Delaware State

Delaware woman wins six-figure lottery prizes twice in single day

By Isabel Keane
New York Post
 2 days ago

Luck struck twice in a single day for this Delaware woman.

The 70-year-old won two six-figure lottery prizes from separate scratch-off tickets on Oct. 20, according to state lottery officials.

The anonymous woman was “thrilled” when she discovered she had won $100,000 a week after buying an Ultimate Cash Instant Game scratch-off ticket at a gas station in Newark, New Jersey, where she lives.

On her way home after picking up her prize, she tested her luck again, purchasing three “Serious Money” tickets from a convenience store in Dover, one of which was a $300,000 winner, officials said.

Both of the winning tickets were purchased on Oct. 20, 2022.
“My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 prize, and she came with me to claim it,” the woman said.

“When I scratched the $300,000 winning ‘Serious Money’ ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief. It was absolute insanity.”

The woman and her friend later returned to Lottery Headquarters to claim her $300,000 prize, racking up her total winnings for that day to $400,000.

It was the largest prize she’s won since she first began playing the Delaware Lottery seven years ago.

Most of the earnings will end up in the woman’s retirement fund, according to the news release.

The woman said she plans on putting her winnings towards her retirement fund.
When asked by lottery officials if there was anything else she wanted to share about her big win, the woman stated: “Just that I love scratching Instant Game tickets!”

The odds of winning the $100,000 “Instant Game” prize are 1 in 120,000, according to the Delaware Lottery. Whereas, the chances of winning the grand $300,000 prize in the “Serious Money” game are 1 in 150,000.

Meanwhile, winning numbers for the largest jackpot in American history — the $2.04 billion Powerball — were drawn Tuesday morning , hours behind schedule after the drawing experienced a delay over a security protocol issue.

