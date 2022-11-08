Read full article on original website
Related
College Basketball World Stunned By Upset Loss On Wednesday
The Kenny Payne era for the Louisville men's basketball team has begun with an upset loss to Bellarmine. On Wednesday night, Bellarmine showed up to the KFC Yum! Center and defeated Louisville by a final score of 67-66. Bellarmine is currently in its third season as a Division I program....
CBS Sports
College basketball opening night takeaways: Kentucky looks strong and more of what we learned as season starts
Opening day in college basketball featured 126 games in which Division I teams faced off against one another, including all 25 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in action, so while the slate in totality was a little lackluster, there was still a lot of information to process and plenty to glean from it all. And in true college hoops fashion, there were of course a few surprises, too. Like Florida State losing to Stetson? No. 14 TCU narrowly avoiding disaster to Arkansas-Pine Bluff? St. Thomas giving a better-than-expected scare to No. 9 Creighton?
Women's college basketball storylines: Can South Carolina repeat? Will UConn's Elite Eight run end?
The NCAA women's basketball season tipped off on Monday and featured a Top 25 tilt with No. 21 Creighton beating No. 23 South Dakota State, 78-69. Mid-majors created early problems for teams in the NCAA Tournament last March and are one of the storylines to watch in 2022-23. Yahoo Sports looks at a few more to get you ready for the season.
Porterville Recorder
Miami 80, Stetson 56
MIAMI (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.429, FT .710. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Cavinder 3-4, Williams 2-3, Roberts 1-2, Harden 0-1, Erjavec 0-3, Lattimore 0-1, Cavinder 0-4, Dwyer 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Pendande 1, Erjavec 1, Roberts 1) Turnovers: 16 (Lattimore 4, Pendande 2, Erjavec 2, Spearman 2, Cavinder 2, Team 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Castaneda leads Akron against Mississippi State after 31-point game
Akron Zips (1-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -6.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Xavier Castaneda scored 31 points in Akron's 81-80 overtime victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall a season ago...
Porterville Recorder
Mashburn leads New Mexico against South Alabama after 24-point game
South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the South Alabama Jaguars after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points in New Mexico's 89-81 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. New Mexico finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The...
CBS Sports
LSU vs. UMKC odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 9 predictions from proven model
The LSU Tigers will take on the UMKC Kangaroos at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is coming off a 22-12 season but lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament while UMKC went 19-12 and finished third in the Summit. Both teams have experienced heavy roster turnover and are under the guide of first-year head coaches.
CBS Sports
College basketball scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: UNC, Gonzaga in action
It has been over seven months since Kansas rallied to beat North Carolina and capture the national championship in New Orleans. Now, at long last, a new college basketball season is upon us. The 2022-23 campaign gets underway across the country Monday with all 25 ranked teams in action throughout the day and well into the night.
College Basketball Odds: Texas Southern vs. Texas Tech prediction, odds and pick – 11/10/2022
The Texas Southern Tigers take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders college basketball odds series for our Texas Southern Texas Tech prediction and pick. The Texas Tech Red Raiders have made themselves nationally relevant as a program. The school which reached the 2019 NCAA Tournament national championship game and lost an overtime thriller to Virginia has remained a force in the college basketball world. Chris Beard, the coach who guided Texas Tech to that 2019 title game, left and went to rival Texas, so the Red Raiders promoted assistant coach Mark Adams to the top job. He was an assistant to Beard on the 2019 team. Given how well Texas Tech played in 2022, particularly on defense, it’s very reasonable to say that Adams had just as much of a role in shaping the 2019 team as Beard did. Texas Tech fans feel great about the state of the program under Adams, and they should. The Red Raiders made the Sweet 16 at the 2022 NCAA Tournament before losing to Duke and Mike Kyrzyzewski in Coach K’s last March Madness ride. They will try to replicate last season’s success and continue their forward momentum as a program.
Porterville Recorder
WNBA to allow coaches challenge next season
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will allow coaches to challenge one play a game next season, and the league is also heightening the penalty for transition take fouls. The league announced the changes on Thursday. The league’s competition committee recommended the rules changes and the WNBA Board of Governors approved them.
CBS Sports
College basketball scores, rankings, highlights: Duke's Jon Scheyer wins in debut, TCU survives upset scare
There were no marquee matchups between top 25 teams on college basketball's opening day, but there were plenty of major storylines and some drama to follow as a new season tipped on Monday. One of the night's most-fascinating matchups came at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where No. 7 Duke faced -- and handled -- some adversity in in its first game since the retirement of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.
247Sports
SMU men's soccer set for AAC tournament semifinal, hopefully more
The SMU men's soccer team will play its first postseason game on Thursday as it takes on South Florida in the American Athletic Conference semifinals, but it hopes there's plenty more to follow. The No. 13 Mustangs won 10 games during the regular season and battled through a competitive AAC...
Porterville Recorder
NORTHWESTERN STATE 79, OUACHITA BAPTIST 68
Percentages: FG .444, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Butler 4-7, Dunlap 2-3, Scariolo 2-4, Martin 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Hobson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Butler 2, Hobson, Mellak). Turnovers: 25 (Butler 6, Ables 4, Scariolo 4, Martin 3, Anderson 2, Haynes 2, Dunlap, Hobson,...
2023 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Predicting both rounds now that college basketball is underway
There are currently more developmental pathways that could potentially lead to the NBA than ever before, and that’s exciting for scouts and evaluators. As of right now, it is possible that none of the first three players who will hear their names called in the 2023 NBA Draft will play college basketball next season. France’s Victor Wembanyama is joined by G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson and Overtime Elite’s Amen Thompson as the most touted prospects in the class thus far.
CBS Sports
Dribble Handoff: Duke, Arizona among most impressive debuts in 2022-23 college basketball season
All 25 ranked teams played on college basketball's opening day, and while there were no marquee matchups, there were still insights to glean. You can't win the national championship in early November, but the journey must start somewhere and even early-season tune-ups will wind up on your NCAA Tournament résumé months down the road.
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Transactions
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Rob Refsnyder on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Declined the 2023 option on OF Tommy Pham. Selected the contract of 2B Emmanuel Valdez from Worcester (IL). DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Bryan Garcia, SSs Jermaine Palacios and Luis...
Comments / 0