Read full article on original website
Laura Moore
2d ago
Hoping they throw the book at each and everyone involved...it's high time an example was made!!
Reply
9
Dara Mcpherson
2d ago
So sad. Their lives have just begun but are over at the same time. Soo many questions. WHYYY ? What did the kids endure to cause such horrible act? Did someone guide them? I worked with his dad Ken and wish I could get some answers. Mind boggling and heart breaking.
Reply
2
Melvin Yocum
2d ago
Their life is over and it's going to affect their family members the rest of their lives also.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Woman Escapes the Shallow Grave Her Husband Buried Her in, Allegedlyjustpene50Thurston County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Related
14-Year-Old Faces Charges In Fatal Seattle School Shooting
Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones said the shooting may have been 'a targeted attack.'
Teen suspects make first court appearances following Ingraham HS shooting
Prosecutors said they intended to charge two teenagers with a slew of felony charges in relation to Tuesday’s deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. According to prosecutors, the alleged gunman is 14, while his accused accomplice is 15. Only one of the two teenage suspects actually appeared before a...
q13fox.com
2 teens arrested, could face charges for deadly shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE - Two teens are being held in connection to a deadly shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle on Tuesday. According to King County Prosecutors, the suspected shooter was a 14-year-old boy. Just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 8, Seattle Police responded to Ingraham High School on N. 135th...
NBCMontana
2 teenagers facing charges in connection to deadly shooting at high school in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. (KOMO) — Two teenagers are facing charges in connection to the deadly shooting of a student inside Ingraham High School in north Seattle Tuesday morning. The juveniles had their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon at the Child and Family Justice Center in Seattle. One of the suspects waived their right to appear in court.
Tensions rise as Kirkland robbery, rape suspects make court appearance
There were intense moments between two families at a court hearing Wednesday morning. Two suspects accused of breaking into a woman’s home in Kirkland were in court, with one suspect also charged with raping her. The victim was in court, along with a large group of about 30 people...
Police arrest suspect in October fire that burned businesses in downtown Sumner
Sumner police have arrested a woman in her 20s whom they believe started the fire that burned several businesses in downtown Sumner in October. Police said in a news release that “on Thursday, November 3, she told police she started the building fire on purpose in order to have police and fire ‘do their jobs.’”
KING-5
27 years after beloved Tacoma store owner was murdered, investigators still hope for justice
Two men entered Min Grocery in 1995 and shot 56-year-old owner Joung Nam Kim. The case is still open.
q13fox.com
Students reeling from deadly shooting at Ingraham HS
A student was shot at Ingraham HS and later died from their injuries. Police have arrested a suspect but students are still shaken up from the incident and lockdown.
q13fox.com
Mental evaluation requested for suspect in murder of Seattle father, business owner
SEATTLE - The man suspected of shooting and killing a 32-year-old Seattle father, and business owner is also suspected of several other violent incidents days before the deadly attack. On Monday, 31-year-old Ashton Christopher Lefall appeared in court. He is the suspect in the murder of 32-year-old D'Vonne Pickett Jr.
Glenoma Woman Accused of Assaulting Landlord Who Was Recording Her Loading Cows on Property
A Glenoma woman has been charged with third-degree assault in Lewis County Superior Court after she allegedly struck her landlord during an altercation that reportedly started when the landlord started video recording the woman’s cows on Sunday. The defendant, Radhika R. Anderson, 37, was booked into the Lewis County...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $100,000 for Centralia Man Accused of Molesting 6-Year-Old
A Centralia man accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl earlier this year was arrested on Thursday. The defendant, Jackson L. McCarter, 25, has since been charged with one count of first-degree child molestation. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. The alleged victim initially reported the abuse...
2 armed robberies within 15 minutes of each other in Burien under investigation
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two armed robberies that happened within 15 minutes of each other in Burien on Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office said it appears that the same person or persons are responsible for both robberies. According to the sheriff’s office, the first happened...
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake police looking to ID 2 suspects accused of targeting elderly women for wallet theft
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of targeting elderly women and stealing wallets from shopping carts, and then using them to purchase gift cards. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), on Oct. 25, a victim had her wallet...
Student Killed in Tuesday Seattle School Shooting; Suspect Arrested
A student was killed Tuesday in a shooting at Ingraham High School, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said. One suspect has been arrested. Police received reports of shots fired shortly before 10 a.m. Officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said.
Suspect says she was trying to get police, fire to 'do their jobs' by setting Sumner fire
SUMNER, Wash. — A woman in her 20s said she started a fire that destroyed multiple Sumner businesses Oct. 28 because she wanted to have police and fire "do their jobs," according to the city. Multiple businesses were destroyed in the fire that crews were called to around 2:30...
thejoltnews.com
Fresh from jail, man allegedly breaks into house in search of place to live
A transient Lacey man, who was recently released from jail, was arrested anew after he allegedly broke into a stranger’s home in his search for a place to live. TJ Murray, 28, was arrested on Oct. 31, the same day he was released from the Nisqually Jail, after a reported burglary in the 2000 block of Fourth Avenue E.
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting of student at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE — A student was shot and killed inside Ingraham High School in North Seattle and a suspect is in custody, according to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. Police are continuing to investigate as parents are being reunited with students. Police said they received reports of shots fired at the...
q13fox.com
Seattle school shooting: 1 person shot at Ingraham HS, suspect in custody
SEATTLE - Police said a suspect is in custody and one person was injured after a shooting at a North Seattle school Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Ingraham High School in the 1800 block of North 135th Street at about 10 a.m. When officers...
q13fox.com
Ghost bike stolen from memorial for Michael Weilert
Thirteen-year-old cyclist Michael Weilert was struck and killed while crossing State Route 7 in Parkland. A ghost bike at his memorial was stolen.
q13fox.com
Deputies investigate bank robbery in Redmond, suspect at-large
REDMOND, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank near The Golf Club at Redmond Ridge Wednesday morning. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), a suspect robbed the Wells Fargo on NE Novelty Hill Rd. just before 10:00 a.m. Authorities say nobody was...
Comments / 3