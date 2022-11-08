“Carnival Row” will end after just two seasons at Amazon, with the streamer set to launch the new and final installment of the fantasy drama in early 2023. Season 2 of the series will launch on Feb. 17, with new episodes dropping weekly thereafter. The season will consist of 10 episodes. “Carnival Row’s” first season aired on Amazon back in August 2019. It was renewed for a second season in July of that year ahead of the series premiere. Amazon did not release any kind of viewership data on the show, but it received mixed reviews from critics upon its...

