Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth City Rejects Proposed Police Advisory BoardLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
247Sports
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian sounds off on Gary Patterson as Longhorns get ready for TCU
Texas special assistant Gary Patterson could have a little extra juice this week as the Longhorns prepare to take on his former school in TCU. And Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said that the long-time TCU coach has been a tremendous resource for the Longhorns. “It's been great for Coach Pete...
Texas Football: Longhorns eyeing two massive recruiting flips
Steve Sarkisian and Texas’ coaching staff are not giving on on two priority targets in the 2023 recruiting class. The Longhorns remain all-in on five-star linebacker Anthony Hill and four-star defenive end Colton Vasek. Texas appears to be trending in the right direction for both prospects. The Longhorns received...
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU: Who the experts are predicting to win
No. 4 TCU will travel to Austin to face No. 18 Texas in Week 11. The matchup has massive Big 12 title race implications, as the Longhorns desperately need a win to control their own destiny. On the flip side, the Horned Frogs are hoping to stay in contention for the College Football Playoff.
Gary Patterson built TCU football, now he's trying to end its dream season
Gary Patterson built TCU football. Now, as a “special assistant coach” at Texas, which hosts the Horned Frogs Saturday, he’s tasked with, well, not necessarily destroying the program he led brilliantly for nearly 22 seasons only to be essentially fired just a year ago, but at least ending its dream season.
247Sports
TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson talks upcoming game against Texas
TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson has played quite a bit of football in his time for the Frogs. A staple in the Frogs' defense, the senior cornerback is a leader of the defense and regarded as one of the top corners in the Big 12. Hodges-Tomlinson has been one of the...
247Sports
VIDEO: Everything TCU HC Sonny Dykes had to say in weekly presser
No. 4 TCU will head to Austin this week to battle the No. 18 Texas Longhorns in a Big 12 battle. At 6-0 in Big 12 play, a win for the Frogs would secure them a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Meanwhile at 4-2, Texas is still competing for a spot in the game as well.
NBC Sports
Gary Patterson on Texas side trying to spoil TCU’s perfect record
FORT WORTH, Texas — Gary Patterson could now play a key role in spoiling what has been a perfect season so far for fourth-ranked TCU. After having as good a run as any Big 12 coach in whipping Texas over the past decade while still in purple, there is that startling contrast of Patterson being in burnt orange and on the opposite side of the team that he led to its last undefeated season.
Sooners receive crystal ball projection for 2024 4-star OL Casey Poe
With three games to go, the Oklahoma Sooners have a few more opportunities, including their final home game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Bedlam to make gameday impressions on the future of college football. While much of the attention is on the 2023 class with Colton Vasek’s flip to Texas and the early signing period less just over a month away, Oklahoma’s also been entertaining unofficial visitors from the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes.
TCU ranks No. 4 in new College Football Playoff rankings
TCU has put itself in the picture for the College Football Playoffs. The CFP committee put out its second ranking last night and the Horned Frogs came in fourth, up from #7 last week.
Texas vs TCU: Six Pack of College Gameday Stats
On Saturday the ESPN crews will be broadcasting College Gameday live from Austin, Texas. The featured game on this particular Saturday has huge implications for both teams involved. The TCU Horned Frogs come into the game at No. 4 in the Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings. They...
Texas Longhorns basketball: HCU-Texas preview
The Texas Longhorns opened year two of the Chris Beard era with a 72-57 win over UTEP Monday. Tonight, Houston Christian comes to town in the last warmup prior to a November 16 showdown against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas Plus for $1!]. Houston Christian (0-1)...
Advanced analytics favor Texas over TCU on Saturday
No. 18 Texas plays host to No. 4 TCU on Saturday night for an all-important Big 12 Conference slugfest. Texas enters as the favorite in the ballgame despite the Longhorns being the lower-ranked team and TCU entering this matchup unbeaten on the year. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Texas 73%...
Comments / 0