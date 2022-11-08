Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Rock Star Award Winners
Rock Springs, Wyoming – On Friday November 4, 2022 The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce held their annual Rock Star Awards at the Holiday Inn from 6-10 p.m. The list of Winners within the community is as follows. Entrepreneur Award: Deja Brew. Small Business Award: Nell’s Coffee. Industry...
oilcity.news
New luxury auditoriums coming to movie theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming days, theater-goers in Casper will have a whole new way to experience films, as Studio City East and Studio City West will each soon unveil a new, state-of-the-art LUXX auditorium. These new auditoriums will feature several cutting-edge amenities and features, including ultra-high-contrast screens...
wyo4news.com
Victoria Jo Brunette (July 2, 1960 – October 31, 2022)
Victoria Jo Brunette, 62, passed away on October 31, 2022, after a courageous battle with Cancer. She passed away surrounded by her Mom, Sisters and Niece Lari. Cremation has taken place; A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Services in Casper are pending with the scattering of cremated remains to follow.
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs Fire Department “Toys for Kids” sign-up happening today
November 10, 2022 — The first of two in-person signups for the annual Rock Springs Fire Department Toys for Kids giveaway will take place today from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Food Bank on Center Street. A second and final signup will take place on Tuesday, November 22.
wyo4news.com
Zakhary Thomas Howard Kaler-Matlock (January 12, 1999 – October 31, 2022)
Zakhary Thomas Howard Kaler-Matlock, 23, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, WY. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held for family and friends at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.
wyo4news.com
Green River swimmers announced on 3A All-State teams
November 9, 2022 — Congratulations to six Green River High School members of the 2022 girl’s swim team for receiving 3A All-State honors from the Wyoming Coaches Association. Green River recently finished second at the 3A Wyoming State High School Girls Swimming and Diving Championships. Green River All-State...
wyo4news.com
Area high school All-Conference and All-State volleyball honorees
November 10, 2022 — The All-State and All-Conference Wyoming High School Volleyball Teams were announced yesterday. Area high school players receiving honors:. Rock Springs – Ashley Anderson (4A West All-Conference) Mountain View – Mylie Mitchell (3A West All-Conference), Ashlee Tims (3A West All-Conference, 3A All-State), Kate Walker (3A...
wyo4news.com
Boys and Girls Club receives nice donation
November 09, 2022 — The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County recently received a $20,000 grant thanks to Wyoming Community Foundation. The funds were through the General Operating Grant to help operate the building year-round. “The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County provides guidance, leadership, and programming...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Crime: November 6 – November 7, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
cowboystatedaily.com
Pair Of Sweetwater County Incumbents Upset In General Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two incumbent state lawmakers from Sweetwater County were unseated Tuesday night. The losses could be considered the biggest upsets of the night in the Wyoming Legislature. State Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Rep. Marshall Burt, L-Green River, both lost their...
wyo4news.com
Election day is here with polls open until 7 p.m.
November 8, 2022 — It is finally here. Today is general election day. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. Statewide early voting began on September 23 and ended yesterday. In Wyoming, you must present a Wyoming driver’s license or ID card to cast...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 09 – November 10, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 8, 2022
Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a south-southwest wind of 14 to 19 mph, increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Tonight – Scattered rain and snow showers, mainly after...
wyo4news.com
RS Fire Department responds to house fire on Nov. 4
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On the evening of November 4, 2022, at 10:42 p.m., the Rock Springs Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 226 Dickson Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with nine personnel and three apparatus. While en route, Dispatch advised crews that there were multiple 9-11 calls regarding this fire. The Incident Commander requested an All-Call for additional personnel and assistance from Sweetwater County Fire District 1. Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy were also called out to help control utilities.
Comments / 0