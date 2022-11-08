Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Take advantage of this Holiday Special to look your best
(The Daily Dish) Everybody celebrates a birthday each year and on that day, maybe we don’t feel any older but looking in the mirror may disagree with you. Sometimes your age has nothing to do with why you might look older. Today we are talking about a surefire way to help you to look your best before the holidays!
Election stress? Try these fun meditation apps
For those who are feeling the pinch of anxiety on election night, try downloading one of the following meditation apps.
Opinion: Post-Traumatic Relationship Stress Affect Victims Of Abuse
The beginning of a relationship is a stage that should be very fun and exciting. However, if you experienced trauma or abuse in a previous relationship it could affect how you navigate dating/intimacy when you are starting something with a new partner.
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory
Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
ABC 4
Helping kids get excited for Thanksgiving with a DIY costume
Just because Halloween ended last week doesn’t mean it’s time to stop dressing up. Rose Storey alongside her two darling little ones shared a fun DIY Thanksgiving inspired costume. This costume will be a big hit with the kiddos. It is both a great activity and a cute thing to wear.
ABC 4
How many gifts ‘should’ your child get for Christmas this year?
On Good Things Utah this morning – Has the stigma of depression changed? One author says this about dealing with her anxiety: “Why I feel immense shame admitting that I’m depressed. I grab a quiet moment in the kitchen, with the kids off at school or over at my mom’s for a few hours, the fridge wheezing the only sound in the world. Quiet is so rare these days. I spend a lot of time coveting it, grinding my teeth as I spend what seems like decades trying to get the middle seat belt around my daughter as my youngest son cries in his car seat just for something to do. Then when it does come around — when some version of silence/peace crashes down into my world right away — I don’t know what to do with it. Wanting something so bad — like quiet time — just to resent it once you have is basic human nature. At this point, two weeks from 44 and a year past from divorce and still struggling to make half-sense of my life, satisfaction seems ephemeral. I’ve hit a weird wall. I’ve come to terms with never coming to terms. And in the middle of all this screeching silence, I’m starting to think I might be okay with admitting I’m depressed.” To read more click here: https://www.yourtango.com/health-wellness/why-feel-immense-shame-admitting-depressed.
6 ways to sleep better when you’re anxious, according to sleep experts
How to overcome stress and anxiety before bed with these 6 sleep tips
Opinion: To Begin Healing From Codependency Change These Four Behaviours
Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
thewildest.com
Is That...Stress Your Dog Smells?
If you’ve ever tried to hide treats from your dog, you know they can sniff out chicken, steak, hot dogs, peanut butter, and even a small bit of cookie stuck in the fold of your sweater. Trying to hide anything with an odor from our dogs is pointless. Turns out, one of those things is our stress, and yes, dogs can smell that, too.
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
Opinion: What Victims Experience After Going Through Narcissistic Abuse
The effects of Narcissistic abuse can be prolonged for months, years, or even more. Breaking up and leaving someone that had subjected you to this form of abuse isn’t going to result in a normal breakup, because you haven’t been in a normal relationship.
psychologytoday.com
Why Do Some People Crumble Under Stress, Yet Others Thrive?
Individuals have a wide range of subjective reactions to stressful situations and yours can be positive. Adaptive stress reactions are related to the type of stress reduction strategies you use. Coping with negative stress requires a strong belief in the ability to exercise control over one’s existence. Stress Reactions...
ABC 4
The perfect stuffing to top off your holiday dinner
Who doesn’t love a heaping serving of stuffing on their holiday dinner plate? Chef Austin Buhler gave us a bonus treat by gracing us with the presence of the person who planted seeds in his culinary career, his mom. Amber Buhler stepped in front of the camera in the GTU kitchen to share her highly coveted stuffing recipe. This item has been a staple item in the Buhler household for decades and was the very thing that helped wake her kids up during the holidays. Chef Buhler say it is still is favorite recipe that his mother makes.
Comfort Zone Awareness
Life is full of chances to step outside of one's comfort zone, but seizing them can be difficult. Sometimes the issue is a lack of awareness of the reasons to do so. After all, if the sensation of comfort indicates that our most basic needs are being met, why would we want to get rid of it?
KevinMD.com
Can love fight burnout?
Symptoms of burnout that are plaguing physicians and society include feelings of cynicism, apathy, depersonalization, and fatigue. These are associated with anxiety, depression, and suicide. In fact, more than 400 physicians each year die by suicide. So much is written about the causes and what can be done to change...
Opinion: The Gratitude Playlist. I’m feeling groovy.
It’s only the first of September, but walk into Walmart, and fall decorations are readily available. In my neck of the woods, the Halloween decorations are out and over the top. Already. I know we all complain about it, but hear me out.
momcollective.com
Gratitude Changes Everything
How can we talk about anything in November without talking about gratitude?. Thanksgiving is more than delicious turkey and warm apple pie (although they’re both good things to be grateful for!) Thanksgiving is the ultimate reminder to be grateful for all we have in our lives — our family, friends, homes, careers, and of course, our health. And the more we practice gratitude, the healthier we’ll be.
Comments / 0