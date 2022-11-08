Hurricane Nicole: See which Florida high school football playoff games have been rescheduled

Rare November tropical weather is shaking up the first week of the Florida high school football playoffs .

As of Thursday morning, 18 of t120 first-round games in the FHSAA football state playoffs were rescheduled due to the weather.

According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Grand Bahama Island on Wednesday at 6 p.m. off Florida's Atlantic coast. Maximum sustained winds were measured at 75 mph.

Nicole made landfall in Florida just south of Vero Beach early Wednesday morning, later weakening into a tropical storm as it moved west toward the Gulf of Mexico.

The FHSAA issued a statement on Tuesday that all high school football playoff games are to be played Thursday-Saturday at the discretion of hosting athletic directors.

On Wednesday, the organization included Monday as an option, which would push the delayed teams' second round games to Saturday, Nov. 19.

A named storm has not made landfall in Florida in November since Tropical Storm Mitch in 1998.

Here is a running list of rescheduled Florida high school football playoffs games. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Pensacola

Region 1-4S: Pace at Buchholz, moved to Friday 7:30 p.m. at Newberry High School

Northwest Florida

Jacksonville

Region 1-4M: Sanford Seminole at Mandarin, moved to Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Region 2-2S : Palatka at Baldwin, moved to Saturday, 6 p.m.

Region 1-3M: Tampa Bay Tech at Fletcher, moved to Saturday, 6 p.m.

Region 1-3M: First Coast at Edgewater, moved to Saturday, 6 p.m.

Region 1-2M: Bishop Moore at Bishop Kenny, moved to Saturday, 6 p.m.

St. Augustine

Region 1-3S: Choctaw at St. Augustine, moved to Saturday 6 p.m.

Gainesville

Region 4-1R: Wildwood at Williston, moved to Saturday 7 p.m.

Leesburg

Space Coast

Region 3-4S: Centennial at Melbourne, moved to Saturday

Region 3-3S : Satellite at Rockledge; Merritt Island at Sebring, both moved to Saturday

Tampa

Treasure Coast

Region 3-4S: Harmony at Vero Beach, moved to Saturday

Palm Beach

Region 3-4M: Wellington at Palm Beach Gardens, moves to Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Region 3-4M: Stoneman Douglas at Santaluces, moved to Monday 6:30 p.m.

Region 3-4M: Jupiter at Palm Beach Central, moved to Monday 6:30 p.m.

Region 3-4M: Boca Raton vs. Monarch — location changed to Coconut Creek High, 7 p.m.

Region 3-3M: Plantation at Atlantic, moved to Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Region 3-3M: Dwyer at Blanche Ely, moved to Monday 7 p.m.

Region 3-2M: King’s Academy at Boynton Beach, moved to Monday 6:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Hurricane Nicole: See which Florida high school football playoff games have been rescheduled