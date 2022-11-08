Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Tomlin Hints At Possible Change Before Saints Game
It's no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been dreadful this season. They've averaged 15 points per game in their first eight games of this season, which ranks 31st in the league. They've also yet to score more than 20 points in a game since their Week One win against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yardbarker
Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won the...
NOLA.com
Sean Payton went on the ManningCast during the Saints-Ravens game. Here's what he had to say.
Former Saints coach Sean Payton went on the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning Monday night during the Ravens-Saints game, and he took questions from the two New Orleans natives. The three men kept things light during the fourth-quarter interview, but Eli asked the question that everyone has been asking...
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says this is a 'put up or shut up game'
It feels like the Pittsburgh Steelers have been playing must-win games since September. After a stunning opening-week win over the Cincinnati Bengals things have spiraled out of control with only an upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to break up the losses. So when head coach Mike Tomlin told...
atozsports.com
Eagles: What separates Philadelphia from other top sports cities
The city of Philadelphia continues to prove why it’s the nation’s top sports city. Though the Philadelphia Phillies’ magical World Series run came to a heart-breaking end, there is plenty left to cheer about in the City of Brotherly Love. The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) are the...
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says team needs to 'weaponize' emotions
Time is running out for the Pittsburgh Steelers to get their season on track. The team is coming off of its bye week and is preparing to take on the New Orleans Saints. One big criticism about the team this season and frankly over the past several seasons has been the lack of emotion among this team.
NFL Analysis Network
Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star
This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
NFL exec questions if Eagles are battle-tested enough to go deep in the playoffs
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their red-hot streak going on Thursday as they took down a struggling Houston Texans side, 29-17. We’re now nine weeks into the season and the Eagles are the only remaining team in the entire league that has yet to taste defeat. At this point, it’s...
Lightning’s Ross Colton has always had a ‘heavy’ shot. The next step is complementing it
TAMPA — As a first-period power play expired and Alex Killorn fired a shot from the left circle during an Oct. 29 game against the Sharks, Ross Colton faded toward the San Jose net. Colton’s role on the Lightning’s second power-play unit — to perch in the right circle and wait for a one-timer — positioned him to wind up and blast a puck that had bounced off the post in front of Sharks goalie James Reimer.
Coming off bye and with losses piling up, Steelers' Mike Tomlin not thinking long term
Not long after the midway point of his weekly news conference Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was asked if he is talking to his players about his prior experience being in charge of a 2-6 team. “No,” Tomlin said, before smiling. “I do not.”. Tomlin couldn’t suppress...
Comments / 0