Wanda June Spencer age 76, passed away Saturday, October 29th, 2022, at Saint Anthony Hospital midtown. She was born at her grandparents’ house in McLoud, OK to George and Patricia Deardorff on June 16, 1945. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, one sister Vicky Deardorff,...

MCLOUD, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO