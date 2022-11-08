The Texas Southern Tigers take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders college basketball odds series for our Texas Southern Texas Tech prediction and pick. The Texas Tech Red Raiders have made themselves nationally relevant as a program. The school which reached the 2019 NCAA Tournament national championship game and lost an overtime thriller to Virginia has remained a force in the college basketball world. Chris Beard, the coach who guided Texas Tech to that 2019 title game, left and went to rival Texas, so the Red Raiders promoted assistant coach Mark Adams to the top job. He was an assistant to Beard on the 2019 team. Given how well Texas Tech played in 2022, particularly on defense, it’s very reasonable to say that Adams had just as much of a role in shaping the 2019 team as Beard did. Texas Tech fans feel great about the state of the program under Adams, and they should. The Red Raiders made the Sweet 16 at the 2022 NCAA Tournament before losing to Duke and Mike Kyrzyzewski in Coach K’s last March Madness ride. They will try to replicate last season’s success and continue their forward momentum as a program.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO