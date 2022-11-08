ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
WBIR

Sevierville Driver Services Center to temporarily close for remodel

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will temporarily close the Sevierville Driver Services Center for a planned remodel. Starting on Nov. 17, the Sevierville Driver Services Center will be closed until Dec. 5. The remodel will provide an updated appearance, new flooring and...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention

Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Metro Drug Coalition 'Gateway' recovery center changes woman's life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly 1,000 people have gotten addiction treatment and recovery resources, thanks to a new community center in North Knoxville. On September 23, Metro Drug Coalition opened "The Gateway." The community addiction and recovery center has already become a vital resource in the fight against the overdose epidemic and in helping people experiencing homelessness in downtown Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knox County Health Department sees early rise of flu cases

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department said they are seeing a pretty steep increase in flu cases earlier in the season, compared to previous years. Dena Mashburn, Director of Nursing at the Knox County Health Department, broke it down and said it's a trend they are observing across Tennessee — cases going up earlier and faster.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

APD: Investigation underway for shooting near Hillside Drive

ALCOA, Tenn. — At around 12:55 p.m. Friday, the Blount County Communications Center reported a gunshot victim that arrived at Peninsula Hospital, according to the city of Alcoa. The Blount County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital where deputies determined that the incident occurred behind the Green Acres Flea...
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy