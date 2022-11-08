ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

'A total stab in the dark': National media on Colts firing Frank Reich, hiring Jeff Saturday

By Matthew VanTryon, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNKtQ_0j38oUKX00

No, you didn't dream it: The Colts really did fire head coach Frank Reich on Monday and hire Jeff Saturday to be his interim replacement.

We had plenty of coverage around here, but this story made waves nationally. Here's what national media is saying about the state of the franchise.

Doyel:Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard air grievances as Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday introduced

Insider:Why Jim Irsay picked Jeff Saturday to be the Colts' interim coach

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr wonders why Saturday got the opportunity, yet more qualified candidates didn’t:

NFL interim gigs are big deals for coaches. It would have been a huge deal for (Marcus) Brady, who could have bolstered his head-coaching candidacy. It could have been a big deal for (Gus) Bradley, who would undoubtedly like to have another crack at a head-coaching gig after his tenure in Jacksonville ended. Nine weeks on a daily press conference microphone could have been a great opportunity for (Bubba) Ventrone, who can apparently light a room on fire when he steps inside, but would likely be dismissed as a special teams coach when it came to head-coaching opportunities.

In all the fairness we can muster, Saturday was reportedly a consultant and had a long and successful NFL career. For the lay fan who doesn’t spend their time agonizing over NFL minutiae in Indianapolis, perhaps he is a fine candidate for the job in that he’s familiar and knows his way around a locker room. As Ben Standig of The Athletic points out, Steve Kerr was once an ESPN talking head and former player with no coaching experience (so was Steve Nash). Owners always have their short lists, and Irsay may know something about Saturday we do not.

But very soon, perhaps at this moment, he’s going to have to stand in front of a room full of experienced coaches who have been to and won Super Bowls, and young coaches who work mind-numbing hours away from their families so that they can one day climb the ladder and earn their brass ring the hard way, and tell them to ask “How high?” when he says “jump.”

The Ringer’s Ben Solak says Jim Irsay firing Frank Reich and hiring Jeff Saturday shows that the Colts owner is letting emotions guide his decision-making.

This is how I know Irsay is on tilt. You don’t make inexplicable, unjustifiable, egregious decisions with so much to lose unless you’ve completely tilted. The frustration of losing, and losing badly, and losing unfairly and unluckily, has washed over you. You see nothing but red; you hear no voice of reason in your head. You hire Jeff Saturday as your interim head coach. Saturday, who has never coached at the NFL or even collegiate level. Saturday, most recently an ESPN analyst, who passed on a front office job when you first offered it 10 years ago. Saturday, who was on the last Colts championship team, which makes him adjacent to the next Colts championship team by some sort of weird vibe association?

Hiring Saturday as the interim head coach is not a desperation move. A desperation move is one that still clings to the potential of winning back what was lost, of overcoming the great odds. Hiring Saturday as the interim head coach is also not the waving of a white flag. Such a surrender still retains dignity, acknowledging the mistakes that led to defeat and honoring the salvageable remains of those errors. Hiring Saturday is a guess. It is a total stab in the dark. It is an admission that Irsay would not know good coaching if he stumbled across it in the hallways of Lucas Oil Stadium, which he did, for the last five seasons with Reich.

Yahoo’s Tyler Greenawalt says the root of the Colts problems go back to Andrew Luck — and that the team can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again:

Ballard’s decision is perhaps the biggest failure in one of the NFL’s hottest trends of acquiring a veteran quarterback instead of drafting one. The past four years have proven there is a huge risk involved in desperately trying to keep a team relevant rather than completely rebuild. This is even the case despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ and Los Angeles Rams' ability to win the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons the same year they acquired Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford, respectively. But even those two teams are staring at bad seasons only a year or two after their Super Bowl runs.

The Colts are a different story, though. They looked like a team built on a bedrock of a stable offensive line, power running and good defense. None of that is coming to fruition this year, and now the team has a massive hole at quarterback as it hurtles toward its fifth offseason since losing Luck to retirement.

