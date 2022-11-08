ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25

The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Gary Patterson on Texas side trying to spoil TCU’s perfect record

FORT WORTH, Texas — Gary Patterson could now play a key role in spoiling what has been a perfect season so far for fourth-ranked TCU. After having as good a run as any Big 12 coach in whipping Texas over the past decade while still in purple, there is that startling contrast of Patterson being in burnt orange and on the opposite side of the team that he led to its last undefeated season.
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners receive crystal ball projection for 2024 4-star OL Casey Poe

With three games to go, the Oklahoma Sooners have a few more opportunities, including their final home game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Bedlam to make gameday impressions on the future of college football. While much of the attention is on the 2023 class with Colton Vasek’s flip to Texas and the early signing period less just over a month away, Oklahoma’s also been entertaining unofficial visitors from the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes.
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Texas Longhorns basketball: HCU-Texas preview

The Texas Longhorns opened year two of the Chris Beard era with a 72-57 win over UTEP Monday. Tonight, Houston Christian comes to town in the last warmup prior to a November 16 showdown against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas Plus for $1!]. Houston Christian (0-1)...
AUSTIN, TX

