WBIR
Anderson Co. honors its veterans
The Clinton Community Center hosts appreciation breakfasts every month for their veterans. They've been doing that since 2016.
Sevierville Driver Services Center to temporarily close for remodel
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will temporarily close the Sevierville Driver Services Center for a planned remodel. Starting on Nov. 17, the Sevierville Driver Services Center will be closed until Dec. 5. The remodel will provide an updated appearance, new flooring and...
Hitachi Zosen Inova invests $6.6 million to expand Knoxville headquarters, will bring 90 new jobs to Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hitachi Zosen Inova USA LLC announced the company is investing $6.6 million to expand operations at its Knoxville headquarters. Hitachi Zosen Invoa or HZI relocated its North American hub from Georgia to Tennessee...
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
Hawkins County deputies find variety of dead animals at Rogersville residence
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Humane Society of Hawkins County reported an animal cruelty case to authorities on Nov. 4, leading to the discovery of multiple dead animals outside a home. An offense report penned by a responding Hawkins County deputy said that when police arrived at a home located in the 130 block of […]
WATE
Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention
Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
Maryville College hosts town hall meeting with FBI focused on defining hate crimes
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation went to Maryville College's campus Thursday morning for an event where they discussed the federal definition of a hate crime. Appalachian Outreach and Maryville College Pride Club hosted them. They discussed concepts like the "color of law," a legal...
WATE
Knoxville Democrat Gloria Johnson wins reelection to state house after redistricting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson has won reelection. Johnson, a Democrat, was running in one of Tennessee’s newly formed congressional districts following redistricting. Johnson was running against Republican David ‘Pozy’ Poczobut in the new State House District 90. During her campaign, Johnson’s...
KSP: Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in McCreary County
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in McCreary County, according to the Kentucky State Police Post 11 London. The incident occurred on U.S. 27 near Strunk Ridge Road just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, KSP said. 30-year-old Patrick Parriman was traveling...
Elaine Davis to succeed Eddie Mannis for Tennessee state house seat
Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing State Representative Eddie Mannis.
WBIR
Madisonville community honors Chelsie Walker
The Madisonville community is gathering to honor the life of Chelsie Walker. They are holding a candlelight vigil to remember her.
Metro Drug Coalition 'Gateway' recovery center changes woman's life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly 1,000 people have gotten addiction treatment and recovery resources, thanks to a new community center in North Knoxville. On September 23, Metro Drug Coalition opened "The Gateway." The community addiction and recovery center has already become a vital resource in the fight against the overdose epidemic and in helping people experiencing homelessness in downtown Knoxville.
After decades, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians asks federal government to return land
VONORE, Tenn. — The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is asking the federal government to follow an agreement made in the 1980s, and return land near the Tellico Reservoir and the Little Tennessee River to the tribe. The land holds the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum and several exhibits made to...
Dry ground and winds lead to wildfires and brush fires in East Tennessee
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Drier conditions and winds have kicked up wildfires across East Tennessee. On Thursday, crews responded to active fires in Anderson and Campbell counties. "We've been able to get on top of those fires and keep them fairly small," said Brook Smith with the Tennessee Division...
Driver who led deputies on multi-county chase faces Blount County warrants, more charges to come
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE WEDNESDAY: The Lenoir City man who led authorities on a chase Tuesday afternoon in a stolen Ford truck faces evading arrest and reckless endangerment charges. Christopher J. McClanahan, 31, likely will face other warrants in Loudon County. Authorities say he stole two vehicles, among other...
Knoxville police finds 10-year-old child reported missing Thursday night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (11:10 p.m.): The Knoxville Police Department said the Lina Pedro Vesbar was found safe Thursday night. The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a 10-year-old girl last seen at around 4 p.m. on Thursday. They said Lina Pedro Vesbar was last seen outside...
Knox County Health Department sees early rise of flu cases
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department said they are seeing a pretty steep increase in flu cases earlier in the season, compared to previous years. Dena Mashburn, Director of Nursing at the Knox County Health Department, broke it down and said it's a trend they are observing across Tennessee — cases going up earlier and faster.
APD: Investigation underway for shooting near Hillside Drive
ALCOA, Tenn. — At around 12:55 p.m. Friday, the Blount County Communications Center reported a gunshot victim that arrived at Peninsula Hospital, according to the city of Alcoa. The Blount County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital where deputies determined that the incident occurred behind the Green Acres Flea...
Person cited after investigators determine Rocky Flats fire started by non-permitted burning
COSBY, Tenn. — A person has been cited after a brush fire burned 177 acres of land in the Rocky Flats area of Sevier and Cocke counties. According to Sevier County officials, someone who was burning debris without a permit caused the fire. The county said the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Crime Unit cited the person.
More than double the usual number of fatal police pursuits reported last year in TN
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — In a matter of seconds, a woman lost her career, her left arm and the love of her life. A suspect fleeing from police crashed into Chyenne Moses and her husband, Joe, as they drove home in Monroe County. The crash happened several minutes after...
WBIR
