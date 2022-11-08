ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFA, Killingly earn state tourney wins in boys soccer: Top high school sports plays Monday

By The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 2 days ago
The Norwich Free Academy boys soccer team captured its first state tournament victory since 2014, while Killingly blanked Weaver for their first tourney win since 2011.

Here are Monday's top performers:

Boys soccer

Louis Hawkins, NFA: Junior forward notched a hat trick to lift the Wildcats to a 4-2 victory over New Canaan in the opening round of the CIAC Class L state tournament. Rood Apolon and Dante Guarnaccia each had assists for No. 14 NFA (10-6-1).

Kyle Kornacki, NFA: Sophomore defender scored the game-tying goal in the second half as the Wildcats rallied past No. 19 New Canaan (9-8) for a 4-2 state tournament win.

Ethan Lackner, Killingly: Senior collected a goal and an assist to lead No. 28 Killingly to a 2-0 win over No. 5 Weaver in the opening round of the CIAC Class M state tournament in Hartford.

Harry Giambattista, Killingly: Senior scored a goal as Killingly (9-7-1) opened state tourney play with a 2-0 win at No. 5 Weaver (13-3-1).

Tennis in NorwichWhy is Norwich replacing Armstrong clay tennis courts with concrete?

Trent Pichie, Killingly: Sophomore goalkeeper preserved the shutout with eight saves in a 2-0 win against Weaver. It was Killingy’s first state tournament win since 2011.

Mason Carney, Ellis Tech: Senior goalkeeper made 16 saves in the Golden Eagles’ 4-0 loss against RHAM in the opening round of the Class L state tournament.

Girls volleyball

Caitlyn Flynn, Norwich Tech: Warriors senior had nine digs in the Warriors’ 25-18, 25-14, 25-16 loss to Immaculate in the first round of the Class S state tournament.

