decision appear to have held back the GOP. A red wave did not swamp America on Tuesday.
Curbed
The Mennonite Airbnb Hustler of Upper Manhattan
To the extent that destinies can still be found in Manhattan, that the Lincoln Tunnel is still capable of delivering a doe-eyed adolescent from his life milking cows into a glittering and limitless future, Konrad Bicher found his dream life in the spare bedroom of a fifth-floor walk-up apartment in Inwood. The neighborhood wasn’t exactly the New York of Bicher’s dreams — it felt about as far from Times Square as the small town in Pennsylvania where he’d grown up — but one thing about it mattered a lot to him. “As long as I could say, ‘I live in Manhattan,’ I made it,” Bicher told me. He’d grown up Mennonite, a culture antithetical to the fast-paced lifestyle he hoped to realize in the city. “I didn’t want to go to any of these other boroughs. I didn’t care if it was in Inwood, 500 feet from the Bronx with the waterway. I wanted Manhattan,” Bicher said.
Two party chairs on down-to-the-wire New York Governor's race
Two party chairman with two different visions of the NY Governor’s race. Erie County Democrat and Republican party chairmen, Jeremy Zellner and Michael Kracker appeared on WBEN Tuesday, as voters were heading to the polls.
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis defeats Max Rose again in NY-11
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Incumbent Republican Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis defeated Democratic challenger Max Rose in New York’s 11th Congressional District. Malliotakis remained the only Republican representing New York City in Congress. The district, which encompasses Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, has swung between Democratic and Republican in the past. Tuesday’s race was a rematch […]
‘Determined to get her home’: President Biden hopes to get Brittney Griner released from Russia
With midterm elections in the rearview mirror, U.S. leaders are hopeful they can bring Brittney Griner home.
New York passes $4.2bn environmental bond act on midterm ballot
Proposal, a first in 26 years, aims to disburse benefits to communities most impacted by the climate crisis
