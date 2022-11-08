Read full article on original website
Department Heads Give Monthy Council Reports
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council heard updates with department heads on Monday during the regular meeting. Fire Chief John Conyn reported his crew responded to more than 70 calls for service in October. Outside of emergencies, Spencer Fire Rescue puts its focus on fire prevention. In other...
Voters in Two Local Counties Approve Tax Referendums For EMS
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Voters in two local counties voted in favor of tax referendums that in the end will benefit local Emergency Medical Services. A new state law that brought the measure to ballots in Osceola and Pocahontas Counties allows boards of supervisors to put a local tax question on the ballot that then helps fund EMS county-wide similar to that of fire and police services.
Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School Preparing For Annual Auction
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School in Spencer is making final preparation for its annual auction that acts as a big fundraiser. Principal Sarah Popp tells KICD News Saturday’s auction will begin with dinner and then work its way into the auction that has some big items up to for bids.
City of Estherville Temporarily Closes Tree Dump Following Recent Fires
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The City of Estherville is working to fix a series of problems surround some recent fires at the community’s tree dump. City Code Enforcement Officer Greg Van Langen told the Council he has noticed a huge amount of traffic to the site dumping leaves, even though it’s not officially allowed by the city.
Clay County Votes to Keep Travis Johnson as County Attorney
Spencer, IA (KICD)– One of the very few local races was for Clay County Attorney, where Travis Johnson has been returned to office by the voters. Democrat Johnson was appointed to the position two years ago and won his first election with 57 percent of the vote. Johnson tells...
City of Spencer Starts Process to Take Ownership of Blighted Property
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer has started the process to take over ownership of a blighted property on the east side of town. The piece of land in the 600 block of East 10th Street has been vacant for several years since the owner passed away with neighbors since then asking for something to be done, a process that begins with Clay County assigning the Tax Sale Certificate to the City of Spencer which can then be turned into a deed of ownership.
Suspicious Vehicle Report Results in Weapons Charge
Curlew, IA (KICD)– An Oregon woman is facing a weapons charge after police in Palo Alto County investigated a suspicious vehicle report last week. The Communications Center received several complaints of a suspicious vehicle traveling through the count last Tuesday with deputies with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office locating it early the next morning in Curlew.
Terry Teege, 67, of Milford
A Celebration of Life for 67-year-old Terry Teege of Milford will be Sunday, November 13th, from 1-3 p.m. in the Queens Room at Village West in Okoboji. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of the arrangements.
Mary Juhl, 80, of Johnston Formerly of Estherville
Services for 80-year-old Mary Juhl of Johnston, formerly of Estherville, will be Saturday, November 12th, at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Estherville with burial at East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville is in charge of...
O’Brien Pair Arrested For Unauthorized Credit Card Use
Paulina, IA (KICD) — A man and woman from O’Brien County are facing theft charges following an investigation into the report of a stolen credit card. The report came from a Ruthven man who told the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office that his credit card had been stolen out of his truck. Five purchases at the Casey’s and Dollar General Store in Paulina he said he did not authorize were on a bank statement he showed authorities.
Marilyn Nelson, 86, of West Bend Formerly of Rolfe
Memorial services for 86-year-old Marilyn Nelson of West Bend, formerly of Rolfe, will be Monday, November 14th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in West Bend with burial at Clinton-Garfield Cemetery near Rolfe. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Powers Funeral Home in...
Emmetsburg Man Arrested on Stalking Charge
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– An Emmetsburg man has been charged with a number of offenses releated the alleged violation of a protective order. 19-year-old Riley Schmeling was taken into custody last Tuesday for stalking, fifth degree tehft and two counts each of third degree harassment and violation of a no contact order.
Ash Tree Removal Beginning Next Week in Part of Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board got an update on Tuesday on the process of removing ash trees from portions of the community after the Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in town earlier this year. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart says trees begin to be taken out...
Joan Bogaard, 95, of Sanborn
Services for 95-year-old Joan Bogaard of Sanborn will be Saturday, November 12th at 1 PM at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Sanborn. There are no formal visitation hours scheduled. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Former Lake Park Church Destroyed by Fire
The former Methodist church building in Lake Park has been destroyed after going up in flames early Wednesday morning. Fire Chief Brandon Ehret says the old wooden structure in the northwest corner of town was already engulfed by fire when his crew arrived on scene around midnight. Ehret says the...
Larry Bendixen, 84, of Mallard
A Celebration of Life for 84-year-old Larry Bendixen of Mallard will be Sunday, November 13th, from 4-6 p.m. at Pizza Ranch in Emmetsburg. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Spencer High School Drama Department Presents “Matilda: The Musical”
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer High School Drama Department is putting the finishing touches on its fall show, a musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic “Matilda”. Director Cara Gerlock tells KICD News this particular selection was made by the students after it was decided by staff that met criteria for not only spreading joy but also bringing a bit of a challenge.