This offseason will be pivotal for the franchise. The Colts have a good shot at landing one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft if they keep up their current downward trajectory. But the enticing allure of a quick fix at quarterback remains a possibility for a franchise that simply can’t step out of the shadow of Luck.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe says NFL executives are stunned by the Colts’ series of moves, and they could have long-lasting effects on the franchise:

It’s fair to wonder now, however, if in the coming months, when the Colts are trying to hire their next head coach, how will prospective candidates view the stability of the position? If Saturday is the hand-chosen replacement by ownership, the next round of interviewees will be on alert that something like this could repeat itself, according to a former NFL head coach. Those with prior head coaching experience tend to be more selective with their next job opportunities, knowing it will likely be their last shot, and this could now be a factor.

Two opposing team executives and one assistant coach used the same word to describe Monday’s events: “Crazy.”

USA Today’s Mike Freeman says Irsay hiring Saturday is “a slap in the face to Black coaches.”

This is nothing against Saturday, an ESPN analyst since 2013, but the idea that he's qualified is ludicrous. He isn't close to it. This is a joke.

There is no Black NFL equivalent of a Jeff Saturday. Black ex-players with zero coaching experience can't just walk off the street and get head coaching jobs, and this is what makes this situation so angering, frustrating and embarrassing.

Look up white privilege in the dictionary and you see this situation playing on the back nine of Augusta with Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

But there is at least one person who's a fan of the Saturday hire: WalterFootball

I know I'm in the minority, but I love it. This has nothing but upside. If Saturday somehow succeeds, Irsay will have revolutionized the coach hiring process. If, however, Saturday fails, which is the most likely result, the Colts will continue to lose. This is a good thing because it's Indianapolis' best interest to keep losing so that it can guarantee itself one of Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft. the Colts have endured quarterbacking woes since Andrew Luck's unceremonious retirement, and this is the easiest way to fix that.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Uses 1 Word To Describe T.J. Watt's Status

Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers defense could receive a major boost in Week 10. T.J. Watt hasn't played since tearing his pectoral muscle in the season's first game. However, the reigning Defensive of the Year could make his long-awaited return. Via KDKA's Bob Pompeani, Tomlin said he's "optimistic" Watt and safety...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

'Jeff's made of the right stuff': Peyton Manning reacts to Colts naming former teammate coach

Peyton Manning reacted to the news that his longtime teammate Jeff Saturday was named the interim coach of the Colts Monday. Here's what he said on the ManningCast:. "I was surprised. I didn't know anything about it. I learned it from Adam Schefter. I think Adam Schefter knows if you're getting cut before you know you're getting cut. He's the one that told me the Colts had let me go. I'm surprised. I talked to Jeff. It's a big challenge. Jeff's made of the right stuff. He was the ultimate teammate. My locker was right next to him. He's a high character guy, a great leader. So he's gonna have to rely on these players to kind of get him comfortable and try to just get a win there in Indianapolis. A win can kind of solve a lot of things. So hopefully he can get in there and help the Colts get turned around. I'm disappointed about Frank Reich. Frank's one of my good friends, one of my coaches. So it's a sad day for coaching as well, but I'm happy for Jeff and this opportunity."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Rips The Colts For Hiring Jeff Saturday As Coach

The Indianapolis Colts surprised a lot of people when they fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday afternoon. Reich was in his fifth season as head coach, going 40-33-1 during his tenure with the team. When looking at the quarterback situation that he dealt with, as Reich had a different starting quarterback each season in Week 1, it makes that record even more impressive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Jim Irsay pledges to bring GM Chris Ballard back in 2023, compares him to Michael Jordan

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts owner Jim Irsay pledged to bring general manager Chris Ballard back for the 2023 season, Ballard’s seventh in Indianapolis, despite the flurry of changes to the organizational plan that began with the decision to bench veteran quarterback Matt Ryan for first-time starter Sam Ehlinger and culminated Monday with the firing of head coach Frank Reich. ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Action News Jax

Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich

The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy