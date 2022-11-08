ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orting, WA

Comments / 3

Laura Moore
2d ago

Hoping they throw the book at each and everyone involved...it's high time an example was made!!

Dara Mcpherson
2d ago

So sad. Their lives have just begun but are over at the same time. Soo many questions. WHYYY ? What did the kids endure to cause such horrible act? Did someone guide them? I worked with his dad Ken and wish I could get some answers. Mind boggling and heart breaking.

Melvin Yocum
2d ago

Their life is over and it's going to affect their family members the rest of their lives also.

