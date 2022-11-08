Read full article on original website
startattle.com
The English (2022 series) Amazon Prime Video, Emily Blunt, trailer, release date
America, 1890. Pawnee scout Eli Whipp and English aristocrat Cornelia Locke are thrown together as they both seek to right the wrongs of their pasts. Startattle.com – The English | Amazon Prime Video. Network: Amazon Prime Video. Release date: November 11, 2022 at 12am EST. Cast:. – Emily Blunt...
startattle.com
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19 Episode 6) Fall Finale Crossover Event, trailer, release date
On the heels of life-changing news, a thunderstorm hits Grey Sloan. The attending surgeons and interns work together to save an injured reporter and family affected by the storm. Meanwhile, a beloved author undergoes a risky surgery, and complications from the storm arise. Startattle.com – Grey’s Anatomy | ABC.
TV Fanatic
Mammals: Prime Video Drops Trailer for James Corden Drama
Prime Video has an exciting new series for fans of James Corden. The streaming service debuted the official trailer and new images for the upcoming darkly comedic drama series Mammals, starring Tony, Emmy, and BAFTA winner James Corden and Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins. All six episodes of Mammals will premiere...
startattle.com
Tulsa King (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) Paramount+, Sylvester Stallone, trailer, release date
Dwight, blindsided by the news that his mob family has nothing left for him in New York, is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma; as he settles in and surveys his new surroundings, Dwight wastes no time making new associates. Startattle.com – Tulsa King | Paramount+. Network: Paramount+. Release date: November...
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer
Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS. In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again. Paramount+ today released the...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022
As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
See Brendan Fraser's Transformation in Emotional First Trailer for The Whale
Watch: Brendan Fraser on Candid "GQ" Interview: "I Spoke My Truth" Have you been hearing all the Oscar buzz about The Whale? Well, just wait until you see the trailer. With award season fast approaching, A24 released a sneak peek at The Whale on Nov. 8, in which Brendan Fraser plays a reclusive English teacher named Charlie who attempts to mend his relationship with his estranged teenage daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink).
Viola Davis To Produce, Star As U.S. President In Action-Thriller ‘G20’ From Amazon Studios, MRC Film
Oscar and Emmy winner Viola Davis (The Woman King) will produce and star in the upcoming feature G20, from Amazon Studios and MRC Film. The action-thriller from director Patricia Riggen (The 33) sees terrorists overtake the G20 Summit, with American President Taylor Sutton (Davis) then bringing all her statecraft and military experience to defend her family, her fellow leaders and the world. Noah and Logan Miller (White Boy Rick) wrote the script, with revisions by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss (The Red Lion), with Andrew Lazar set to produce via Mad Chance, alongside Davis and Julius Tennon via JuVee Productions. G20...
ComicBook
Carnival Row Final Season Teaser Trailer Released
Prime Video today announced that the final season of Carnival Row, the original fantasy-drama series from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, will premiere February 17, 2023. The first look at art from the upcoming season, which stars Pirates of the Caribbean franchise veteran Orlando Bloom and Suicide Squad baddie Cara Delevingne, was also released today in the form of a teaser trailer and key art for the second season. The 10-episode season will be released weekly and exclusively on Prime Video around the world.
TODAY.com
‘The Whale’ trailer previews Brendan Fraser’s ‘comeback’ role
For many, watching the first teaser trailer for "The Whale," released on Nov. 8, was an emotional experience for two reasons: The drama featured in the preview itself and seeing Brendan Fraser in a movie again. In "The Whale," out Dec. 9, Fraser portrays Charlie, a lonely, 600-pound English teacher...
Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’
Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
‘Accused’: Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale Among Cast Featured In First Promo For Fox Anthology Drama Series
Fox has unveiled the first on-air promo for its upcoming anthology drama Accused, based on the International Emmy-winning British series. The project comes from 24 executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa and House creator/executive producer David Shore. The stellar cast includes Rachel Bilson, Whitney Cummings, Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin, Emmy winners Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale, Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Malcolm-Jamal Warner along with Wendell Pierce, Jack Davenport and more. Based on the BBC’s crime anthology, where each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial, Accused is told from the defendant’s point of view. In the Fox version, which is keeping the...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
‘Carnival Row’ to End With Season 2 at Amazon, Sets Premiere Date
“Carnival Row” will end after just two seasons at Amazon, with the streamer set to launch the new and final installment of the fantasy drama in early 2023. Season 2 of the series will launch on Feb. 17, with new episodes dropping weekly thereafter. The season will consist of 10 episodes. “Carnival Row’s” first season aired on Amazon back in August 2019. It was renewed for a second season in July of that year ahead of the series premiere. Amazon did not release any kind of viewership data on the show, but it received mixed reviews from critics upon its...
digitalspy.com
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives first look at Rina Sawayama's debut movie role
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives fans a first look at popstar Rina Sawayama in her debut movie role. The Japanese-British singer stars in the fourth John Wick instalment as Akira, and she can be seen in one of the trailer's many fight sequences wielding a sword against a masked assailant.
BritBox International Signs Sanjeev Bhaskar For Drama Series ‘Inspector Singh Investigates’, Acquires Richard Harris And Peter O’Toole Docs
EXCLUSIVE: BritBox International has tapped Sanjeev Bhaskar as the lead for its latest original drama series, Inspector Singh Investigates, and has picked up docs about legendary acting mavericks Richard Harris and Peter O’Toole. Inspector Singh Investigates is a three-part drama that BritBox International has co-commissioned alongside UK distributor DCD Rights and 108 Media. BritBox International, which operates outside the UK, takes North American and Australian rights, we’ve learned. 108 Media London, the UK production wing of international content firm 108 Media is producing the series, which will be shot in Malaysia. DCD Rights is selling it internationally (excluding North America and Australia). The...
startattle.com
Zootopia+ (2022) Disney+, trailer, release date
A short-form series set in the world of Zootopia, including segments called The Real Housemice of Rodentia and So You Think You Can Prance. Startattle.com – Zootopia+ | Disney+. Network: Disney+. Release date: November 9, 2022 at 3am EST. Zootopia+ (2022) Disney+, trailer, release date. Zootopia+ 2022. Zootopia+ (also...
