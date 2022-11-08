Read full article on original website
Rutgers Men’s Basketball: Aundre Hyatt ready for extended role this season
Fans were able to breath a sign of relief after not having to sweat out a victory during the season opener. Rutgers took control of Columbia early and rode a huge second half to a 40-point victory. The Scarlet Knights did so without Caleb McConnell, who is working his way back from an injury. Until he does, the lineup is in good hands.
Steve Pikiell earns 100th victory at Rutgers as Scarlet Knights cruise past Sacred Heart
Steve Pikiell has accomplished many great things over his six-plus years as head coach of Rutgers — and now, he has reached another significant milestone. Rutgers handled Sacred Heart with ease during an 88-50 victory at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Thursday night. For Pikiell, this was his 10th victory as head coach of the Scarlet Knights. He is not the sixth person in program history to reach this mark.
Rutgers Basketball “Underdogs”: Rutgers Beats Columbia, 75 - 35
With Dave gone, I’ll be taking over the Rutgers basketball game analysis/thoughts articles. In choosing a name for my analysis series, I needed something that defined this team, its coach, and its players. I decided to go with the same thing that has defined Rutgers basketball for the entire Steve Pikiell era, “Underdogs”. Rutgers has been yet again, counted out in the preseason media poll. Picked to finish 8th in the conference, Rutgers is once again an underdog. My thoughts:
Rutgers Wrestling: Scarlet Knights Claim Three Titles at Princeton Open
No. 26 ranked Rutgers Wrestling had a good portion of the roster see their first action this past Sunday at the Princeton Open, where they picked up three “unattached” individual titles from No. 8 John Poznanski (184lbs), Joe Olivieri (141lbs), and Andrew Clark (157lbs). The vast majority of...
