On Good Things Utah this morning – Has the stigma of depression changed? One author says this about dealing with her anxiety: “Why I feel immense shame admitting that I’m depressed. I grab a quiet moment in the kitchen, with the kids off at school or over at my mom’s for a few hours, the fridge wheezing the only sound in the world. Quiet is so rare these days. I spend a lot of time coveting it, grinding my teeth as I spend what seems like decades trying to get the middle seat belt around my daughter as my youngest son cries in his car seat just for something to do. Then when it does come around — when some version of silence/peace crashes down into my world right away — I don’t know what to do with it. Wanting something so bad — like quiet time — just to resent it once you have is basic human nature. At this point, two weeks from 44 and a year past from divorce and still struggling to make half-sense of my life, satisfaction seems ephemeral. I’ve hit a weird wall. I’ve come to terms with never coming to terms. And in the middle of all this screeching silence, I’m starting to think I might be okay with admitting I’m depressed.” To read more click here: https://www.yourtango.com/health-wellness/why-feel-immense-shame-admitting-depressed.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO