West Lafayette, IN

Purdue football vs. Illinois betting odds, TV, radio, key players

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

The Purdue Boilermakers try to snap a losing skid and keep up with Big Ten West-leading Illinois when they visit the Illini.

Purdue (5-4, 3-3) is in a logjam one game behind Illinois in the division. The Boilermakers have lost to Wisconsin and Iowa in recent weeks as their offense has sputtered.

No. 20 (USA TODAY) Illinois (7-2, 4-2) lost to Michigan State last weekend, ending their seven-game winning streak. The Illini are the nation's leading defense, allowing 232.2 yards per game. No opponent has scored more than 23 points against the Illini this season, and six have been held to 10 or less.

Purdue has won two in a row in the series and five of the last six. The Boilers won 13-9 in 2021 in West Lafayette.

Tracking Purdue's defense: Containing Illinois running back Chase Brown top priority

Tracking Purdue's offense: Finding success on third down crucial in matchup against Illinois

Big Ten West standings

Team / overall record / Big Ten record

Illinois / 7-2 / 4-2

Minnesota / 6-3 / 3-3

Purdue / 5-4 / 3-3

Iowa / 5-4 / 3-3

Wisconsin / 5-4 / 3-3

Nebraska / 3-6 / 2-4

Northwestern 1-8 / 1-5

Purdue football kickoff, TV, radio

Time : noon ET Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

TV : ESPN2

Radio : 96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis, SiriusXM Channels 195 and 974, and the Varsity Network app.

Is Purdue favored vs. Illinois?

Illinois is a 6.5-point favorite, according to Draft Kings. The over/under is 45 points.

Purdue key players

Aidan O'Connell (64% completions, 2,438 yards, 15 touchdowns, 10 interceptions); Charlie Jones (83 catches, 944 yards, 9 TDs); Devin Mockobee (626 rushing yards, 5.4 per carry, 6 TDs); Sanoussi Kane (43 tackles, 1.5 for loss); Jack Sullivan (5.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks).

Illinois key players

Tommy DeVito (71.8% completions, 1,882 yards, 14 TDs, 2 INTs); Isaiah Williams (61 catches, 537 yards, 5 TDs), Chase Brown (1,344 rushing yards, 5.2 per carry, 5 TDs); Sydney Brown , Kendall Smith 4 INTs each; Jer'Zhan Newton (47 tackles, 12 for loss, 5.5 sacks).

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue football vs. Illinois betting odds, TV, radio, key players

