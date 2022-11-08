Related
Detroit Experience Studio Offers Immersive Career Program for High School Students
VMLY&R, a global brand and customer experience agency based in New York City, will open its doors this month to a new Detroit Experience Studio (DES), a 10-week immersive program […] The post Detroit Experience Studio Offers Immersive Career Program for High School Students appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Parents Gain a New Perspective on Their Son’s Albinism at NOAH Conference
When Brian and Danielle Ford learned their son, Benjamin, had albinism, they didn’t quite know where to begin. Brian shared his experience with APH FamilyConnect, writing about the diagnosis and the pursuit of getting Benjamin all the resources he needed. One of those resources was Melisa Matthews, a teacher...
