Rock Springs, WY

wyo4news.com

Rock Star Award Winners

Rock Springs, Wyoming – On Friday November 4, 2022 The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce held their annual Rock Star Awards at the Holiday Inn from 6-10 p.m. The list of Winners within the community is as follows. Entrepreneur Award: Deja Brew. Small Business Award: Nell’s Coffee. Industry...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
oilcity.news

New luxury auditoriums coming to movie theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs

CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming days, theater-goers in Casper will have a whole new way to experience films, as Studio City East and Studio City West will each soon unveil a new, state-of-the-art LUXX auditorium. These new auditoriums will feature several cutting-edge amenities and features, including ultra-high-contrast screens...
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

Victoria Jo Brunette (July 2, 1960 – October 31, 2022)

Victoria Jo Brunette, 62, passed away on October 31, 2022, after a courageous battle with Cancer. She passed away surrounded by her Mom, Sisters and Niece Lari. Cremation has taken place; A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Services in Casper are pending with the scattering of cremated remains to follow.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Green River swimmers announced on 3A All-State teams

November 9, 2022 — Congratulations to six Green River High School members of the 2022 girl’s swim team for receiving 3A All-State honors from the Wyoming Coaches Association. Green River recently finished second at the 3A Wyoming State High School Girls Swimming and Diving Championships. Green River All-State...
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Area high school All-Conference and All-State volleyball honorees

November 10, 2022 — The All-State and All-Conference Wyoming High School Volleyball Teams were announced yesterday. Area high school players receiving honors:. Rock Springs – Ashley Anderson (4A West All-Conference) Mountain View – Mylie Mitchell (3A West All-Conference), Ashlee Tims (3A West All-Conference, 3A All-State), Kate Walker (3A...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Boys and Girls Club receives nice donation

November 09, 2022 — The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County recently received a $20,000 grant thanks to Wyoming Community Foundation. The funds were through the General Operating Grant to help operate the building year-round. “The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County provides guidance, leadership, and programming...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Crime: November 6 – November 7, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Pair Of Sweetwater County Incumbents Upset In General Election

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two incumbent state lawmakers from Sweetwater County were unseated Tuesday night. The losses could be considered the biggest upsets of the night in the Wyoming Legislature. State Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Rep. Marshall Burt, L-Green River, both lost their...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Election day is here with polls open until 7 p.m.

November 8, 2022 — It is finally here. Today is general election day. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. Statewide early voting began on September 23 and ended yesterday. In Wyoming, you must present a Wyoming driver’s license or ID card to cast...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 09 – November 10, 2022

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

RS Fire Department responds to house fire on Nov. 4

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On the evening of November 4, 2022, at 10:42 p.m., the Rock Springs Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 226 Dickson Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with nine personnel and three apparatus. While en route, Dispatch advised crews that there were multiple 9-11 calls regarding this fire. The Incident Commander requested an All-Call for additional personnel and assistance from Sweetwater County Fire District 1. Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy were also called out to help control utilities.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

