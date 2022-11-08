Read full article on original website
Seminole Producer
Mickey LaValley
Mickey Reynolds LaValley age 65, passed away, Monday, November 1, 2022 in Oklahoma City, OK. He was born December 5, 1956 in Wewoka, OK to the late Willie Sullivan LaValley and Rhonda Faye Harrison. He graduated from Wewoka High School. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bill...
Seminole Producer
Russell “Rusty” Kyle Bolen
Russell “Rusty” Kyle Bolen, age 33 and a resident of Konawa, Oklahoma, passed away near Sasakwa, Oklahoma on November 6, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel in Konawa. Rev. Ed Bray will officiate, and burial will follow at Konawa Cemetery. Casket bearers are Ivan Gearhart, Alan Wroolie, Wade Hudson, Dave Herriman, Brad Peirce, Lee Bolen, and David Woods. Honorary bearers are Corey Calhoun, Kyle Bolen, Cash Bolen, Wayne Bolen, and Steve Snyder.
Seminole Producer
Wanda Spencer
Wanda June Spencer age 76, passed away Saturday, October 29th, 2022, at Saint Anthony Hospital midtown. She was born at her grandparents’ house in McLoud, OK to George and Patricia Deardorff on June 16, 1945. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, one sister Vicky Deardorff,...
Seminole Producer
Maxine Carpitcher
Maxine (Harjo) Carpitcher, age 61 and a resident of Sasakwa, Oklahoma, left this world for her heavenly home November 9, 2022 at OSU Medical in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Maxine took her last breath surrounded by her loving husband, kids, and grandkids. Maxine will be taken to the family home Friday, November...
