ABC 4
Take advantage of this Holiday Special to look your best
(The Daily Dish) Everybody celebrates a birthday each year and on that day, maybe we don’t feel any older but looking in the mirror may disagree with you. Sometimes your age has nothing to do with why you might look older. Today we are talking about a surefire way to help you to look your best before the holidays!
Epicurious
Ooey-Gooey Macaroni and Cheese
This macaroni and cheese won Time Out New York magazine’s “Best Mac and Cheese” contest back in 2017. It has an awesome, crusty, golden-brown top and the ooey-gooiest center known to humankind. I like using medium pasta shells, which allow the cheese and béchamel to thoroughly coat the outsides as well as really work their way into the nooks and crannies.
ABC 4
Helping kids get excited for Thanksgiving with a DIY costume
Just because Halloween ended last week doesn’t mean it’s time to stop dressing up. Rose Storey alongside her two darling little ones shared a fun DIY Thanksgiving inspired costume. This costume will be a big hit with the kiddos. It is both a great activity and a cute thing to wear.
ABC 4
Practices to relieve holiday stress
The holidays are almost here and everyone’s getting excited! Even with all the joy, It’s no secret that the holidays can add stress both physically and emotionally. Fortunately, Cori Satori, owner of Mars Holistic Wellness, has the tips and tricks to help us get through the season. Satori...
Simple soup with a few toppings ready in a jiffy
Shelf-stable ingredients make the base for this lightly sweet dish that has just enough heat
Dinner Ideas: Tuscan Chicken Pasta Your Entire Family Will Enjoy
This Tuscan Chicken Pasta dish is rigatoni pasta tossed in a delicious cream sauce made with spinach, parmesan cheese, and tomatoes with chunks of seasoned chicken breast. This dish takes only 50 minutes to make and is a family favorite any night of the week.
HealthCentral.com
Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
Easy-bake chicken legs
Nothing dramatic here! Just a simple take on my yummy chicken leg recipe. Today, I thought I would show y'all how you can use a few simple ingredients to make a very delicious pan of chicken. It requires no oil and no flour, but the skin on the chicken still comes out just as crispy. The chicken legs are baked for thirty-five minutes at a high temperature.
EatingWell
Three Sisters Stew
Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to caramelize, 4 to 6 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add bell pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 2 minutes. Add zucchini and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 2 minutes more. Add tomatoes and their juice (if using whole tomatoes, break them up as you add them); cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture returns to a simmer, about 4 minutes.
EatingWell
Homemade Croutons
Store plain croutons in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 month. Refrigerate seasoned croutons in an airtight container for up to 1 month. Herb, Garlic & Parmesan: In Step 2, add 1 tsp. Italian seasoning and an additional 1/4 tsp. ground pepper to the spice/oil mixture before adding the bread. In Step 3, bake the croutons for 10 minutes; remove from oven and sprinkle with 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese. Bake until golden brown and crispy, about 10 minutes.
