Alabama State

College basketball opening night takeaways: Kentucky looks strong and more of what we learned as season starts

Opening day in college basketball featured 126 games in which Division I teams faced off against one another, including all 25 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in action, so while the slate in totality was a little lackluster, there was still a lot of information to process and plenty to glean from it all. And in true college hoops fashion, there were of course a few surprises, too. Like Florida State losing to Stetson? No. 14 TCU narrowly avoiding disaster to Arkansas-Pine Bluff? St. Thomas giving a better-than-expected scare to No. 9 Creighton?
LEXINGTON, KY
Miami 80, Stetson 56

MIAMI (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.429, FT .710. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Cavinder 3-4, Williams 2-3, Roberts 1-2, Harden 0-1, Erjavec 0-3, Lattimore 0-1, Cavinder 0-4, Dwyer 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Pendande 1, Erjavec 1, Roberts 1) Turnovers: 16 (Lattimore 4, Pendande 2, Erjavec 2, Spearman 2, Cavinder 2, Team 2,...
MIAMI, FL
Castaneda leads Akron against Mississippi State after 31-point game

Akron Zips (1-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -6.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Xavier Castaneda scored 31 points in Akron's 81-80 overtime victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall a season ago...
AKRON, OH
Mashburn leads New Mexico against South Alabama after 24-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the South Alabama Jaguars after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points in New Mexico's 89-81 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. New Mexico finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The...
MOBILE, AL
College Basketball Odds: Texas Southern vs. Texas Tech prediction, odds and pick – 11/10/2022

The Texas Southern Tigers take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders college basketball odds series for our Texas Southern Texas Tech prediction and pick. The Texas Tech Red Raiders have made themselves nationally relevant as a program. The school which reached the 2019 NCAA Tournament national championship game and lost an overtime thriller to Virginia has remained a force in the college basketball world. Chris Beard, the coach who guided Texas Tech to that 2019 title game, left and went to rival Texas, so the Red Raiders promoted assistant coach Mark Adams to the top job. He was an assistant to Beard on the 2019 team. Given how well Texas Tech played in 2022, particularly on defense, it’s very reasonable to say that Adams had just as much of a role in shaping the 2019 team as Beard did. Texas Tech fans feel great about the state of the program under Adams, and they should. The Red Raiders made the Sweet 16 at the 2022 NCAA Tournament before losing to Duke and Mike Kyrzyzewski in Coach K’s last March Madness ride. They will try to replicate last season’s success and continue their forward momentum as a program.
LUBBOCK, TX
WNBA to allow coaches challenge next season

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will allow coaches to challenge one play a game next season, and the league is also heightening the penalty for transition take fouls. The league announced the changes on Thursday. The league’s competition committee recommended the rules changes and the WNBA Board of Governors approved them.
NEW YORK STATE
College basketball scores, rankings, highlights: Duke's Jon Scheyer wins in debut, TCU survives upset scare

There were no marquee matchups between top 25 teams on college basketball's opening day, but there were plenty of major storylines and some drama to follow as a new season tipped on Monday. One of the night's most-fascinating matchups came at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where No. 7 Duke faced -- and handled -- some adversity in in its first game since the retirement of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.
DURHAM, NC
NORTHWESTERN STATE 79, OUACHITA BAPTIST 68

Percentages: FG .444, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Butler 4-7, Dunlap 2-3, Scariolo 2-4, Martin 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Hobson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Butler 2, Hobson, Mellak). Turnovers: 25 (Butler 6, Ables 4, Scariolo 4, Martin 3, Anderson 2, Haynes 2, Dunlap, Hobson,...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
2023 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Predicting both rounds now that college basketball is underway

There are currently more developmental pathways that could potentially lead to the NBA than ever before, and that’s exciting for scouts and evaluators. As of right now, it is possible that none of the first three players who will hear their names called in the 2023 NBA Draft will play college basketball next season. France’s Victor Wembanyama is joined by G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson and Overtime Elite’s Amen Thompson as the most touted prospects in the class thus far.
OREGON STATE
Thursday's Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Rob Refsnyder on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Declined the 2023 option on OF Tommy Pham. Selected the contract of 2B Emmanuel Valdez from Worcester (IL). DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Bryan Garcia, SSs Jermaine Palacios and Luis...
MAINE STATE

